



Overview There's never been more attention on clean energy generation than exists today. Between the EU's push for clean energy for all Europeans, the passing of various state-level green laws throughout the US, and the US government's decision to invest $2 trillion in clean energy to support a green economy — when it comes to energy production — it's clear the future is leaning green. The goal of these initiatives is to transition our energy production from non-sustainable sources like coal, gas, and oil into more sustainable options like solar, wind, and hydroelectric. The US government is committing to decarbonizing the power sector by 2035, with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The UK has also followed suit by committing to cutting more than 50 percent of its emissions, which it believes could help bolster its economy through increased jobs. As governments around the world shift towards clean energy, the demand for various materials such as hydrogen and graphene is expected to rapidly increase. HydroGraph Clean Power (CSE:HG) is a Canadian industrial materials manufacturer focused on commercializing its patented, green and cost-effective graphene and hydrogen manufacturing process. HydroGraph Clean Power's patented Synthetic Detonated Graphene (SDG) process is a clean energy production platform that produces hydrogen gas and the only synthetic detonated graphene.

The SDG process produces identical batches of 99.8 percent of pure graphene without impurities from hydrocarbon gases. The process is cost-effective, digitally-controlled, customizable, decentralized, consistent and energy-efficient compared to other methods. More importantly, the company's graphene product can be produced on-site at an industrial scale and competitive prices. The SDG process is a green, low-cost and low-energy process that produces virtually no emissions. The process is initially sparked from an electrode –– which requires very low energy –– and then relies on reactants to continually power the system. By enabling the energy within the hydrocarbon gases to power the system, the company can keep its energy costs low. The SDG process is also completely chemical and solvent-free resulting in low or net-zero emissions. The company's graphene product is commercially superior to other graphene products on the market. HydroGraph Clean Power's SDG process produces one to five layers of graphene without impurities compared to conventional methods which produce less than 10 layers of graphene, often with impurities. Given the company's ability to produce high-quality graphene at low costs, HydroGraph Clean Power strongly believes that it will be able to market its graphene product at competitive prices with significant margins. The company is positioned for strong growth in the near future with the recent commercialization of its graphene detonation chambers. The company plans to use its detonation chambers to develop advances in additive manufacturing, battery technology, conductive inks, industrial manufacturing and other applications. HydroGraph Clean Power is expected to capitalize on graphene sales in various markets. The company's highly efficient SDG process is capable of producing consistent and customizable graphene for a variety of applications. The compact and modular detonation cylinders also allow the process to be deployed virtually anywhere resulting in significant market opportunities. In May 2021, the company closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $6,505,000. The private placement was led by PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Haywood Securities Inc. The funds from the financing round have been allocated towards scaling production of its SDG platform to commercialization, SDG platform automation and research and development focused on synthesizing nanotechnology products. HydroGraph Clean Power, is led by a highly experienced management team with specialized experience in materials science. The company's technical team took part in the discovery of the detonation method at Kansas State University currently used in the SDG platform to produce graphene. HydroGraph Clean Power is the exclusive owner of the worldwide license from Kansas State University allowing it to produce valuable clean energy and nanotechnology products through their patented detonation process.

Company Highlights HydroGraph Clean Power (CSE:HG) is focused on commercializing its patented, green and cost-effective graphene and hydrogen manufacturing process.

HydroGraph Clean Power's patented Synthetic Detonated Graphene (SDG) process is a clean energy production platform that produces hydrogen gas and the only synthetic detonated graphene at an industrial scale.

The company's SDG process produces identical batches of 99.8 percent of pure and graphene for a variety of applications. HydroGraph Clean Power's graphene is superior to other options on the market with very few layers and no impurities.

The SDG process is completely chemical and solvent-free resulting in low or net-zero emissions.

Led by a highly experienced management team with specialized experience in materials science - the company's technical team took part in the discovery of the detonation method currently used in the SDG platform to produce graphene.

Key Product HydroGraph Synthetic Detonated Graphene Process The HydroGraph Synthetic Detonated Graphene (SDG) process is a patented clean energy production platform that produces hydrogen gas and the only synthetic detonated graphene. The company's process effectively produces identical batches of 99.8 percent of pure graphene from acetylene and oxygen gas. The SDG process is cost-effective, green, digitally-controlled, customizable, decentralized, consistent and energy-efficient compared to other methods.

