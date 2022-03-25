Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, today announced that it will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022. HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand ...

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, today announced that it will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022.

HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and, unlike conventional processes, is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. The Company's initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the advanced materials and energy spaces.

"With our graphene manufacturing plant in Manhattan, Kansas online and scaling up to commercial capacity by June, we're ready to shift the company's focus from R&D to commercialization," said Stuart Jara, CEO of HydroGraph. "Early investor feedback is extremely positive on our tremendous runway of growth potential with graphene, hydrogen and a platform of products, combined with our protective moat of industry-leading patented technology."

The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provides links between growth-stage companies and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership will introduce investors to the business model and review the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

Jara said he plans to devote time to helping investors understand the potential for graphene, a product that may be new to many of them.

Graphene , a "super-material" poised to explode in the commercial market, is stronger than steel, harder than diamond, more conductive than copper, with better electron mobility than silicon. Its market is vast — the product is added to other materials to enhance strength, water resistance, flexibility, electrical conductivity; and graphene supports clean energy by improving battery, solar panel and supercapacitor technology. HydroGraph's graphene wins for customers on price and performance, produced with a patented technology superior to conventional graphene production which is expensive, energy-intensive and environmentally harmful.

About HydroGraph
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company owns the worldwide exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

Contact:
Kjirstin Breure
kjirstin@hydrograph.com
604-220-3120

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company's future products; the scaling up of the Company's Manhattan, Kansas factory to commercial capacity; the Company and Stuart Jara's attendance at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event; and the Company conducting one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event .

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

HydroGraph Clean PowerCSE:HGEnergy Investing
HG:CC
HydroGraph Clean Power Appoints Specialty Energy Expert Stuart Jara as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kjirstin Breure as President & Director

HydroGraph Clean Power Appoints Specialty Energy Expert Stuart Jara as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kjirstin Breure as President & Director

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. "HydroGraph" (CSE: HG) is pleased to announce a major step forward in achieving its operational goals with the appointment of Mr. Stuart Jara, a highly accomplished leader with proven track record in both the capital markets and in the hydrogenhydrocarbon gas industry as Interim Chief Executive Officer. HydroGraph is also pleased to announce that Kjirstin Breure has been promoted to President of HydroGraph and is appointed to the Board of Directors.

As both an engineer and MBA, Mr. Jara is a talented executive with extensive experience in the international clean energy, clean technology, industrial and chemical sectors and is known for his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence and building teams that drive results. Mr. Jara has led a wide array of organizations in these sectors from mid-market, private-equity-owned entities to multinational enterprises. Most recently, Mr. Jara was CEO of US-based Transform Materials, a company that has technology to convert methane into clean hydrogen and clean chemicals. Prior to Transform, Mr. Jara spent 12 years in Private Equity where he led over a dozen companies, driving significant revenue growth and successful exits. Mr. Jara also co-founded TransCryogen, a liquified natural gas and compressed natural gas company, which was sold to a US Alternative energy company. Mr. Jara's experience and relationships in the US and other international markets will be extremely valuable to HydroGraph as the company ramps up commercial operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Commences Trading on the CSE Today Under Ticker Symbol HG

Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (“HydroGraph”) is pleased to announce, pursuant to the bulletin published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on December 1, 2021, that the common shares of HydroGraph are listed and will commence trading on the CSE effective today, December 2, 2021, under the trading symbol “HG”.

Keep reading...Show less
depository trust company

ValOre Expands Pedra Branca Inferred Mineral Resource by 106% to 2.2 Million Ounces at 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today reported an updated independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource estimate for ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

ValOre's CEO, Jim Paterson stated, "We are very pleased to announce the doubling of ValOre's Pedra Branca inferred mineral resource estimate, which was expanded to 2.2 million ounces of palladium, platinum, and gold at 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au . Several of the zones which form part of the resource estimate remain wide open for expansion in future drill programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Increases Alteration Zone in Current Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Increases Alteration Zone in Current Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to provide an update on the current 2022 exploration and drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th and to date 4,301 metres have been completed. Two drill rigs are operational on the project and 15 drill holes are complete, one was abandoned, and two are in progress on the K- and H- Zones. Drilling on the K-Zone has now intersected extensive hydrothermal hematite alteration in all holes indicating this alteration zone is at least 1,200 metres long.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Extends Alteration Zone At The East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Extends Alteration Zone At The East Preston Uranium Project

  • Significant Alteration in K-Zone increased to 1200 meters
  • Budget increased to maximize impact of winter program

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th , and to date, 4,301 meters have been completed in 18 drill holes. Despite being plagued by extreme cold weather and its associated logistics and mechanical problems, two drill rigs are operational on the project.  15 drill holes are complete, one was abandoned, and two are in progress on the K- and H- Zones.  Prior progress has been reported in previous press releases dated February 14 th , 2022, and March 1 st , 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Receives Drill Permit for Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Receives Drill Permit for Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to announce it has received Exploration Work Authorization for diamond drilling and geophysical exploration work from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment (the "Ministry") for the Mann Lake Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
depository trust company

ValOre Reports Recoveries of 82.9% for Platinum, 71% for Palladium and 85.2% for Gold

Metallurgical testwork results for locked cycle flotation test of Curiu PGE Deposit sample

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an update on a metallurgical testwork program for ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Provides Permitting Update at Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Provides Permitting Update at Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to provide an update on ongoing permitting for an extensive exploration and drilling program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×