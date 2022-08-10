"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."
Added Mr. Dickson, "During the 2 nd quarter, again we made the decision to withhold from sale a meaningful amount of silver, due to the drop in silver price. We are holding over 1.6 million silver equivalent ounces in finished goods inventory for future sale. Short term, the increased inventory has negatively impacted our quarterly financial metrics such as revenue, earnings, cash flow and our cash balance. Longer term, we anticipate selling the inventory at higher metal prices."
Q2 2022 Highlights
- Higher Production: 1,359,207 ounces (oz) of silver and 9,289 oz of gold for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) (1) reinforces delivery of improved consolidated production for the year.
- Lower Revenue Due to Withholding Metal Sales : Revenue of $30.8 million from the sale of 602,894 oz of silver and 9,792 oz of gold at average realized prices of $22.72 per oz silver and $1,840 per oz gold.
- Negative Earnings and Lower Cash Flow Due to Lower Revenue and Non-Cash Items : Net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.07 per share. Adjusted net loss of $4.3 million (2) after adjusting for a $7.6 million change in the fair value of investments. $3.6 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes (2) and Mine operating cash flow before taxes (2) of $8.8 million.
- Operating Costs per Ounce In-Line with Guidance, Despite Industry-Wide Inflation: Cash costs (2) of $10.08 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs ( 2 ) of $19.56 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits.
- Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $116.2 million and working capital (2) of $149.7 million.
- Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Production exceeded plan driven by higher grades.
- Bolañitos Remained Steady: Strong silver production from higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by lower gold production and lower gold grades.
- Withheld Significant Metal Inventories : Metal inventory at quarter end totaled 1,399,356 oz silver and 2,580 oz gold of bullion inventory and 12,408 oz silver and 587 oz gold in concentrate inventory. The market value of finished goods at June 30, 2022 was $34.5 million.
- Advancing the Terronera Project : Work continued on the early works program initiated last year including engineering, critical contracts, procurement of long-lead items and extensive due diligence on the project financing. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months. $18 million has been spent as of June 30 th 2022, with an additional budget of $23 million expected to be spent through to the end of October to continue the advancement of the project.
Subsequent to Quarter End
- Closed the Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project: The addition of the Pitarrilla project enhances the company's growth profile while maintaining a silver focus.
Revision to Full Year 2022 Guidance
The following table summarizes the updated 2022 Production Guidance for Endeavour Silver:
| Guanacevi
| Bolanitos
| Consolidated
| Tonnes per day
| tpd
| 1,100 - 1,200
| 1,000 - 1,200
| 2,100 - 2,400
| Silver production
| M oz
| 4.3 – 4.5
| 0.6 - 0.6
| 4.9 – 5.1
| Gold production
| k oz
| 13.0 - 14.0
| 21.0 - 22.0
| 34.0 - 36.0
| Silver Eq production 1
| US$/oz
| 5.3 – 5.6
| 2.3 - 2.4
| 7.6 - 8.0
| Cash costs, net of gold by-product credits 2
| US$/oz
| $9.00 - $10.00
| AISC, net of gold by-product credits 2
| US$/oz
| $20.00 - $21.00
- Consolidated Silver Equivalent( 1 ) Production has increased to 7.6 – 8.0 million oz from 6.7 – 7.6 million oz. The increase to consolidated production is primarily driven by higher than planned ore-grades along the El Curso orebody at Guanacevi. Production at Bolanitos has been slightly revised upwards to meet the upper end of its previous guidance.
- Operating Costs Guidance is expected to remain unchanged with cash costs expected to average $9.00 - $10.00 per oz and AISC are expected to average $20.00 - $21.00 per oz. Management notes that the Company is tracking to meet the upper end of the guidance range, given persisting global inflationary pressures. Increases in prices of raw materials such as reagents, explosives, steel, diesel and power are driving continued cost escalation across the industry. The company has identified efficiencies to mitigate pressure on costs and cost metrics in the second half of the year, including enhanced monitoring and tracking at the mines, improved blasting in development, the gradual increase of tonnes milled and reduced waste handling at Guanacevi.
Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Q2 2022 Highlights
| Six Months Ended June 30
| 2022
| 2021
| % Change
| 2022
| 2021
| % Change
| Production
| 1,359,207
| 1,073,724
| 27%
| Silver ounces produced
| 2,674,162
| 2,121,824
| 26%
| 9,289
| 11,166
| (17%)
| Gold ounces produced
| 17,984
| 22,275
| (19%)
| 1,346,276
| 1,062,267
| 27%
| Payable silver ounces produced
| 2,649,816
| 2,098,977
| 26%
| 9,117
| 10,955
| (17%)
| Payable gold ounces produced
| 17,666
| 21,849
| (19%)
| 2,102,327
| 1,967,004
| 7%
| Silver equivalent ounces produced ( 1)
| 4,112,882
| 3,903,824
| 5%
| 10.08
| 13.03
| (23%)
| Cash costs per silver ounce ( 2)
| 10.14
| 10.48
| (3%)
| 14.26
| 19.55
| (27%)
| Total production costs per ounce ( 2)
| 14.69
| 17.51
| (16%)
| 19.56
| 25.39
| (23%)
| All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2)
| 20.22
| 22.69
| (11%)
| 201,361
| 242,018
| (17%)
| Processed tonnes
| 407,508
| 451,471
| (10%)
| 132.63
| 119.94
| 11%
| Direct operating costs per tonne ( 2)
| 127.69
| 116.43
| 10%
| 148.11
| 141.61
| 5%
| Direct costs per tonne ( 2)
| 148.32
| 134.48
| 10%
| 14.12
| 18.52
| (24%)
| Silver co-product cash costs (2)
| 14.74
| 16.89
| (13%)
| 1,144
| 1,289
| (11%)
| Gold co-product cash costs (2)
| 1,169
| 1,116
| 5%
| Financial
| 30.8
| 47.7
| (35%)
| Revenue ($ millions)
| 88.5
| 82.2
| 8%
| 602,894
| 1,120,266
| (46%)
| Silver ounces sold
| 2,320,662
| 1,743,645
| 33%
| 9,792
| 9,810
| (0%)
| Gold ounces sold
| 18,173
| 20,473
| (11%)
| 22.72
| 26.82
| (15%)
| Realized silver price per ounce
| 23.95
| 26.95
| (11%)
| 1,840
| 1,866
| (1%)
| Realized gold price per ounce
| 1,900
| 1,781
| 7%
| (11.9)
| 6.7
| (279%)
| Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)
| (0.3)
| 18.9
| (101%)
| (4.3)
| 2.4
| (280%)
| Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions)
| 2.0
| (3.7)
| 155%
| 4.5
| 10.2
| 56%
| Mine operating earnings ($ millions)
| 24.7
| 15.9
| 56%
| 8.8
| 17.2
| (49%)
| Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions) (2)
| 35.5
| 30.5
| 16%
| 3.6
| 8.7
| (58%)
| Operating cash flow before working capital changes (2)
| 24.2
| 13.9
| 74%
| (4.3)
| 15.9
| (127%)
| EBITDA (2) ($ millions)
| 21.3
| 39.8
| (47%)
| 149.7
| 146.8
| 2%
| Working capital (2) ($ millions)
| 149.7
| 146.8
| 2%
| Shareholders
| (0.07)
| 0.04
| (275%)
| Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)
| 0.00
| 0.12
| (100%)
| 0.02
| 0.05
| (61%)
| Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (2)
| 0.14
| 0.08
| 62%
| 180,974,609
| 168,383,755
| 7%
| Weighted average shares outstanding
| 176,291,929
| 164,051,368
| 7%
( 1 ) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net revenue, decreased by 35% to $30.8 million (Q2 2021: $47.7 million).
Gross sales of $31.7 million in Q2 2022 represented a 34% decrease over the $48.3 million in Q2 2021. Silver oz sold decreased by 46%, due to the buildup of the larger finished goods inventory held at June 30, 2022. There was a 15% decrease in the realized silver price, resulting in a 54% decrease in proceeds from silver sales. Gold oz sold were flat with a 1% decrease in the realized gold price, resulting in a 1% decrease in proceeds from gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 602,894 oz silver and 9,792 oz gold for realized prices of $22.72 and $1,840 per oz, respectively, compared to Q2 2021 sales of 1,120,266 oz silver and 9,810 oz gold for realized prices of $26.82 and $1,866 per oz, respectively. In Q2 2022, London spot prices for silver and gold averaged $22.60 and $1,877, respectively.
The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver inventory and slightly decreased its finished goods gold inventory to 1,411,764 oz and 3,167 oz, respectively, at June 30, 2022 compared to 668,382 oz silver and 3,841 oz gold at March 31, 2022. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $20.8 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $13.5 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $34.5 million, compared to $24.1 million at March 31, 2022. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow (2) , operating cash flow (2) and EBITDA (2) were impacted by the withholding of sales during Q2 2022.
After cost of sales of $26.3 million (Q2 2021 - $37.5 million), a decrease of 30%, mine operating earnings were $4.5 million (Q2 2021 - $10.2 million). The decrease in cost of sales was impacted by the decrease in the quantity of silver ounces sold during the period offset by increased labour, power and consumables costs with lower royalty costs. Royalties decreased 49% to $2.2 million primarily due to the decrease in silver ounces sold during the period.
The Company had an operating loss of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: operating earnings of $0.8 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $3.8 million (Q2 2021: $5.0 million), general and administrative costs of $1.3 million (Q2 2021: $4.3 million) a write off of exploration properties of $0.5 million (Q2, 2021 - $Nil), and care and maintenance cost of $0.2 million (Q2 2021: $0.1 million).
The loss before income taxes was $8.8 million (Q2 2021: earnings before taxes of $8.9 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: $0.2 million), a foreign exchange loss of $0.3 million (Q2 2021: gain of $0.7 million), and investment and other expense of $6.9 million (Q2 2021: investment and other income of $1.8 million). The investment and other expenses during Q2 2022 primarily resulted from an unrealized loss on marketable securities and warrants of $7.6 million (Q2 2021: $1.5 million).
The Company realized a net loss for the period of $11.9 million (Q2 2021: net earnings of $6.7 million) after an income tax expense of $3.1 million (Q2 2021: $2.2 million). Current income tax expense increased to $1.3 million (Q2 2021 - $1.1 million) due to increased profitability impacting the income tax and special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $1.8 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income generated at both Guanacevi and Bolanitos (Q2 2021 – $1.1 million).
Direct operating costs (2) on a per tonne basis increased to $132.63, up 11% compared with Q2 2021 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year.
Consolidated cash costs per oz( 2 ), net of by-product credits, decreased to $10.08 driven by increased silver grades, reduced royalty costs and increased by-product gold sales, offset by increased direct operating costs per tonne( 2 ) AISC( 2 ) decreased by 23% on a per oz basis compared to Q2 2021 as a result of a 27% increase in ounces produced driven by a 51% increase in silver grade, decreased allocated general and administrative costs and a decrease in mine site exploration offset by increased sustaining capital expenditures.
Endnotes
1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)
AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and R atios
Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.
Please see the June 30, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the June 30, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Reconciliation of Working Capital
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| As at June 30, 2022
| As at December 31, 2021
| Current assets
| $
| 186,454
| $
| 161,762
| Current liabilities
| 36,733
| 40,554
| Working capital
| $
| 149,721
| $
| 121,208
| Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Six Months Ended June 30
| (except for share numbers and per share amounts)
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements
| ($
| 11,923
| )
| $
| 6,656
| ($
| 261
| )
| $
| 18,905
| Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
| -
| -
| -
| (16,791
| )
| Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
| -
| (5,807
| )
| -
| (5,807
| )
| Change in fair value of investments
| 7,626
| 1,539
| 2,269
| 9
| Adjusted net earnings (loss)
| ($
| 4,297
| )
| $
| 2,388
| $
| 2,008
| ($
| 3,684
| )
| Basic weighted average share outstanding
| 180,974,609
| 168,383,755
| 176,291,929
| 164,051,368
| Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
| ($
| 0.02
| )
| $
| 0.01
| $
| 0.01
| ($
| 0.02
| )
| Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Six Months Ended June 30
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Mine operating earnings per financial statements
| $
| 4,472
| $
| 10,205
| $
| 24,741
| $
| 15,869
| Share-based compensation
| 113
| 111
| 240
| 229
| Amortization and depletion
| 4,175
| 6,624
| 10,481
| 14,120
| Write down of inventory to net realizable value
| -
| 272
| -
| 272
| Mine operating cash flow before taxes
| $
| 8,760
| $
| 17,212
| $
| 35,462
| $
| 30,490
| Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Six Months Ended June 30
| (except for per share amounts)
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements
| ($
| 18,548
| )
| $
| 9,467
| $
| 3,185
| $
| 5,544
| Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements
| (22,160
| )
| 806
| (21,046
| )
| (8,360
| )
| Operating cash flow before working capital changes
| $
| 3,612
| $
| 8,661
| $
| 24,231
| $
| 13,904
| Basic weighted average shares outstanding
| 180,974,609
| 168,383,755
| 176,291,929
| 164,051,368
| Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share
| $
| 0.02
| $
| 0.05
| $
| 0.14
| $
| 0.08
| Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Six Months Ended June 30
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Net income for the period per financial statements
| ($
| 11,923
| )
| $
| 6,656
| ($
| 261
| )
| $
| 18,905
| Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales
| 4,175
| 6,624
| 10,481
| 14,120
| Depreciation and depletion – exploration
| 98
| 72
| 205
| 151
| Depreciation and depletion – general & administration
| 51
| 38
| 99
| 72
| Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance
| 30
| (11
| )
| 60
| 4
| Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down