Conventional graphene mass manufacturing involves reducing multilayer graphene from mined graphite feedstock to less than 10 layers of graphene. This conventional method is complex, energy-intensive, expensive and ultimately results in an inferior graphene product with impurities. HydroGraph Clean Power's SDG process produces between one to five layers of graphene which is classified as "very few-layer graphene" with no impurities. The process enables the energy within hydrocarbon gases to also power the system which reduces the energy requirements with virtually no emissions. The company's graphene detonation chambers have already entered commercialization. Going forward, the company plans to use its detonation chambers to develop advances in additive manufacturing, field technology, conductive inks, industrial manufacturing and other applications. The company's graphene product can be produced on-site at an industrial scale and competitive prices.

Management Team

Harold Davidson - Chief Executive Officer and Founder Harold Davidson has more than 30 years of tech experience with Fortune 500 technology companies and in executive positions at tech start-ups. He was vice president of marketing at INToo Software Corporation which was the fastest growing and best performing TSX-V tech stock at the time. Davidson is the CEO and a director of Core Workflows Inc. which is a private technology company that provides the underlying technology for Omada. He invented, patented and helped develop a revolutionary new system of engagement (SOE) to provide businesses with a more efficient means of visualizing workflows.

David Morris - President Dr. David Morris has been a prolific entrepreneur for over 18 years. Morris has built many businesses from the ground up and taken others through the recapitalization and restructuring process. After graduating from the University of Toronto's dentistry program, Dr. Morris founded the Morris Group of Companies. Morris has overseen its growth from a simple partnership to an organization employing more than 200 people with 2020 revenues over $100 million. As president of the Morris Group, Dr. Morris is involved in a wide range of business activities, including land and housing development, the mining sector, employment services and telecommunications.

Logan Anderson - Chief Financial Officer Logan Anderson is a businessperson who has been an officer and director of numerous different public companies over the past 40 years. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer & Director at International Battery Metals Ltd., Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director at Scotch Creek Ventures, Inc., Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director at Ovation Science Inc. (Canada) and Chief Financial Officer & Director at InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. and Corporate Secretary of St. James Gold Corp. He is also a current member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Kjirstin Breure - Chief Operating Officer Kjirstin Breure has a 10-year background in emerging technologies and portfolio management. She was the director of operations for Frontline Crossings and the director and COO for Macht10. Kjirstin has also worked in investor relations for Omada Technologies. Her interest in technology and passion for problem-solving has led her to work primarily with tech start-ups. Breure graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Materials Science and Engineering with a specialization in nanomechanics.

Ranjith Divigalpitiya - Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Ranjith Divigalpitiya is an adjunct research professor in the department of chemistry at Western University in Canada. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in physics from the University of Sri Jayawardanapura in Sri Lanka. He received his Master of Science degree and Ph.D. degree in solid-state physics from Simar Fraser University in Canada. He was a senior specialist and physicist at 3M Canada for more than 27 years. At 3M Canada, he invented 3M's graphene-like carbon coatings and contributed to 190 invention submissions and 20 granted US patents. He has authored more than 33 peer-reviewed papers in various areas of research, including digital x-ray imaging, electrically conducting adhesives, air and water purification, battery materials and nanoscale coatings.

Chris Sorensen - Technical Team Leader Dr. Chris Sorensen is the Cortelyou-Rust University distinguished professor in the departments of physics and chemistry (adjunct) at Kansas State University. He received his Bachelor of Science in physics from the University of Nebraska. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Colorado. Sorensen also served in Vietnam. His areas of interest are particulate systems, light scattering and soft matter. He has nearly 300 publications and seven patents. He is a fellow of the American Physical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Association for Aerosol Research.

Stefan Bossmann - Lead Chemist Dr. Stefan Bossmann is a distinguished professor in the department of chemistry at Kansas State University. He received his Bachelor of Science and Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Saarland in Germany. He was a postdoctoral research associate at Columbia University from 1991 to 1993. He was then an assistant professor and subsequently an associate professor in the department of chemical and process engineering at the University of Karlsruhe in Germany. Bossmann received his Ph.D. in chemical and process engineering at the University of Karlsruhe. His areas of interest are organic and inorganic synthesis, nanoparticulate systems and soft matter. He has more than 200 publications and 14 patents.