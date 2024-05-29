Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Condor Energy

CND:AU

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
IBM Study: Canadian CEOs say AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking to outcompete

IBM Study: Canadian CEOs say AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking to outcompete

  • More than half of Canadian CEOs say they are hiring for positions that did not exist last year due to generative AI, but struggle to fill key technology roles.
  • 72% of Canadian CEOs reveal they will take on more risk than their competition to outcompete.
  • 62% of Canadian CEOs say the productivity gains from automation are so great they are willing to accept more risk.

A study by the IBM (NYSE: IBM ) Institute for Business Value found that AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking among surveyed Canadian CEOs as they prioritize generative AI to maintain and enhance their competitive edge in the global market while simultaneously transforming their workforce to meet new demands.

Canadian CEOs are prioritizing generative AI to maintain and enhance their competitive edge, according to a new study from IBM. At the annual THINK conference last week, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced updates to the IBM watsonx AI and data platform one year after its introduction, as well as upcoming data and automation capabilities designed to make AI more open, cost effective, and flexible for businesses.

Canada was one of 30 countries included in this annual global IBM study of 3,000 CEOs. Key themes dominating the Canadian findings include the willingness of CEOs to accept more risk in an increasingly competitive landscape driven by generative AI. In fact, 64% of Canadian CEOs believe that competitive advantage depends on having the most advanced generative AI capabilities, higher than the global average of 59%. Additionally, 62% of Canadian CEOs say the productivity gains from automation are so great they must accept more risk to stay competitive, and 72% say they will take more risk than the competition to maintain their competitive edge.

"We are at a tipping point with generative AI as Canadian business leaders are transitioning from experimentation to integration that delivers real business impact," said Craig Eaket , Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Canada. "As with any transformational change, there are challenges but there is also widespread recognition of a tremendous opportunity with AI for increased productivity. The potential business value is extraordinary."

"Process automation is not about replacing an individual. It's about enhancing the value of individuals—making human work more human," said Javier Tamargo , CEO, 407 ETR. "AI has a role in helping us advance to provide better service to our customers."

The findings also show that generative AI continues to fuel significant workforce changes. While more than half of Canadian CEOs reveal they have not yet assessed the impact of generative AI on their employees, they do believe the workforce will grow by nearly 6% over the next three years. In fact, while 59% of surveyed Canadians CEOs say their teams have the skills and knowledge to incorporate generative AI, 52% reveal they are hiring for roles that did not exist last year due to generative AI. Despite this push, however, 58% of Canadian CEOs say they are already struggling to fill key technology roles, highlighting the ongoing challenge of finding qualified talent.

The IBM study also reveals that CEOs recognize good governance is essential to effective generative AI, an area for which Canadian CEOs give themselves top marks. Of all the countries surveyed, Canadian CEOs are most satisfied with their AI governance plans, with 48% saying they have good governance in place today, significantly higher than the global average of 39%. Brazil reported in at second place with 43% and the United States' self-assessment ranked them last with 32%.

Other key study findings include:

  • Just 22% of Canadian CEOs see customer experience as important for enterprise transformation, lower than the global average of 30%.
  • More Canadian CEOs (35%) categorize efficiency and cost savings as the key objective in their AI deployment than the global average of 26%.
  • 43% of Canadian CEOs are prioritizing technology modernization over the next three years (9% more than the global average), and 34% are prioritizing their ecosystem and partnerships, higher than the global average of 24%.

To view the full study, including actionable strategies to help organizations navigate the complexity of generative AI adoption, visit: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/QJ2BYLZG
For more information about IBM Canada, visit www.ibm.com/ca-en

Study Methodology: The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, conducted interviews with 3,000 CEOs from over 30 countries and 26 industries from December 2023 through April 2024 as part of the 29 th edition of the IBM C-Suite Study series. These conversations focused on business priorities, leadership, technology, talent, partnering, regulation, industry disruption and enterprise transformation.

