Ingredion Completes Sale of Majority Equity Stake in Pakistan Business

Ingredion Completes Sale of Majority Equity Stake in Pakistan Business

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has completed the sale of a 51% interest in Rafhan Maize, a well-established local manufacturer of food and industrial ingredients to a group of affiliated purchasers lead by Nishat Hotels and Properties Ltd.

Nishat is a leading local operator in Lahore, Pakistan with a proven track record for success in a variety of business sectors including agriculture, textiles and apparel, banking, and hotels and hospitality.

Post-close, Ingredion retains an approximate 20% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize. The purchase price paid to Ingredion was approximately $165 million.

"This transaction continues the transformation of our portfolio and reduces earnings volatility while unlocking investment dollars that can be deployed to support higher-growth businesses," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's chairman, president and CEO. "Retaining a relationship as a minority stakeholder in a strong, well-positioned business also provides continuity of access to Middle East and South Asia markets, which we see as long-term platforms for growth."

The transaction was announced on September 29, 2025. For the full-year 2025, Ingredion's business in Pakistan delivered net sales of approximately $250 million (unaudited).

About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and Company news.

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ingredion Incorporated ingr nyse:ingr
INGR
The Conversation (0)
Ingredion Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

One Bullion Announces Board Transition

Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

TomaGold Continues to Expand Berrigan Mine at Depth with a New Major 204.25 m Intersection in the Berrigan Deep Zone

CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

Related News

precious metals investing

One Bullion Announces Board Transition

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Expand Berrigan Mine at Depth with a New Major 204.25 m Intersection in the Berrigan Deep Zone

base metals investing

CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

precious metals investing

Lahontan Provides Santa Fe Mine Development and Exploration Update

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Intersects Elevated Radioactivity and Alteration at Coyote; Continues Expanded Drill Program, Mobilizes Geophysical Survey

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Identifies 537 Feet 0.23% WO3Eq or 0.31% MoEq During Historic Drilling Validation at Its Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico