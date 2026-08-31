Golden Ridge Commences 2026 Field Exploration Program At Williams

(TheNewswire)
Kelowna, British Columbia August 31, 2026 TheNewswire - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge" or "the Company") (TSXV: GLDN,OTC:GORIF) is pleased to announce the receipt of its drilling permits from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for up to 40 diamond drill holes at the Williams Gold Property ("Williams" or "the Property") within the Appleton and Dog Bay Fault Corridors. The Property is surrounded by New Found Gold Corp (NFGC)'s Queensway Gold Property (Figure 1).1 The Company will immediately commence a property wide Lidar survey and a tightly spaced infill soil sampling geochemical program on high-priority areas.
Highlights
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Property wide drone high resolution Lidar survey to highlight subtle topographic features to guide future prospecting, targeted geochemistry and drilling campaigns in partially covered terrain.
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High density 25x25m B-horizon soil geochemistry infill to better define the Gray Jay & Blue Jay Zones along strike.
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Mapping and prospecting along the main gold trends on the Williams Gold Property.
"The Williams Gold Property is an important piece of the Appleton Fault Corridor story and we plan to continue to build on past exploration successes. Golden Ridge discovered a 2.4-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly at the Property in 2020 followed by two highly successful drill programs in 2022 and 2023. The initial discovery was made with boots on the ground exploration work and we believe that high-resolution Lidar will help provide coverage in areas that may have been originally overlooked. We also plan to pair the Lidar survey with tried-and-true high density soil geochemistry, prospecting and mapping to continue to move the Williams Gold Property into the next stage of its evolution." Stated Mike Blady, CEO and Director of Golden Ridge
2026 Phase I Field Program
The 2026 phase I field program will consist of high-resolution drone Lidar, B-horizon soil geochemistry, and continued mapping and prospecting along the key trends on the Property. High resolution drone Lidar has been used successfully for mineral exploration throughout Newfoundland and the world to help identify subtle topographic features, lineations and provide precise elevation data that can aid in better understanding the controls of gold mineralization. Tuzo GeoSurveys Corp. has been selected to carry out the unmanned airborne vehicle (UAV or drone) LiDAR survey on the Property.
The Company plans to infill existing B-horizon soil geochemistry grids to a high-definition 25x25m density. The high-definition soil geochemistry grid has been a key tool that has assisted in new discoveries at Williams. Prospecting and mapping along the main trends will occur during the soil geochemistry program.
Upon completion and receipt of results from the 2026 Phase I program the Company may pursue a follow-on drill program to test new, existing and previously untested targets at the Williams Gold Property.
Figure 1 – Williams Gold Property Location1
Qualified Person:
Paul Delaney, P.Geo, technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.
Acknowledgments:
Golden Ridge Resources acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
About Golden Ridge Resources:
Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in Newfoundland and British Columbia. Golden Ridge is currently focused on exploration and development of the Williams Gold Property located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in BC's Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometers north of Stewart, which is currently under option to King Fisher Metals Corporation.
Mike Blady
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (250) 717-3151
Website: www.goldenridgeresources.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company's profile at WWW.SEDARPLUS.CA. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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