Media Contact
Lorraine Baldwin
IBM Canada Communications
lorraine@ca.ibm.com

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM Corporation)

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c3804.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

International Business Machines CorporationIBM:USNYSE:IBM:US
IBM:US
The Conversation (0)
IBM and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Advance Open, Trusted AI and Data Ecosystems

IBM and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Advance Open, Trusted AI and Data Ecosystems

IBM watsonx platform and IBM Granite series models will bring even more large language models to power generative AI use cases, pre-built actions, and prompts across the Salesforce Einstein 1 Platform

IBM joins the Salesforce Zero Copy Partner Network to enable zero copy data integration between IBM watsonx and Salesforce Data Cloud, giving customers a secure and cost-effective way to connect all of their data and take action on it

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBM Expands watsonx Portfolio on AWS, Adds watsonx.governance to Help Clients Scale Responsible AI

IBM Expands watsonx Portfolio on AWS, Adds watsonx.governance to Help Clients Scale Responsible AI

- During the annual IBM Think conference, IBM (NYSE: IBM ) announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make the full portfolio of IBM offerings within the watsonx artificial intelligence (AI) and data platform available for use with AWS services. Today's news will make it easier to scale AI in the enterprise using an open, hybrid approach supported by end-to-end governance.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM Corporation)

The companies plan to integrate IBM watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker -- a service to build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) and generative AI models with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows -- to help Amazon SageMaker and watsonx customers manage model risk and support compliance obligations in connection with recent regulatory requirements such as the EU AI Act. This integration rounds out the availability of the watsonx platform in AWS Marketplace , which already includes IBM watsonx.ai and watsonx.data as customer managed offerings.

"IBM's open AI and hybrid cloud strategy is critical to helping businesses get value from AI, with their own trusted data, no matter what technology they use or where they're using it," said Ritika Gunnar , General Manager, Product Management, Data and AI, IBM. "Watsonx.governance enables them to manage and govern their AI solutions in an automated way, with the ability to customize solutions to their unique needs as they bring on more AI capability and respond to evolving AI regulations around the world. Our expanded relationship with AWS combines IBM's leading AI governance with Amazon SageMaker, offering customers flexibility, scalability, and integration with other AWS services."

Available in June, watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker will help clients streamline workflows, accelerate time to market for AI initiatives, and manage AI across complex IT environments and ecosystems. They will be able to configure and track fully customizable risk assessment and model approval workflows across multiple stakeholders, providing an audit trail in both watsonx and Amazon SageMaker.

"Balancing the rapid progression of generative AI with growing governance and regulatory concerns is a delicate challenge all organizations are concerned about," said Chris Konow , CEO CleanSlate Technology Group, a cloud consulting company and AWS and IBM Business Partner. "The ability to seamlessly combine the power of AWS SageMaker with watsonx.governance will help address governance at the very foundation layer of AI projects."

"IBM watsonx.governance on AWS provides fit-for-purpose AI governance capabilities that allow us to leverage the power of Amazon SageMaker," said Adi Paz , CEO GigaSpaces Technologies, a provider of data platforms that enable natural language to query enterprise data. "Together these technologies create a highly trusted foundation for our Retrieval Augmented Generation Solution, GigaSpaces eRAG."

Further supporting clients on their generative AI journey, watsonx.data is available on AWS to make it easier for customers to access, visualize and transform data for use in generative AI workloads. Through the watsonx.data open data lakehouse on AWS, customers can access data across hybrid environments including Db2 Warehouse, Netezza and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for Db2, and AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

In addition to the entire watsonx platform, IBM offers other software products and consulting offerings, including 44 listings, 29 SaaS offerings and 15 services, in AWS Marketplace across 92 countries. This includes the availability of a consumption-based license for Amazon RDS for Db2 to simplify workload management and enable faster cloud provisioning with on-demand licenses.

"Our collaboration with IBM will bring even more generative AI solutions to our mutual customers," said Ankur Mehrotra , General Manager of Amazon SageMaker at AWS. "By combining the strengths of Amazon SageMaker and watsonx.governance, we are empowering businesses to leverage generative AI effectively and securely, drive workflow improvements, and ultimately deliver greater value. We look forward to continuing to innovate together on meaningful AI solutions for our customers."

Amazon SageMaker HyperPod for Training IBM Models
Consistent with IBM's hybrid cloud approach, IBM Research uses a combination of on-premises and cloud-hosted infrastructure to train the IBM Granite series of large language models . IBM utilizes its AI super computers to train its models and additionally has seen value in leveraging Amazon SageMaker HyperPod. Its seamless support for the open source tools and orchestrators enabled the IBM Research team to optimize and scale their training workload across the AWS environment.

IBM Consulting Brings Expertise to Create Responsible AI Frameworks
IBM Consulting is further expanding its generative AI expertise focused on AWS to help joint customers operationalize responsible AI. With the integration of watsonx.governance and Amazon SageMaker, IBM Consulting will be able to help joint clients establish a responsible AI framework to support their Amazon SageMaker initiatives across the enterprise – while managing model risk, demonstrating regulatory compliance and monitoring model performance.

