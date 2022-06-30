Resource News Investing News

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has hired Monty R. Balderston to be Chief Financial Officer, effective July 18 2022.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Mr. Balderston joins Greenlane with over 25 years of experience in progressively senior financial leadership positions, including the role of Chief Financial Officer, in both public and private companies spanning mechanical equipment provisioning and installation, civil construction, industrial supply, maintenance services, and diversified energy services. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta . Mr. Balderston began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and for the last five years was the Chief Financial Officer with Mosaic Capital Corporation where he oversaw all financial reporting processes and strategic planning, including budgeting, forecasting and acquisitions.

"We are excited to have Monty join the Greenlane team, as he brings an extensive background in corporate finance and senior executive leadership," said Brad Douville , President and Chief Executive Officer. "His background in senior finance and accounting roles, including capital markets experience with equity and debt financings, as well as mergers and acquisitions, will add significant value not only to our team but to our shareholders as well."

Lynda Freeman , the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, who is resigning from the post to spend more time with her young family, will remain in her position until Mr. Balderston's appointment. Following his appointment, Ms. Freeman will continue with Greenlane on a part-time basis in an alternate role, ensuring a seamless transition. "I would also like to thank Ms. Freeman for her dedication and professionalism and we wish her all the best as she shifts her focus to family," said Mr. Douville.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables. com .