| -
| 6
| -
| 6
| Finance costs
| 212
| 216
| 389
| 507
| Current income tax expense
| 1,325
| 1,146
| 2,340
| 1,817
| Deferred income tax expense
| 1,752
| 1,116
| 7,974
| 4,243
| EBITDA
| ($
| 4,280
| )
| $
| 15,863
| $
| 21,287
| $
| 39,825
| Share based compensation
| 972
| 1,028
| 2,499
| 2,193
| Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
| -
| -
| -
| (16,791
| )
| Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
| -
| (5,807
| )
| -
| (5,807
| )
| Change in fair value of investments
| 7,626
| 1,539
| 2,269
| 9
| Adjusted EBITDA
| $
| 4,318
| $
| 12,623
| $
| 26,055
| $
| 19,429
| Basic weighted average shares outstanding
| 180,974,609
| 168,383,755
| 176,291,929
| 164,051,368
| Adjusted EBITDA per share
| $
| 0.02
| $
| 0.07
| $
| 0.15
| $
| 0.12
Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Direct production costs per financial statements
| $
| 7,797
| $
| 12,031
| $
| 19,828
| $
| 15,713
| $
| 7,770
| $
| 2,740
| $
| 26,223
| Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
| -
| 937
| 937
| -
| 514
| 68
| 582
| Opening finished goods
| (7,908
| )
| (2,995
| )
| (10,903
| )
| (5,935
| )
| (204
| )
| (442
| )
| (6,581
| )
| Finished goods NRV adjustment
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 266
| 266
| Closing finished goods
| 16,164
| 681
| 16,845
| 6,985
| 408
| 1,145
| 8,538
| Direct operating costs
| 16,053
| 10,654
| 26,707
| 16,763
| 8,488
| 3,777
| 29,028
| Royalties
| 2,128
| 66
| 2,194
| 4,158
| 70
| 112
| 4,340
| Special mining duty (1)
| 795
| 127
| 922
| 684
| 257
| (38
| )
| 903
| Direct costs
| 18,976
| 10,847
| 29,823
| 21,605
| 8,815
| 3,851
| 34,271
| By-product gold sales
| (5,719
| )
| (12,302
| )
| (18,021
| )
| (4,209
| )
| (11,909
| )
| (2,187
| )
| (18,305
| )
| Opening gold inventory fair market value
| 3,724
| 3,763
| 7,487
| 1,925
| 309
| 662
| 2,896
| Closing gold inventory fair market value
| (4,662
| )
| (1,061
| )
| (5,723
| )
| (3,349
| )
| (633
| )
| (1,038
| )
| (5,020
| )
| Cash costs net of by-product
| 12,319
| 1,247
| 13,566
| 15,972
| (3,418
| )
| 1,288
| 13,842
| Amortization and depletion
| 940
| 3,235
| 4,175
| 2,487
| 3,800
| 337
| 6,624
| Share-based compensation
| 57
| 56
| 113
| 54
| 51
| 6
| 111
| Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
| (1,689
| )
| (897
| )
| (2,586
| )
| (1,137
| )
| (118
| )
| (133
| )
| (1,388
| )
| NRV depreciation cost adjustment
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 6
| -
| Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
| 3,733
| 199
| 3,932
| 1,333
| 220
| 30
| 1,583
| Total production costs
| $
| 15,360
| $
| 3,840
| $
| 19,200
| $
| 18,709
| $
| 535
| $
| 1,534
| $
| 20,772
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Throughput tonnes
| 94,017
| 107,344
| 201,361
| 111,893
| 107,912
| 22,213
| 242,018
| Payable silver ounces
| 1,190,568
| 155,708
| 1,346,276
| 936,424
| 112,456
| 13,387
| 1,062,267
| Cash costs per silver ounce
| $
| 10.35
| $
| 8.01
| $
| 10.08
| $
| 17.06
| ($
| 30.39
| )
| $
| 96.21
| $
| 13.03
| Total production costs per ounce
| $
| 12.90
| $
| 24.66
| $
| 14.26
| $
| 19.98
| $
| 4.76
| $
| 114.59
| $
| 19.55
| Direct operating costs per tonne
| $
| 170.75
| $
| 99.25
| $
| 132.63
| $
| 149.81
| $
| 78.66
| $
| 170.04
| $
| 119.94
| Direct costs per tonne
| $
| 201.84
| $
| 101.05
| $
| 148.11
| $
| 193.09
| $
| 81.69
| $
| 173.37
| $
| 141.61
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Direct production costs per financial statements
| $
| 25,681
| $
| 20,868
| $
| 46,549
| $
| 23,773
| $
| 14,875
| $
| 6,303
| $
| 44,951
| Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
| -
| 1,591
| 1,591
| -
| 1,003
| 206
| 1,209
| Opening finished goods
| (10,093
| )
| (2,857
| )
| (12,950
| )
| (1,509
| )
| (250
| )
| (642
| )
| (2,401
| )
| Finished goods NRV adjustment
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 266
| 266
| Closing finished goods
| 16,164
| 681
| 16,845
| 6,985
| 408
| 1,145
| 8,538
| Direct operating costs
| 31,752
| 20,283
| 52,035
| 29,249
| 16,036
| 7,278
| 52,563
| Royalties
| 6,362
| 149
| 6,511
| 6,371
| 138
| 291
| 6,800
| Special mining duty (1)
| 1,526
| 371
| 1,897
| 941
| 408
| -
| 1,349
| Direct costs
| 39,640
| 20,803
| 60,443
| 36,561
| 16,582
| 7,569
| 60,712
| By-product gold sales