To learn more about how IBM watsonx and AWS are helping customers on their generative AI journey, please visit ibm.com/aws .

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Contact: Paul DiPerna , Paul.DiPerna@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-expands-watsonx-portfolio-on-aws-adds-watsonxgovernance-to-help-clients-scale-responsible-ai-302150766.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBM Study: As CEOs Race Towards Gen AI Adoption, Questions Around Workforce and Culture Persist

IBM Study: As CEOs Race Towards Gen AI Adoption, Questions Around Workforce and Culture Persist

  • More than half of CEO respondents say they are pushing their organization to adopt gen AI more quickly than some employees are comfortable with
  • Half of CEOs surveyed say they are hiring for gen AI-related roles that didn't exist last year, but more than half have not yet assessed the impact of the technology on their workforce

A new study by the IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value found that surveyed CEOs are facing workforce, culture and governance challenges as they act quickly to implement and scale generative AI across their organizations.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM Corporation)

The annual global study * of 3,000 CEOs from over 30 countries and 26 industries found that 64% of those surveyed say succeeding with generative AI will depend more on people's adoption than the technology itself. However, 61% of respondents say they are pushing their organization to adopt generative AI more quickly than some people are comfortable with.

The findings also revealed that nearly two-thirds (63%) of surveyed CEOs say their teams have the skills and knowledge to incorporate generative AI, but few understand how generative AI adoption impacts their organization's workforce and culture. More than half (56%) of respondents have not yet assessed the impact of generative AI on their employees. Yet, 51% of CEOs surveyed say they are hiring for generative AI roles that did not exist last year, while 47% expect to reduce or redeploy their workforce in the next 12 months because of generative AI.

"There is incredible excitement around generative AI, and CEOs want to move beyond the AI hype to deliver business impact. Yet, without the right people and culture in place, progress will be slow," said Matt Candy , Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting. "As they embed generative AI in their enterprise strategy, it's critical that executives build a cultural mindset that fosters adoption and lead people through the changes."

Other key study findings include:

Workforces are straining under the pressure of generative AI adoption

  • 40% of CEOs surveyed plan to hire additional staff because of generative AI.
  • Yet, more than half (53%) of respondents say they are already struggling to fill key technology roles.
  • CEOs surveyed say 35% of their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next three years – up from just 6% in 2021.

CEOs recognize it takes a cultural shift to successfully scale AI, but face organizational collaboration and adoption challenges

  • 65% of CEOs surveyed say their organization's success is directly tied to the quality of collaboration between finance and technology, yet nearly half (48%) say competition among their C-Suite executives sometimes impedes collaboration.
  • Most (81%) CEO respondents say that inspiring their team with a common vision produces better outcomes. At the same time, 37% acknowledge that their employees don't fully understand how strategic decisions impact them.
  • 57% of those surveyed acknowledge that cultural change is more important to becoming a data-driven organization than overcoming technical challenges 1 .
  • CEOs cite generative AI adoption as being critical to success, but nearly two-thirds (64%) of surveyed CEOs say their organization must take advantage of technologies that are changing faster than people can adapt.

CEOs indicate the benefits of rapid technology adoption outweigh potential risks

  • More than two-thirds (68%) of CEOs surveyed agree that governance for generative AI must be established as solutions are designed, rather than after they are deployed.
    • Although 75% of CEOs surveyed say trusted AI is impossible without effective AI governance in their organization, only 39% say they have good generative AI governance in place today.
  • At the same time, 62% of CEO respondents say they will take more risk than the competition to maintain competitive edge, with half (51%) agreeing that the risk of falling behind is driving them to invest in some technologies before they have a clear understanding of the value 1 .
    • 67% of surveyed CEOs say the productivity gains from automation are so great that they must accept significant risk to stay competitive.
    • While today 71% of surveyed CEOs are no further than generative AI piloting and experimentation, 49% expect to be driving growth and expansion by 2026.

Product and service innovation is a top priority, but a focus on short-term targets might be hindering long-term progress

  • CEOs surveyed ranked product and service innovation as their highest priority for the next three years – up from sixth place in 2023.
  • 41% of respondents say they are willing to sacrifice operational efficiency for greater innovation.
  • However, a majority of CEOs surveyed point to a focus on short-term performance as their top barrier to innovation.
  • Today, only 36% of the CEOs surveyed are primarily funding their generative AI investments with net new IT spend, with the remaining 64% reducing other technology spend 1 .

