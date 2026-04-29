Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 will be released after the market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com. A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a growth-oriented extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Nevada, Idaho, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Alabama, Delaware and Kentucky.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Ian Ferry
(510) 244-3703
iferry@cfgo.com

Ron Clark
(646) 776-0886
ron@ellipsista.com


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