Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) announced today it will report its third quarter 2025 results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to discuss the company's financial results and operations for the quarter.

The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com , or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the company's website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 by calling 1‐877‐344‐7529 (domestic), 855‐669‐9658 (Canada) or 1‐412‐317‐0088 (international) and using access code 9148523.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties and life science real estate. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com .

Company Contact:
David Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
(858) 997-3332

