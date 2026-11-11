Ingram Micro Holding Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE: INGM) will replace Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASD: PCRX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 17. S&P 500 constituent Viatris Inc. (NASD: VTRS) is acquiring Pacira BioSciences in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 17, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600     

Addition     

Ingram Micro Holding     

INGM     

Information Technology     

Nov 17, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Pacira BioSciences

PCRX

Health Care

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