To view the full study, including actionable strategies to help organizations navigate the complexity of generative AI adoption, visit: https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/en-us/c-suite-study/ceo

*Study Methodology
The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, conducted interviews with 3,000 CEOs from over 30 countries and 26 industries from December 2023 through April 2024 as part of the 29 th edition of the IBM C-Suite Study series. These conversations focused on business priorities, leadership, technology, talent, partnering, regulation, industry disruption and enterprise transformation.

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. For more world-class thought leadership, visit: www.ibm.com/ibv .

1 Unpublished data from the IBM Institute for Business Value 2024 CEO Study

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contact
Marisa Conway
IBM Communications
conwaym@us.ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-study-as-ceos-race-towards-gen-ai-adoption-questions-around-workforce-and-culture-persist-302147188.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBM Expands Qiskit, World's Most Performant Quantum Software

IBM Expands Qiskit, World's Most Performant Quantum Software

  • Qiskit now refined as a comprehensive quantum software stack, focused on performance and stability to fully harness the power of utility-scale quantum hardware, and enable users to run increasingly more complex quantum circuits in the search for quantum advantage.

- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced the evolution and expansion of Qiskit, its globally adopted quantum software. Launched in 2017, Qiskit as a software development kit (SDK) is an open-source tool that has allowed over 550,000 users to build and run quantum circuits on IBM's quantum hardware systems, resulting in the execution of over 3 trillion quantum circuits to date.

The latest version of Qiskit has been expanded to a comprehensive software stack to deliver even more performance. It has evolved from its beginnings as a popular quantum software development kit used to explore and run quantum computing experiments and into a stable SDK and portfolio of services, built to enable users to extract improved performance while running complex quantum circuits on 100+ qubit IBM quantum computers.

This expansion will equip members of the IBM Quantum Network with the most performant Qiskit capabilities available to discover the next generation of quantum algorithms in their respective domains: which will play an important role in their discovery of quantum advantage.

To reach quantum advantage, users need a toolset which can map their problems in a way which leverages both advanced classical and quantum computation; optimizes the problem for efficient execution with quantum; and then effectively executes the quantum circuits on real quantum hardware. IBM has spent the last seven years developing these tools, which are now coming together to comprise the Qiskit software stack.

This expansion of Qiskit includes over 100 releases from its origins as a pioneering research tool built to study the inner workings of quantum computers. Today, Qiskit has matured as a software stack on which enterprises, government organizations, research institutions, and universities are running large-scale quantum experiments.

The expanded software stack of Qiskit includes:

  • The stable release of Qiskit SDK v1.x for building, optimizing, and visualizing quantum circuits.
  • AI-powered optimization of quantum circuits for quantum hardware, embedded in the Qiskit Transpiler Service.
  • Simplified execution modes for the Qiskit Runtime Service which can be tailored for performant execution of quantum circuits on quantum hardware.
  • The Qiskit Code Assistant, powered by watsonx-based generative AI models, to automate the development of quantum code
  • The Qiskit Serverless open-source tool to run quantum-centric supercomputing workloads across quantum hardware and classical clusters.

The deployment of new capabilities and improvements within Qiskit SDK are enabling users to optimize circuits for quantum hardware at a rate 39 times faster than Qiskit 0.33 1 . Qiskit also is engineered to reduce the overhead and shrink the footprint of circuits, demonstrating an average of 3 times reduction in memory usage compared to Qiskit 0.43. 2

And using the Qiskit Transpiler Service, users can reduce circuit depth by combining AI and heuristic passes, compared to using the Qiskit SDK without AI optimization.

"The global adoption of quantum computing — and the discovery of quantum advantage — will require a combination of leading quantum hardware alongside a robust and performant software stack to run workloads," said Jay Gambetta , IBM Fellow and Vice President, IBM Quantum. "These two pillars are fundamental to the algorithm discovery that has begun on utility-scale quantum hardware. As a growing quantum ecosystem maps their most difficult problems to quantum circuits, the Qiskit stack will be the cornerstone to exploring the computational spaces in which quantum computing excels."

IBM first demonstrated the utility-scale capabilities of its quantum hardware in 2023. This signaled the start of an era in which quantum hardware can run quantum circuits faster and more accurately than a classical computer simulating a quantum computer can. Now built to maximize the performance of advanced quantum hardware, the Qiskit software stack aims to help a global ecosystem of users discover new quantum algorithms that explore where quantum computers could be the best way to solve challenges over any classical method.

"Qiskit provides an important collection of tools for E.ON as we explore how quantum computing could help us navigate the financial and operational complexities of the energy industry," said Giorgio Cortiana , Head of Data and AI - Energy Intelligence, E.ON. "As a performant foundation to build and discover quantum algorithms that can be applied to business use cases, Qiskit enables our team to advance utility-scale prototypes, with the goal of finding new solutions to challenges in the European energy sector."

