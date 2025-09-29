Ingredion Announces Conditional Sale of Equity in Rafhan Maize

Ingredion Announces Conditional Sale of Equity in Rafhan Maize

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has signed a conditional agreement to sell a 51% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels and Properties Ltd., located in Lahore, Pakistan. Ingredion will retain a 20% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize. The sale is conditional pending the arrangement of international financing.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs ® innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company cocreates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323



Ingredion manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper, and personal-care industries. Sweeteners (syrups, maltodextrins, dextrose, and polyols) account for about 35% of sales, starches (for food and industrial use) around 45%, and co-products the balance. Value-added, specialty ingredients account for roughly one third of sales, with the balance being commodity-grade ingredients. With the majority of sales outside the U.S., Ingredion is a global player with good exposure to developing markets, including Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

