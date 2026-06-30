Intel to Report Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report second-quarter financial results on Thursday, July 23, 2026, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT that day to discuss the results.
A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com . Associated materials and webcast replay will also be available on the site.
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Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com .
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Investor Relations
investor.relations@intel.com
Abby Zhang
Media Relations
abby.zhang@intel.com