"We started using Qiskit for our quantum computing efforts several years ago as part of an effort to help develop a quantum-ready workforce," said Stephan Eidenbenz , senior scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory. "Laboratory researchers use Qiskit daily to interact with IBM's quantum hardware backends and to test new algorithmic ideas. The open nature of Qiskit also offers our team the ability to add compiler optimization passes and allows pulse-level access."

"At Brookhaven, we have used Qiskit to execute circuits on IBM's quantum hardware, which has resulted in almost 20 published papers to date, including exploring the frontiers of physics, dynamic systems, condensed matter systems, and more. Qiskit has also enabled our teams to develop extensions that push forward our exploration of bosonic and hybrid qubit-bosonic circuits, and how they could advance fundamental quantum algorithm development and error correction," said James Misewich , Associate Laboratory Director for Energy and Photon Sciences, Brookhaven National Laboratory. "As we advance the scientific applications of quantum computing, we have incorporated IBM's Qiskit resources and tutorials into our educational programs through Brookhaven's Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage, where we partner with academic institutions like Stony Brook University to prepare the quantum workforce of the future."

"For our Quantum Computing User Program here at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, advances in quantum computing software can help support the innovation and rapid growth of our user community and their developing technologies," said Travis Humble , director of the Department of Energy's Quantum Science Center at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. "Improvements in software performance will significantly impact how users test and evaluate the potential of today's quantum computing systems."

"The team at Q-CTRL is enthusiastic about building with Qiskit," said Michael J. Biercuk , CEO and Founder of Q-CTRL. "Its flexible new interfaces and enhanced stability are enabling us to efficiently build simple abstractions on top of our powerful performance-management software at utility scale, so end users can explore their toughest problems with a single command."

Built for the Era of Quantum Utility and Beyond

Through its support of rapidly advancing quantum hardware, including vendor-agnostic flexibility, the Qiskit software stack is designed to run the breakthrough quantum circuits to progress the era of quantum utility. This is achieved by replacing performance-critical code with the Rust programming language, alongside a full portfolio of tools to enable the efficient execution of quantum circuits.

As IBM continues to build milestones along its IBM Quantum Development and Innovation Roadmap towards error-corrected systems, the company expects that Qiskit will continue to deliver a framework for open, iterative, and collaborative development of new quantum algorithms and applications, done in conjunction with a growing global ecosystem of clients across industries and domain expertise areas.

Additionally, these advancing capabilities will aim to help users weave together classical and quantum computing resources into a new paradigm of high-performance computing defined by quantum-centric supercomputing that integrates QPUs, GPUs, and CPUs. Orchestrated through the performant software layer of Qiskit, this next evolution of high-performance computing aims to open up new, large, and powerful spaces for industries globally.

  1. Disclaimer: IBM's statements regarding Qiskit's performance compares the current iteration of the software against its performance from applicable previous version when comparable features were available to users. Qiskit 0.33 total speed time equaled 430.89 seconds at IBM Quantum Summit 2021. Qiskit 1.0 total speed time equaled 10.9 seconds upon release in February, 2024.
  2. Disclaimer: IBM's statements regarding Qiskit's performance compares the current iteration of the software against its performance from applicable previous version when comparable features were available to users. Qiskit 0.43 memory usage equaled 1,750 MiB in May, 2023. Qiskit 1.0 memory usage equaled 580 MiB upon release in February, 2024.

IBM's statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM's sole discretion. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for our products remain at our sole discretion.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Erin Angelini
IBM Communications
edlehr@us.ibm.com

Chris Nay
IBM Communicaitons
cnay@us.ibm.com

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-expands-qiskit-worlds-most-performant-quantum-software-302146837.html

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/15/c2902.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Squarespace, Inc. , PlayAGS, Incorporated , HashiCorp Inc. , Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Squarespace, Inc. , PlayAGS, Incorporated , HashiCorp Inc. , Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE – SQSP)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Major New LCT Pegmatite System Discovered at Mavis Lake East

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

Related News

rare earth investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Lithium Investing

Major New LCT Pegmatite System Discovered at Mavis Lake East

Uranium Investing

Resource Extension Drilling Recommences and Project update for Samphire Uranium Project.

Resource Investing

$1.45M Capital Raising to Advance Exploration at Fiery Creek Copper Prospect

Gold Investing

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Gold Investing

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Lithium Investing

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

×