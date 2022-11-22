Fintech Investing News

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , together with the Suh Family Foundation, co-founded by Ndamukong and Katya Suh, today announced a partnership to bring financial literacy education to high school students in some of the nation's largest school districts in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

The program follows a successful pilot serving students in the Portland Public Schools through a partnership with Self Enhancement, Inc., where Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation provided workshops and training to staff to deliver personal finance education to students. Through the program expansion, Intuit will equip teachers with a financial literacy curriculum and skills-building resources, providing students across the country with a stronger financial foundation.

Across classrooms, there's a growing need to teach personal finance skills. Greater financial literacy tends to translate into higher financial well-being yet 28% of adults say they've never participated in a financial education program. 1 Those with a stronger understanding of personal finance topics are more likely to spend less than their income, have emergency funds set aside, and take steps to plan for their long-term financial future. 2

Intuit will pair its expertise on essential personal finance topics, including taxes, savings, and budgeting with expertise from the Suh Family Foundation in wealth building, credit management and investing.

"Intuit believes every student should have the opportunity to prosper, regardless of zip code. Our partnership with the Suh Family Foundation helps us scale our personal finance programming across Intuit's Prosperity Hub School Districts," said David Zasada, VP Corporate Responsibility at Intuit. "We aim to instill confidence for teachers who are tasked with teaching core finance topics, and help build confidence for students as they take this financial education into the real world upon graduation."

The Suh Family Foundation supplies individuals and communities with resources across three pillars that were distinctly pivotal to the Suh's own success: education, health and wellness, and empowerment. Now together with Intuit, the programming is designed to empower and prepare students for their financial future as they build smarter money habits around budgeting, taxes, maintaining credit, and understanding debt.

"Financial literacy education is a pillar of the Suh Family Foundation, as a strong understanding of finances is key to personal success," said Ndamukong and Katya Suh, co-founders of the Suh Family Foundation. "We are thrilled to partner with Intuit, a company that shares our dedication to powering individual growth and prosperity throughout an individual's life, and that starts with a foundation in topics like investing, wealth building and credit management at a young age."

To start, Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation will bring hands-on workshops, resources and ongoing support to select schools within Intuit's Prosperity Hub School District Program, including Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Inglewood Unified School District and Compton Unified School District in the LA area, Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Dallas Independent School District (DISD) in Dallas, Texas.

For teachers living outside of school districts where live workshops will be available, Intuit has made its financial literacy curriculum publicly available at no cost at: www.intuit.com/financialbasics

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

About The Suh Family Foundation

Founded by Ndamukong and Katya Suh, the Suh Family Foundation works hand-in-hand with communities to supply resources across three pillars that were pivotal to the Suh's own success: education, health and wellness, and empowerment. The Foundation is a family-run and operated non-profit organization. For more information on the Foundation and opportunities to get involved, please visit https://www.ndamukongsuh.com/philanthropy .

1 https://gflec.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/TIAA-Institute-GFLEC-2022-Personal-Finance-P-Fin-Index.pdf?x47464

2 https://www.finra.org/investors/insights/finra-foundation-national-financial-capability-study

Intuit
Keri Danielski
press-inquiries@intuit.com

Suh Family Foundation
Chloe Gatta
suh@hstrategies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

Intuit Renews NFL Partnership Through 2026 as the League's Official Financial and Accounting Software Sponsor and Email Marketing and Automation Sponsor

Intuit's TurboTax returns as the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship Games

Intuit kicks off #IntuitTouchdownDance challenge to celebrate financial milestones

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Real Matters Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seventy-two Per Cent of Canadian Small Businesses Say the 2022 Holiday Season Is More Important to Overall Financial Health Compared to 2021, Reveals New Intuit QuickBooks Report

There is a potential $10 billion opportunity for Canadian small businesses if consumers direct their holiday spending to support local

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announced the findings from a new global survey by QuickBooks uncovering 2022 holiday shopping trends. The survey reveals that shopping local could make or break the holiday season for small business retailers, with 72 per cent of Canadian small businesses saying the 2022 holiday season is more important to their overall financial health compared to last year. However, holiday spending with Canadian small businesses could hit up to $10 billion if Canadian consumers shop small.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit's Third Annual Prosperity Accelerator Aims to Spur Growth for Greater Toronto Area Fintechs

Calls for submissions open for the program designed to advance financial prosperity of Canadians by accelerating growth, impact, and fundability of Toronto area startups

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced today the launch of its third annual Intuit Prosperity Accelerator in collaboration with Highline Beta , a globally recognized accelerator builder-operator and venture capital firm focused on corporate innovation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit's Virtual Expert Platform Connects People to Tax and Bookkeeping Experts Powered by AI

Company sets stage for new services for consumers and small businesses, just in time for 2022 tax season

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is fueling innovation at scale for consumers and small businesses, and speeding time to market for new products and services with its AI-driven Virtual Expert Platform , just in time for the 2022 tax season.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Never Miss a Touchdown: Jacksonville Jaguars Team with FIS to Tackle Long Lines with Fast Payments

Key facts:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars have upgraded the fan experience at TIAA Bank Field with fast, more advanced payments technology from FIS.
  • Fans can now tap into fast payments when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more at TIAA Bank Field.
  • FIS is the exclusive payment processor for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has installed 600 advanced point of sale terminals at their home stadium for a quick and easy payments experience on gameday and beyond.

Global leader in financial services technology, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), and the Jacksonville Jaguars together have announced a new partnership to enhance the gameday experience for fans at TIAA Bank Field. As the Official Payments Technology Partner of the Jaguars, fast payments with advanced technology by FIS and its Worldpay from FIS ® merchant solutions will help ensure no one has to miss a touchdown when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more while watching their home team play.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×