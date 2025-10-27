Hallador Energy Company Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call for November 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Hallador Energy Company Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call for November 10, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) ("Hallador" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Hallador's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at HNRG@elevate-ir.com .

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com .

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com


