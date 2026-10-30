Independent Research Firm Names Dynatrace a Leader in AIOps

Report recognizes Dynatrace for AI-driven operations
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) , the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that Forrester has named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AIOps Platforms, Q4 2026 report. Forrester evaluated 10 providers on 24 criteria. Dynatrace received the highest score of all vendors evaluated in the Current Offering category and the highest scores possible in 16 criteria. These include causal root cause analysis, autonomous AI SRE and orchestration, and algorithmic trust and explainability. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .
AI in IT operations is only as useful as the trust teams place in it. Dynatrace grounds AI in real-time, unified context and uses causal analysis to explain what is happening and why, so teams can act and automate with confidence.
According to Forrester's evaluation, Dynatrace's "breadth, performance, scale, and operational maturity position it for enterprise-wide consolidation in addition to narrow use case utilization." Customers note the platform's "operational simplicity, trusted recommendations, and ability to centralize operational decision-making." Forrester concludes that Dynatrace "is a strong fit for enterprises that want an AI-driven operational intelligence platform with advanced causal analysis, automation, and data-driven decision capabilities across complex hybrid and multicloud environments."
Forrester notes that "Dynatrace's coherent platform vision is evident in consistent delivery and innovation of Grail, Smartscape, Dynatrace Intelligence, and agentic operations in a single architectural story." The report adds that Dynatrace Intelligence "combines deterministic AI with agentic AI for supervised autonomous operations," and that "Grail and Smartscape provide a common context layer across metrics, logs, traces, events, security, and application dependencies." With that context always current, teams and agents act on facts, not guesses.
"Customers want to put AI to work across their operations, but they need answers they can trust before they act," said Steve Tack, Dynatrace Chief Product Officer. "We believe Forrester's recognition reflects the confidence customers place in Dynatrace to deliver precise answers grounded in real-time context, so they can automate reliably across their most critical systems."
A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: AIOps Platforms, Q4 2026 report is available on the Dynatrace website.
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. Learn more at www.dynatrace.com .
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