| (10,741
| )
| (23,790
| )
| (34,531
| )
| (7,673
| )
| (22,438
| )
| (6,352
| )
| (36,463
| )
| Opening gold inventory fair market value
| 1,900
| 4,784
| 6,684
| 735
| 746
| 1,283
| 2,764
| Closing gold inventory fair market value
| (4,662
| )
| (1,061
| )
| (5,723
| )
| (3,349
| )
| (633
| )
| (1,038
| )
| (5,020
| )
| Cash costs net of by-product
| 26,137
| 736
| 26,873
| 26,274
| (5,743
| )
| 1,462
| 21,993
| Amortization and depletion
| 4,850
| 5,631
| 10,481
| 4,080
| 7,593
| 2,447
| 14,120
| Share-based compensation
| 120
| 120
| 240
| 93
| 91
| 45
| 229
| Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
| (1,965
| )
| (635
| )
| (2,600
| )
| (271
| )
| (104
| )
| (804
| )
| (1,179
| )
| NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 6
| 6
| Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
| 3,733
| 199
| 3,932
| 1,333
| 220
| 30
| 1,583
| Total production costs
| $
| 32,875
| $
| 6,051
| $
| 38,926
| $
| 31,509
| $
| 2,057
| $
| 3,186
| $
| 36,752
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Throughput tonnes
| 195,270
| 212,238
| 407,508
| 200,525
| 205,604
| 45,342
| 451,471
| Payable silver ounces
| 2,321,016
| 328,800
| 2,649,816
| 1,851,886
| 211,444
| 35,647
| 2,098,977
| Cash costs per silver ounce
| $
| 11.26
| $
| 2.24
| $
| 10.14
| $
| 14.19
| ($
| 27.16
| )
| $
| 41.01
| $
| 10.48
| Total production costs per ounce
| $
| 14.16
| $
| 18.40
| $
| 14.69
| $
| 17.01
| $
| 9.73
| $
| 89.38
| $
| 17.51
| Direct operating costs per tonne
| $
| 162.61
| $
| 95.57
| $
| 127.69
| $
| 145.86
| $
| 77.99
| $
| 160.51
| $
| 116.43
| Direct costs per tonne
| $
| 203.00
| $
| 98.02
| $
| 148.32
| $
| 182.33
| $
| 80.65
| $
| 166.93
| $
| 134.48
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| June 30, 2022
| June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Closing finished goods
| 16,164
| 681
| 16,845
| 6,985
| 408
| 1,145
| 8,538
| Closing finished goods depletion
| 3,733
| 199
| 3,932
| 1,333
| 220
| 30
| 1,583
| Finished goods inventory
| $
| 19,897
| $
| 880
| $
| 20,777
| $
| 8,318
| $
| 628
| $
| 1,175
| $
| 10,121
Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Cash costs net of by-product
| $
| 12,319
| $
| 1,247
| $
| 13,566
| $
| 15,972
| ($
| 3,418
| )
| $
| 1,288
| $
| 13,842
| Operations share-based compensation
| 57
| 56
| 113
| 39
| 40
| 39
| 118
| Corporate general and administrative
| 401
| 155
| 556
| 2,013
| 1,093
| 277
| 3,383
| Corporate share-based compensation
| 527
| 214
| 741
| 460
| 250
| 64
| 773
| Reclamation - amortization/accretion
| 69
| 53
| 122
| 13
| 11
| 3
| 27
| Mine site expensed exploration
| 360
| 308
| 668
| 538
| 305
| 2
| 845
| Intangible payments
| (0
| )
| 0
| (0
| )
| 80
| 29
| (16
| )
| 94
| Equipment loan payments
| 246
| 488
| 734
| 300
| 524
| -
| 824
| Capital expenditures sustaining
| 7,050
| 2,788
| 9,838
| 3,696
| 3,366
| -
| 7,062
| All-In-Sustaining Costs
| $
| 21,028
| $
| 5,310
| $
| 26,338
| $
| 23,112
| $
| 2,200
| $
| 1,656
| $
| 26,968
| Growth exploration and evaluation
| 2,901
| 3,963
| Growth capital expenditures
| 5,613
| 1,102
| All-In-Costs
| $
| 34,852
| $
| 32,033
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Throughput tonnes
| 94,017
| 107,344
| 201,361
| 111,893
| 107,912
| 22,213
| 242,018
| Payable silver ounces
| 1,190,568
| 155,708
| 1,346,276
| 936,424
| 112,456
| 13,387
| 1,062,267
| Silver equivalent production (ounces)
| 1,488,550
| 613,777
| 2,102,327
| 1,185,961
| 660,284
| 120,759
| 1,967,004
| Sustaining cost per ounce
| $
| 17.66
| $
| 34.10
| $
| 19.56
| $
| 24.68
| $
| 19.56
| $
| 123.73
| $
| 25.39
| All-In-costs per ounce
| $
| 25.89
| $
| 30.16
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Cash costs net of by-product
| $
| 26,137
| $
| 736
| $
| 26,873
| $
| 26,274
| ($
| 5,743
| )
| $
| 1,462
| $
| 21,993
| Operations share-based compensation
| 120
| 120
| 240
| 93
| 91
| 45
| 229
| Corporate general and administrative
| 2,468
| 1,031
| 3,499
| 3,622
| 1,966
| 498
| 6,086
| Corporate share-based compensation
| 1,444
| 603
| 2,047
| 987
| 536
| 136
| 1,658
| Reclamation - amortization/accretion
| 134
| 106
| 240
| 25
| 22
| 5
| 52
| Mine site expensed exploration
| 712
| 558
| 1,270
| 994
| 539
| 195
| 1,728
| Intangible payments
| 29
| 12
| 41
| 111
| 60
| 15
| 187
| Equipment loan payments
