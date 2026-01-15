Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 on Thursday, January 29, 2026

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday, January 29, after the market closes.
As previously announced, in light of Hologic's pending acquisition by Blackstone and TPG, the Company will not be hosting a quarterly conference call or providing financial guidance.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com .
