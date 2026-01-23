Granada Announces Service Agreements

(TheNewswire)
January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM,OTC:GBBFF) ("Granada Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged the services of Departures Capital Inc. ("Departures"), to provide investor relations services to the Company. Departures is based out of Vancouver, BC.
The Company has entered into a Services Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 22, 2026, whereby the services to be provided by Departures will include providing strategic, consulting, investor relations communications, digital media production and other services as outlined in the Agreement for a fee of $30,000 for a term of one year upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement may be renewed by the Company and Departures at the end of the initial term.
Departures and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Departures nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
The Company has also entered into a Services Agreement with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom") to provide an awareness campaign to the Company. CanaCom is based out of Oakville, Ontario.
The Company has entered into a Services Agreement with CanaCom dated January 20, 2026 whereby the Services to be provided to the Company will include the design, development and execution of an awareness program that will help engage the online investor community into understanding the Company's investment opportunity for a fee of $95,000 + gst for a term of one year upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
theDeepDive.ca will publish a company profile in video format, highlighting the investment opportunity, business model, history, management backgrounds, comparables, industry forecasts, relevant risks and overall thesis to potential investors. This original video will educate the investor community on the investment opportunity that the Company offers to potential investors. In addition to the video, a written version of this profile will be published on theDeepDive.ca, and hyperlinked within the main menu.
CanaCom, theDeepDive.ca and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither CanaCom, theDeepDive.ca nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
About Granada Gold Mine Inc.
Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop and explore its 100% owned Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and is adjacent to the prolific Cadillac Break. The Company owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims. The Company is currently undergoing a large drill program with 18,000m out of 120,000m complete. The drills are currently paused to provide the technical team with the necessary time to evaluate, assimilate existing data and wait for improved market conditions.
The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold (43-101 reference).
The property includes the former Granada Gold underground mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's from two shafts before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. In the 1990s, Granada Resources extracted a bulk sample (Pit #1) of 87,311 tonnes grading 5.17 g/t Au. They also extracted a bulk sample (Pit # 2) of 22,095 tonnes grading 3.46 g/t Au. Details available in 43-101 report and on Company website: https://granadagoldmine.com/.
For further information, Contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. member of Professional Engineers Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
P: 416-625-2342
Or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