| 491
| 977
| 1,468
| 608
| 1,092
| -
| 1,700
| Capital expenditures sustaining
| 12,696
| 5,214
| 17,910
| 7,900
| 6,100
| -
| 14,000
| All-In-Sustaining Costs
| $
| 44,230
| $
| 9,358
| $
| 53,588
| $
| 40,615
| $
| 4,663
| $
| 2,355
| $
| 47,633
| Growth exploration and evaluation
| 5,314
| 6,970
| Growth capital expenditures
| 10,538
| 1,434
| All-In-Costs
| $
| 69,440
| $
| 56,037
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Throughput tonnes
| 195,270
| 212,238
| 407,508
| 200,525
| 205,604
| 45,342
| 451,471
| Payable silver ounces
| 2,321,016
| 328,800
| 2,649,816
| 1,851,886
| 211,444
| 35,647
| 2,098,977
| Silver equivalent production (ounces)
| 2,900,560
| 1,212,322
| 4,112,882
| 2,323,618
| 1,261,071
| 319,135
| 3,903,824
| Sustaining cost per ounce
| $
| 19.06
| $
| 28.46
| $
| 20.22
| $
| 21.93
| $
| 22.05
| $
| 66.07
| $
| 22.69
| All-In-costs per ounce
| $
| 26.21
| $
| 26.70
Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Six Months Ended June 30
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Capital expenditures sustaining
| $
| 9,838
| $
| 7,062
| $
| 17,910
| $
| 14,000
| Growth capital expenditures
| 5,613
| 1,102
| 10,538
| 1,434
| Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
| $
| 15,451
| $
| 8,164
| $
| 28,448
| $
| 15,434
Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Direct production costs per financial statements
| $
| 7,797
| $
| 12,031
| $
| 19,828
| $
| 15,713
| $
| 7,770
| $
| 2,740
| $
| 26,223
| Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
| -
| 937
| 937
| -
| 514
| 68
| 582
| Royalties
| 2,128
| 66
| 2,194
| 4,158
| 70
| 112
| 4,340
| Special mining duty (1)
| 795
| 127
| 922
| 684
| 257
| (38
| )
| 903
| Opening finished goods
| (7,908
| )
| (2,995
| )
| (10,903
| )
| (5,935
| )
| (204
| )
| (442
| )
| (6,581
| )
| Finished goods NRV adjustment
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 266
| 266
| Closing finished goods
| 16,164
| 681
| 16,845
| 6,985
| 408
| 1,145
| 8,538
| Direct costs
| $
| 18,976
| $
| 10,847
| $
| 29,823
| $
| 21,605
| $
| 8,815
| $
| 3,851
| $
| 34,271
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Silver production (ounces)
| 1,194,150
| 165,057
| 1,359,207
| 939,241
| 120,044
| 14,439
| 1,073,724
| Average realized silver price ($)
| 22.72
| 22.72
| 22.72
| 26.82
| 26.82
| 26.82
| 26.82
| Silver value ($)
| 27,131,580
| 3,750,163
| 30,881,743
| 25,186,472
| 3,219,073
| 387,193
| 28,792,738
| Gold production (ounces)
| 3,680
| 5,609
| 9,289
| 3,084
| 6,753
| 1,329
| 11,166
| Average realized gold price ($)
| 1,840
| 1,840
| 1,840
| 1,866
| 1,866
| 1,866
| 1,866
| Gold value ($)
| 6,772,598
| 10,322,691
| 17,095,289
| 5,754,599
| 12,600,781
| 2,479,852
| 20,835,232
| Total metal value ($)
| 33,904,178
| 14,072,854
| 47,977,032
| 30,941,072
| 15,819,854
| 2,867,045
| 49,627,970
| Pro-rated silver costs (%)
| 80
| %
| 27
| %
| 64
| %
| 81
| %
| 20
| %
| 14
| %
| 58
| %
| Pro-rated gold costs (%)
| 20
| %
| 73
| %
| 36
| %
| 19
| %
| 80
| %
| 86
| %
| 42
| %
| Pro-rated silver costs ($)
| 15,185
| 2,891
| 19,196
| 17,587
| 1,794
| 520
| 19,883
| Pro-rated gold costs ($)
| 3,791
| 7,956
| 10,627
| 4,018
| 7,021
| 3,331
| 14,388
| Silver co-product cash costs ($)
| 12.72
| 17.51
| 14.12
| 18.72
| 14.94
| 36.02
| 18.52
| Gold co-product cash costs ($)
| 1,030
| 1,419
| 1,144
| 1,303
| 1,040
| 2,506
| 1,289
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Direct production costs per financial statements
| $
| 25,681
| $
| 20,868
| $
| 46,549
| $
| 23,773
| $
| 14,875
| $
| 6,303
| $
| 44,951
| Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
| -
| $
| 1,591
| $
| 1,591
| -
| 1,003
| 206
| 1,209
| Royalties
| 6,362
| 149
| 6,511
| 6,371
| 138
| 291
| 6,800
| Special mining duty (1)
| 1,526
| 371
| 1,897
| 941
| 408
| -
| 1,349
| Opening finished goods
| (10,093
| )
| (2,857
| )
| (12,950
| )
| (1,509
| )
| (250
| )
| (642
| )
| (2,401
| )
| Finished goods NRV adjustment
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 266
| 266
| Closing finished goods
| 16,164
| 681
| 16,845
| 6,985
| 408
| 1,145
| 8,538
| Direct costs
| 39,640
| 20,803
| 60,443
| 36,561
| 16,582
| 7,569
| 60,712
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
| Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| Total
