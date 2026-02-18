Granada Gold Mine Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)
Rouyn Noranda, Q.C., February 18, 2026 TheNewswire - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM,OTC:GBBFF) (OTC: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") today announced that it has closed its previously announced $2.5 million private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news release dated January 30, 2026). The Company has increased the size of the Offering and issued a total of 58,949,400 Units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,947,470 under the Offering.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance. The securities to be issued under the Offering, including the Shares underlying the Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day, under applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
In connection with the Offering, the Company shall pay finders fees to certain qualified and approved finders, in cash totaling C$137,130 and issue a total of 2,742,600 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") as permitted under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable at a price of C$0.07 per share for a period of five years from the date of issue.
The net proceeds of the offering will be used for: a resource update, exploration and general corporate purposes for the Company's Granada Gold Property, near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
In connection with the Private Placement, Mr. Fank Basa, who is an insider of the Company (the "Insider"), acquired 4,000,000 Units, representing 6.8% of the Units sold under the Offering. Participation by the Insider in the Offering was considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Private Placement pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be issued to, nor the consideration paid by the Insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
Mineral Resource Estimate
On August 22, 2022 the Company filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report supporting the resource estimate update for the Granada Gold project (please see July 6, 2022 news release) reporting that the Granada deposit contains an updated mineral resource, at a base case cut-off grade of 0.55 g/t Au for pit constrained mineral resources within a conceptual pit shell and at a base case cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t for underground mineral resources within reasonably mineable volumes, of 543,000 ounces of gold (8,220,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.05 g/t Au) in the Measured and Indicated category, and 456,000 ounces of gold (3,010,000 tonnes at an average grade of 4.71 g/t Au) in the Inferred category. Please see Table 1 below for full details. Report reference: Granada Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada authored by Yann Camus, P.Eng. and Maxime Dupéré, B.Sc, P.Geo., SGS Canada Inc. dated August 20th, 2022 and with an effective date of June 23rd, 2022.
About Granada Gold Mine Inc.
Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is currently undergoing a large drill program with 20,000m out of 120,000m complete. The drills are currently paused to provide the technical team with the necessary time to evaluate, assimilate existing data and wait for improved market conditions.
The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold.
The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au. They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit # 2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au.
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration programs and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
