IBM Study: Banking and Financial Markets CEOs are betting on generative AI to stay competitive, yet workforce and culture challenges persist

  • Two-thirds (66%) of banking and financial markets CEOs surveyed said that the potential productivity gains from AI and automation are so great that they must accept the risks to stay competitive.
  • 65% of financial institution leaders say that succeeding with AI will depend more on people's adoption than the technology itself and 60% recognize they are pushing for AI adoption more quickly than some might find comfortable.
  • Half (50%) of financial services CEOs surveyed say they are hiring for generative AI-related roles that did not exist last year and 53% indicate they are struggling to fill key technology positions.

New findings from the IBM (NYSE: IBM ) Institute for Business Value revealed that banking and financial markets (BFM) CEOs are facing workforce and culture and challenges as they act quickly to implement and scale generative AI across their organizations.

The findings are part of an annual global cross-industry study that surveyed more than 3,000 CEOs from over 30 countries and 26 industries, which included 297 BFM CEOs representing retail, corporate, commercial and investment banks and financial markets.

The survey found that generative AI is perceived as the key to unlocking competitiveness. 57% of BFM CEOs surveyed stated that gaining a competitive advantage in the sector will depend on who has the most advanced generative AI.

The findings also revealed that CEOs are navigating complex issues around culture in the era of AI . 59% of surveyed BFM CEOs stated that cultural change within a business is more important than overcoming technical challenges when becoming a data-driven business, with 65% also believing success with AI will depend more on people's adoption than the technology itself.

Despite this, 60% of surveyed BFM CEOs say they are pushing for AI adoption more quickly than some employees might find comfortable. Yet 43% acknowledged that their employees do not fully understand how strategic decisions impact them.

Skills also proved to be an area of focus for the CEOs. While 60% of surveyed BFM CEOs say their teams have the skills and knowledge to incorporate generative AI, more than half (53%) of respondents say they are already struggling to fill key technology roles. In addition, 50% of these CEOs said they are hiring for roles that did not even exist this time last year due to generative AI, showing the rapid shift occurring in the workforce.

"Our research reflects the tremendous pressure CEOs are under to keep their competitive edge. Alongside profitability and productivity, getting the right skills remains a persistent challenge, with CEOs now hiring for roles that did not exist until recently," said Shanker Ramamurthy, Global Managing Partner Banking & Financial Markets, IBM Consulting. "Workforce needs are shifting rapidly in the financial services sector and CEOs must ensure that upskilling programs are prioritized as an important element of any financial institution's enterprise strategy for scaling generative AI."

In addition, 66% of BFM CEOs surveyed stated that the potential productivity gains from automation are so great that they would accept significant risks to stay competitive, with 67% saying they would risk more than their competitor to maintain competitive edge.

However, BFM CEOs recognized that trust cannot be sacrificed for innovation. 64% of surveyed BFM CEOs agreed that maintaining customer trust will have a greater impact on success than any specific product or service, and 83% acknowledged that transparency around adopting new technologies was critical for fostering trust among customers and employees.

"CEOs in the banking and financial markets sector are keenly aware of the competitive benefits that generative AI will bring and are eager to move quickly," said John Duigenan, Distinguished Engineer & General Manager, Global Financial Services Industry at IBM. "In their enthusiasm to embrace the benefits of this potent new technology, it's critical that financial services leaders ensure their institutions are taking steps to engineer trustworthy AI designed to reduce risk and win the confidence of their customers, employees and regulators."

Key Study Findings

BFM CEOs are hedging their bets on generative AI to stay competitive and are willing to take risks to achieve this.

  • 57% of respondents believe that competitive advantage will depend on who has the most advanced generative AI.
  • Two-thirds (66%) of those surveyed agreed that the potential productivity gains from automation are so great that they would accept significant risks to stay competitive and 67% said they would take more risk than their competitors to maintain a competitive advantage.
  • However, customer trust was not a sacrifice CEOs are willing to make. 64% surveyed agreed that maintaining customer trust will have a greater impact on success than any specific product, and 83% acknowledged transparency in adopting new technologies is critical for fostering trust among customers and employees.

The workforce is shifting rapidly.

  • 50% of CEOs surveyed said they are hiring for roles that did not even exist last year due to the rise of generative AI.
  • Yet, more than half (53%) of respondents say they are already struggling to fill key technology roles.
  • 60% of respondents said their current team has the knowledge and skills to incorporate new technologies like AI.
  • Only 40% of respondents have assessed the potential impact of generative AI on their workforce.
  • Surveyed CEOs say 34% of their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next three years – up from just 7% in 2021.

Financial institution leaders recognize it takes a cultural shift to scale AI successfully but face collaboration and adoption challenges within their organizations.