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
| El Compas
| Total
| Silver production (ounces)
| 2,328,000
| 346,162
| 2,674,162
| 1,857,458
| 226,271
| 38,095
| 2,121,824
| Average realized silver price ($)
| 23.95
| 23.95
| 23.95
| 26.95
| 26.95
| 26.95
| 26.95
| Silver value ($)
| 55,757,752
| 8,290,900
| 64,048,652
| 50,053,984
| 6,097,454
| 1,026,568
| 57,178,006
| Gold production (ounces)
| 7,157
| 10,827
| 17,984
| 5,827
| 12,935
| 3,513
| 22,275
| Average realized gold price ($)
| 1,900
| 1,900
| 1,900
| 1,781
| 1,781
| 1,781
| 1,781
| Gold value ($)
| 13,599,206
| 20,572,670
| 34,171,876
| 10,378,054
| 23,037,606
| 6,256,754
| 39,672,414
| Total metal value ($)
| 69,356,958
| 28,863,570
| 98,220,528
| 60,432,038
| 29,135,060
| 7,283,321
| 96,850,420
| Pro-rated silver costs (%)
| 80
| %
| 29
| %
| 65
| %
| 83
| %
| 21
| %
| 14
| %
| 59
| %
| Pro-rated gold costs (%)
| 20
| %
| 71
| %
| 35
| %
| 17
| %
| 79
| %
| 86
| %
| 41
| %
| Pro-rated silver costs ($)
| 31,868
| 5,976
| 39,414
| 30,282
| 3,470
| 1,067
| 35,843
| Pro-rated gold costs ($)
| 7,772
| 14,827
| 21,029
| 6,279
| 13,112
| 6,502
| 24,869
| Silver co-product cash costs ($)
| 13.69
| 17.26
| 14.74
| 16.30
| 15.34
| 28.00
| 16.89
| Gold co-product cash costs ($)
| 1,086
| 1,369
| 1,169
| 1,078
| 1,014
| 1,851
| 1,116
Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Six Months Ended June 30
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Gross silver sales
| $
| 13,698
| $
| 30,052
| $
| 55,582
| $
| 46,987
| Silver ounces sold
| 602,894
| 1,120,266
| 2,320,662
| 1,743,645
| Realized silver price per ounces
| $
| 22.72
| $
| 26.82
| $
| 23.95
| $
| 26.95
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three Months Ended June 30
| Six Months Ended June 30
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Gross gold sales
| $
| 18,021
| $
| 18,305
| $
| 34,531
| $
| 36,463
| Gold ounces sold
| 9,792
| 9,810
| 18,173
| 20,473
| Realized gold price per ounces
| $
| 1,840
| $
| 1,866
| $
| 1,900
| $
| 1,781
Appendix
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
| Three months ended
| Six months ended
| June 30,
| June 30,
| June 30,
| June 30,
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Revenue
| $
| 30,782
| $
| 47,775
| $
| 88,522
| $
| 82,241
| Cost of sales:
| Direct production costs
| 19,828
| 26,223
| 46,549
| 44,951
| Royalties
| 2,194
| 4,340
| 6,511
| 6,800
| Share-based payments
| 113
| 111
| 240
| 229
| Depreciation, depletion and amortization
| 4,175
| 6,624
| 10,481
| 14,120
| Write down of inventory to net realizable value
| -
| 272
| -
| 272
| 26,310
| 37,570
| 63,781
| 66,372
| Mine operating earnings
| 4,472
| 10,205
| 24,741
| 15,869
| Expenses:
| Exploration and evaluation
| 3,784
| 5,025
| 7,000
| 9,155
| General and administrative
| 1,348
| 4,293
| 5,645
| 7,816
| Care and maintenance costs
| 189
| 55
| 379
| 576
| Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
| -
| -
| -
| (16,791
| )
| Write off of exploration properties
| 500
| -
| 500
| -
| 5,821
| 9,373
| 13,524
| 756
| Operating earnings (loss)
| (1,349
| )
| 832
| 11,217
| 15,113
| Finance costs
| 336
| 216
| 634
| 507
| Other income (expense):
| Foreign exchange
| (289
| )
| 659
| 522
| (35
| )
| Gain on asset disposal
| -
| 5,841
| -
| 5,841
| Investment and other
| (6,872
| )
| 1,802
| (1,052
| )
| 4,553
| (7,161
| )
| 8,302
| (530
| )
| 10,359
| Earnings (loss) before income taxes
| (8,846
| )
| 8,918
| 10,053
| 24,965
| Income tax expense:
| Current income tax expense
| 1,325
| 1,146
| 2,340
| 1,817
| Deferred income tax expense
| 1,752
| 1,116
| 7,974
| 4,243
| 3,077
| 2,262
| 10,314
| 6,060
| Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period
| $
| (11,923
| )
| $
| 6,656
| $
| (261
| )
| $
| 18,905
| Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
| $
| (0.07
| )
| $
| 0.04
| $
| (0.00
| )
| $
| 0.12
| Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings
| $
| (0.07
| )
| $
| 0.04
| $
| (0.00
| )
| $
| 0.11
| Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
| 180,974,609
| 168,383,755
| 176,291,929
| 164,051,368
| Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
| 184,569,970
| 172,195,942
| 179,018,499
| 167,743,113
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
| June 30,
| December 31,
| 2022
| 2021
| ASSETS
| Current assets
