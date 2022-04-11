Critical MetalsInvesting News

Greg Robb President and Chief Executive Officer, Helium Evolution Inc. ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company") and his team joined Arne Gulstene Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan.

Date: Monday, April 11 , 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

Helium Evolution Commences Trading Today Under Symbol 'HEVI' on the TSX Venture Exchange

Helium Evolution Incorporated ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading today of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol ‘ HEVI '.

Helium Evolution aims to help solve the growing global helium shortage 1 that has developed as a result of challenges associated with Covid-19, technical malfunctions at key suppliers, and the supply chain breakdown resulting from current political instability in Europe 2 . HEVI currently holds the largest helium land position in North America among publicly-traded companies at 5.4 million+ permitted acres, with multiple seismically defined targets. Using existing well, seismic and aeromagnetic data to identify helium leads in HEVI's target geological zone, the Deadwood formation, the Company anticipates the commencement of its drilling program in Spring of 2022.

Helium Evolution Commemorates TSXV Listing by Virtually Opening TMX Markets

Helium Evolution Incorporated ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that CEO, Greg Robb, and his HEVI team today joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TMX Group's Company Services, to celebrate the Company's recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

"We are thrilled and honoured to be opening the TMX Group markets in recognition of our debut as a publicly traded company," said Greg Robb, President & CEO of Helium Evolution. "Today marks a major milestone for Helium Evolution that is the culmination of many months of hard work and well-earned progress for the Company, and we intend to build on this momentum. Our team is already preparing to commence our initial drilling program in the spring / summer of 2022, with the goal of sustainable green helium production within an estimated 12 months."

First Helium Bolsters Financial Position in March - Receives $1.25 Million for February 1-30 Production and $1.85 Million in Warrants Exercises

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced a significant positive change to the Company's balance sheet based on ongoing payments from light oil production and cash proceeds from the exercise of previously issued warrants.

First Helium Announces "4-29" Light Oil Discovery at Worsley

Significant Additional Production Revenue Anticipated in Q2/2022

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTC: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC), today announced that it has drilled, completed and tested the Company's second exploration well on the Company's Worsley Property (the "4-29" ).  Upon completion of well operations, the 4-29 well flowed 467 barrels per day ("bbld") of ~35 -degree API light oil from the Leduc Formation, representing an oil cut of 67% over a test period of 48 hours on a minimal drawdown. First Helium is preparing to bring the 4-29 well into production in early Q2 2022.

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the final batch of assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign ("C1") completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 11.2m @ 1.2% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED013), 2.2m @ 2.4% TREO (ED014), 8.8m @ 1.0% TREO (ED015) and 6.3m @ 1.9% TREO (ED020). The results from these five holes, all of which intersected mineralisation, have continued to confirm the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 3 at depth and with lateral continuity. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press releases dated 10 November 2021 and 10 February 2022.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., commented:

E-Tech Resources Inc. Signs a Letter of Intent with SRC to Collaborate on Rare Earth Cracking and Separation

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech") announces the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"). The parties intend to cooperate in the sourcing of Monazite Concentrate, test work and pilot scale hydrometallurgy to produce a mixed rare earth carbonatechloride and rare earth oxide separation, all originating from the Eureka monazite mineral project in Namibia.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources, comments:

First Helium 1-30 Oil Well Production Update

Cash Flow Deployed to Ongoing Helium Exploration

First Helium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/First Helium Inc.)

TSXV: HELI   FRA: 2MC

CALGARY, AB March 2, 2022 CNW First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (FRA: 2MC), today announced first month's average daily production of approximately 430 barrels per day ("bblsd") of light oil from its successful "1-30" discovery well which is located on First Helium's 100% owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings in Northern Alberta, Canada . The 1-30 well was brought on-stream on January 23, 2022 . The Company has received revenues of approximately CA$ 280,000 for January oil production deliveries, and based on expected February pricing, anticipates receiving approximately CA$1,200,000 in late March for February's oil production.

"With strong production and cash flow from the 1-30 well, we currently expect payout of less than 2 months for drilling and completion," said Ed Bereznicki , President & CEO of First Helium."Cash flow from the well will be deployed to help support ongoing helium exploration activities at our Worsley Property and our Southern Alberta Helium Fairway exploration land, which is located near existing third-party helium production and recently announced, promising helium exploration results," added Mr. Bereznicki.

First Helium expects to realize field netbacks of CA$82 to CA$88 per barrel based on a current WTI price of US$85 to US$90 per barrel, which is anticipated to provide strong, ongoing operating cash flow for the Company. The 1-30 well is located near the Company's new 4-29 exploration well, which commenced drilling in mid-February, and approximately 3 kilometers to the southeast of the 15-25 helium well on the core Worsley Property.

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America .

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development of helium across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful 1-30 oil well at Worsley will help support First Helium's ongoing helium exploration and development growth strategy.

First Helium holds over 79,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta , and 276,000 acres in the Southern Alberta Helium Fairway, near existing helium production. In addition to continuing its ongoing exploration and development drilling at Worsley , the Company has identified a number of high impact helium exploration targets on the prospective Southern Alberta Helium Fairway lands to set up a second core exploration growth area for the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to First Helium that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to First Helium which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, or developments that First Helium anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "expect", "will" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the timing and rate of production of the 1-30 discovery well; anticipated cash flows; the entering into of off-take marketing arrangements; the use of funds and the Company's strategy. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of First Helium including, without limitation: that First Helium will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; availability of debt and/or equity sources to fund First Helium's capital and operating requirements as needed; and certain cost assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Risks that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry; the ability of First Helium to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve its business objectives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of First Helium; the state of financial markets; increased costs and physical risks relating to climate change; loss of key employees and those risks described in the Final Prospectus dated June 28, 2021 . First Helium does not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