  • 64% of CEOs surveyed say their organization's success is directly tied to the quality of collaboration between finance and technology, yet half (50%) say competition among their C-Suite executives sometimes impedes collaboration.
  • 59% agree that cultural change is more important to becoming a data-driven business than overcoming technical challenges.
  • 65% of BFM CEOs say that succeeding with AI will depend more on people's adoption than the technology itself.
  • At the same time, 43% acknowledge that their employees do not fully understand how strategic decisions impact them.
  • 60% of surveyed CEOs say they push for AI adoption more quickly than some might find comfortable.
  • 64% of surveyed BFM CEOs say to win the future, they must rewrite their organizational playbook.
  • 72% plan to maintain or accelerate their organization's pace of transformational change in
  • 2024.

Productivity is a top priority but focusing on short-term targets may hinder long-term progress.

  • BFM CEOs ranked tech modernization as their highest priority for the next three years.
  • Productivity, profitability, and scalability were identified as the biggest challenges facing BFM CEOs over the next three years, with 46% agreeing that generative AI will be one of the most useful tools in helping them overcome these challenges.
  • However, BFM CEOs identified the focus on short-term performance as their top barrier to innovation.

IBM is a leading provider of enterprise AI, hybrid cloud architecture, security and ESG insights to the global financial services sector. Its deep industry expertise, extensive portfolio of services and solutions, and its robust ecosystem of fintech partners, empower collaboration, innovation, and creation with clients. As a trusted partner to banks, insurers, capital markets and payments providers, IBM guides financial institutions on all stages of their digital transformation journeys through IBM Consulting and delivers the proven infrastructure, software, and services they need through IBM Technology. For more information, visit www.ibm.com/industries/banking-financial-markets

Methodology
The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, conducted interviews with 3,000 CEOs from over 30 countries and 26 industries from December 2023 through April 2024 as part of the 29 th edition of the IBM C-Suite Study series. These conversations focused on business priorities, leadership, technology, talent, partnering, regulation, industry disruption and enterprise transformation.

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines
global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. For more world-class thought leadership, visit www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.  Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contact

Mary Ellen Higgins
maryellen.higgins@ibm.com
781.789.1911

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-study-banking-and-financial-markets-ceos-are-betting-on-generative-ai-to-stay-competitive-yet-workforce-and-culture-challenges-persist-302162362.html

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/05/c8156.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

At IBM, we believe in the power of driving positive impact in communities around the world. Each year, we are proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of IBMers worldwide who exemplify our commitment to volunteerism, through the IBM Volunteer Excellence Awards

These awards honor individuals and groups with exceptional dedication to making a positive impact. Together, the winners volunteered across 12 countries in 2023, working on diverse projects. From organizing coding workshops for girls in underserved communities to leading food distribution efforts in low-income neighborhoods, their contributions have touched and inspired many.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Agreement builds on existing collaboration between the two companies for the joint development of 2nm node technology

Rapidus Corporation a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a joint development partnership aimed at establishing mass production technologies for chiplet packages. Through this agreement, Rapidus will receive packaging technology from IBM for high-performance semiconductors, and the two companies will collaborate with a goal of further innovating in this space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

By Charlie King

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ID Dataweb and IBM Announce Expanded Relationship to Help Advance Identity Verification

ID Dataweb the leader in cross-channel identity verification, today announced an expanded relationship with IBM (NYSE: IBM ) to integrate ID Dataweb's identity verification workflows within IBM Security® Verify. By combining the two industry-leading solutions, organizations will be able to confirm the identity of a user within existing workflows as their credentials are being seamlessly issued and used.

ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud. As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance.

"IBM Security Verify offers its users easy access to needed systems while securing sensitive applications behind a tight lock," said Matt Cochran , COO of ID Dataweb. "Our identity verification workflows then ensure that the key is given only to the correct users. IBM's innovative approach to IAM makes for smooth integration and a great collaboration, and our joint customers are the ones that truly stand to benefit."

"By leveraging ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, our joint customers can orchestrate valuable identity verification capabilities – including helping to streamline fraud prevention," stated Milan Patel , Senior Product Manager, IBM Security Verify. "We look forward to leveraging the ID Dataweb platform to create even more advanced functionality for organizations as our decentralized identity and verifiable credentials capabilities orchestrate portable, verified, and user centric identity."

By integrating ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, customers will benefit from:

  • Pre-built templates that allow administrators to create identity-proofing journeys for specific security and user experience needs.
  • Orchestration tools that easily allow security architects and administrators to create and manage the identity verification process, password resets, evaluation of multi-factor authentication, and new account creation.
  • Identity-proofing workflows, which verify and authenticate the identity of a person trying to access a service or system, are IAL 2 certified and flexible enough to create the seamless digital experience customers expect. By ensuring the digital user is the expected person, Account Takeover (ATO) and Account Opening fraud are mitigated.

About ID Dataweb
ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud . As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com .

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Media Contact
(W)right On Communications
Larry Smalheiser
lsmalheiser@wrightoncomm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/id-dataweb-and-ibm-announce-expanded-relationship-to-help-advance-identity-verification-302158048.html

SOURCE ID Dataweb

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×