| Cash and cash equivalents
| $
| 116,226
| $
| 103,303
| Other investments
| 8,293
| 11,200
| Accounts and other receivable
| 13,486
| 14,462
| Income tax receivable
| 1,219
| 177
| Inventories
| 35,664
| 27,485
| Prepaid expenses
| 11,566
| 5,135
| Total current assets
| 186,454
| 161,762
| Non-current deposits
| 595
| 599
| Non-current income tax receivable
| 3,570
| 3,570
| Non-current other investments
| 2,943
| -
| Non-current IVA receivable
| 7,528
| 4,256
| Deferred income tax asset
| -
| 936
| Intangible assets
| -
| 40
| Right-of-use leased assets
| 614
| 664
| Mineral properties, plant and equipment
| 141,806
| 122,197
| Total assets
| $
| 343,510
| $
| 294,024
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Current liabilities
| Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
| $
| 26,383
| $
| 31,991
| Income taxes payable
| 4,995
| 4,228
| Loans payable
| 5,179
| 4,128
| Lease liabilities
| 176
| 207
| Total current liabilities
| 36,733
| 40,554
| Loans payable
| 7,392
| 6,366
| Lease liabilities
| 755
| 794
| Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation
| 7,576
| 7,397
| Deferred income tax liability
| 8,545
| 1,506
| Total liabilities
| 61,001
| 56,617
| Shareholders' equity
| Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
| and outstanding 181,051,354 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares)
| 631,751
| 585,406
| Contributed surplus
| 5,349
| 6,331
| Retained earnings (deficit)
| (354,591
| )
| (354,330
| )
| Total shareholders' equity
| 282,509
| 237,407
| Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
| $
| 343,510
| $
| 294,024
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
| Three months ended
| Six months ended
| June 30,
| June 30,
| June 30,
| June 30,
| 2022
| 2021
| 2022
| 2021
| Operating activities
| Net earnings (loss) for the period
| $
| (11,923
| )
| $
| 6,656
| $
| (261
| )
| $
| 18,905
| Items not affecting cash:
| Share-based compensation
| 972
| 1,028
| 2,499
| 2,193
| Depreciation, depletion and amortization
| 4,324
| 6,723
| 10,786
| 14,347
| Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
| -
| -
| -
| (16,791
| )
| Write off of exploration properties
| 500
| -
| 500
| -
| Deferred income tax expense
| 1,752
| 1,116
| 7,974
| 4,243
| Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
| (84
| )
| -
| (143
| )
| (220
| )
| -
| (53
| )
| Finance costs
| 336
| 216
| 634
| 507
| Write down of inventory to net realizable value
| -
| 272
| -
| 272
| Loss (gain) on asset disposal
| 105
| (5,841
| )
| 46
| (5,807
| )
| Loss (gain) on other investments
| 7,626
| (1,366
| )
| 2,269
| (3,912
| )
| Net changes in non-cash working capital
| (22,156
| )
| 806
| (21,042
| )
| (8,360
| )
| Cash from (used in) operating activities
| (18,548
| )
| 9,467
| 3,185
| 5,544
| Investing activities
| Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
| 48
| 6,985
| 82
| 7,541
| Mineral property, plant and equipment
| (15,451
| )
| (8,164
| )
| (28,448
| )
| (15,434
| )
| Purchase of investments
| (748
| )
| -
| (2,119
| )
| (832
| )
| Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
| -
| 4,905
| -
| 9,288
| Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits
| 2
| 19
| 4
| (1
| )
| Cash from (used) in investing activities
| (16,149
| )
| 3,745
| (30,481
| )
| 562
| Financing activities
| Repayment of loans payable
| (1,214
| )
| (918
| )
| (2,297
| )
| (1,887
| )
| Repayment of lease liabilities
| (54
| )
| (43
| )
| (106
| )
| (85
| )
| Interest paid
| (204
| )
| (174
| )
| (381
| )
| (367
| )
| Public equity offerings
| -
| 29,034
| 46,001
| 59,134
| Exercise of options
| 1,448
| 785
| 1,578
| 4,583
| Share issuance costs
| (15
| )
| (664
| )
| (2,812
| )
| (1,266
| )
| Deferred share unit redemption
| (6
| )
| -
| (6
| )
| -
| Performance share unit redemption
| -
| (2,174
| )
| (1,897
| )
| (2,174
| )
| Cash from (used) financing activities
| (45
| )
| 25,846
| 40,080
| 57,938
| Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
| (46
| )
| 144
| 139
| 64
| Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
| (34,742
| )
| 39,058
| 12,784
| 64,044
| Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
| 151,014
| 85,989
| 103,303
| 61,083
| Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
| $
| 116,226
| $
| 125,191
| $
| 116,226
| $
| 125,191