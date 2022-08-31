Technology NewsInvesting News

~Greenlane adds new Chief Operating Officer while also elevating existing executives~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that Alex Chassels has joined Greenlane in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, the Company is announcing the promotions of Maura Lendon to Chief Legal Officer and Sandra Keyton to Chief Human Resources Officer.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Alex Chassels brings over 25 years of experience and a track record of executive leadership in business transformation and operations optimization in growth-oriented technology companies with innovative products and complex global supply chains. Through growing positions of responsibility and leadership with Creo, Kodak, and Alpha Technologies (an Enersys Company) he has developed a clear team-based approach to delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Alex holds a BA in Philosophy (Magna Cum Laude) and Chemistry from the University of Arizona .

"The extraordinary growth in our business and strength of our balance sheet is presenting us with many new opportunities, and as a result we are rapidly building the Company, adding talented new team members and accelerating systemic and process enhancements," said Brad Douville , Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited to announce the expansion of our senior management team and the appointment of Alex Chassels as Chief Operating Officer. Alex will help us scale, transform and optimize our operations as we build on our strong reputation in the sector and further invest in the business to continue building Greenlane into a leading global biogas upgrading system provider."

"From our existing management team, I am also honored to announce the promotions of Maura Lendon to Chief Legal Officer and Sandra Keyton to Chief Human Resources Officer," added Douville. "Both Maura and Sandra have demonstrated solid leadership and made significant contributions during our recent phase of growth and will both play important roles going forward as we expect to continue building Greenlane's business and presence in the global RNG market."

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables. com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating the role and impact of the expanded senior management team on the transformation and optimization of the Company's business as well as the Company's presence in the global RNG market. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, that the expanded senior management team does not deliver the transformation and optimization of the Company's business or impact the Company's presence in the global RNG market as anticipated and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

