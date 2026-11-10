Intel and Altera Simplify Sensor Integration for Edge and Physical AI

Intel and Altera Simplify Sensor Integration for Edge and Physical AI

Expanded collaboration aims to make it easier for customers to connect diverse sensors, turn data into real-time insights and accelerate development of Intelligent solutions across healthcare, aerospace and defense, and robotics.

Intel Corporation and Altera, the largest pure-play FPGA provider with a full-spectrum portfolio, today announced a collaboration to develop a flexible, real-time sensor bridge reference solution for a range of Edge and Physical AI industries including healthcare, aerospace and defense, and robotics applications. By combining Intel compute, connectivity and software with Altera FPGAs, the companies aim to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) address the growing complexity of connecting, processing and acting on real-world data across increasingly sensor-rich edge environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110758576/en/

Intel and Altera Simplify Sensor Integration for Edge and Physical AI

Intel and Altera Simplify Sensor Integration for Edge and Physical AI

Addressing the Complexity of Sensor-Rich Edge Systems

Edge and Physical AI systems can require data from different sensors and interfaces to be brought together while meeting requirements for timing, performance, power and cost. Some applications also require very high bandwidth or flexible form factors in which input/output (I/O) is located away from the compute board. Sensor data must then be streamed rapidly into memory for the host Intel processor to use across edge, robotics and other workloads.

Intel and Altera plan to address these challenges through modular reference solutions that combine Altera programmable hardware with a consistent Intel compute and software foundation. The goal is to give OEMs greater flexibility as applications, sensors and workloads evolve, while helping them move more efficiently from prototype to deployment.

"As sensors multiply at the edge and through Physical AI systems, our customers need a simpler way to turn real-world data into timely action. Together with Altera, we aim to give OEMs a flexible foundation that simplifies integration and helps them move faster from prototype to market deployment while meeting their needs across performance, power and cost," said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager, Edge Computing Group, Intel.

"Physical AI systems have to sense, decide, and act in real time, and the physical world demands accuracy, reliability, and safety. Altera FPGAs provide the sensor connectivity, data processing, and deterministic control that machines need to respond to the physical world, and they stay programmable as sensors and AI models evolve. Combining that with Intel's compute and software is intended to give OEMs a flexible foundation to tailor systems to their needs," said Farhad Shafai, Head of Business Solutions and Marketing at Altera.

Applying Programmable, Real-Time Processing Across Edge Markets

Intel and Altera plan to apply the collaboration across multiple markets where real-time processing and programmable computing matter most. The companies intend to make resulting reference solutions accessible to developers through Intel's Open Edge Platform SDK and an Altera SDK.

  • Healthcare: The companies are jointly developing a reference solution targeting the stringent latency and real-time requirements of advanced healthcare equipment.
  • Aerospace and defense: Intel and Altera are collaborating on reference solutions to support next-generation mission systems, with a focus on size, weight and power requirements for converged AI and signal-processing workloads.
  • Robotics: Intel and Altera plan to combine Intel compute, connectivity and robotics software with Altera FPGA technology to help address the increasingly complex sensing, timing and real-time processing requirements of Intelligent machines.

Together, Intel and Altera aim to help OEMs move faster from prototype to deployment with programmable real-time sensor-bridge reference solutions that are designed to help reduce integration complexity while addressing performance, power and cost requirements across a range of edge applications.

About Altera

Altera provides high-performance, programmable compute and connectivity solutions that enable the rapid adoption and continued advancement of transformative technologies across a wide range of advanced and AI-enabled systems. Altera is the largest pure-play FPGA provider with a full-spectrum portfolio serving applications ranging from data centers and communications networks to critical embedded systems.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com .

Stephen Gabriel
Altera Corporation
altera.newsroom@altera.com

Intel Newsroom
contactpr@intel.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

INTCnasdaq:intc
INTC
The Conversation (0)
Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82913&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...
Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

AI runs best on Intel across the compute continuum from the data center, cloud and network to the edge and PC. NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Launches Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads in the data center.... Keep Reading...
Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Investors in Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more informationhttps://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82613&wire=1or contact Joseph... Keep Reading...
Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP Urges Intel Corporation Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) securities between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024. Intel designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Related News

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Q3 Profits Despite Slide From January Peak

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

precious metals investing

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

base metals investing

Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property

precious metals investing

Massan grade control drilling commenced