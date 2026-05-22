GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES MAY 2026 MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES MAY 2026 MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"). The distributions include monthly and semi-monthly paying ETFs as indicated in the tables below. The distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about the Pay Date as indicated in the tables below.

Table I – Monthly Distributions

Ticker
Symbol

ETF Name

Ex-Date
and Record
Date

Pay Date

Currency

Cash
Distribution
per Security

Exchange

AGCC

Global X Silver Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.21500

TSX

BKCC

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Bank Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.14500

TSX

BKCL

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
Canadian Banks Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.25000

TSX

BNKL

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
Banks Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.12000

TSX

CANL

Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60
Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.07500

TSX

CASH

Global X High Interest Savings
ETF(1)

05/28/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.07500

TSX

CBIL

Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(1)

05/28/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.08240

TSX

CBIL.U

CAD

$0.08240

TSX

CMCC

Global X All-In-One Commodity
Producers Equity Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.18500

TSX

CNCC

Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered
Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.08250

TSX

CNCL

Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.17000

TSX

CPCC

Global X Copper Producer Equity
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.20500

TSX

EACC

Global X MSCI EAFE Covered
Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.14000

CBOE

EACL

Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.17500

CBOE

EMCC

Global X MSCI Emerging
Markets Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.18000

CBOE

EMCL

Global X Enhanced MSCI
Emerging Markets Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.23000

CBOE

ENCC

Global X Canadian Oil and Gas
Equity Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.12000

TSX

ENCL

Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil
and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.26500

TSX

EQCC

Global X All-Equity Asset
Allocation Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.17000

TSX

EQCL

Global X Enhanced All-Equity
Asset Allocation Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.23000

TSX

GLCC

Global X Gold Producer Equity
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.52500

TSX

GLCL

Global X Enhanced Gold
Producer Equity Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.44000

TSX

GRCC

Global X Growth Asset
Allocation Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.16500

TSX

HAB

Global X Active Corporate Bond
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.03370

TSX

HAD

Global X Active Canadian Bond
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.02780

TSX

HAF

Global X Active Global Fixed
Income ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.02890

TSX

HBAL

Global X Balanced Asset
Allocation ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.03500

TSX

HBNK

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Banks Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.09500

TSX

HCON

Global X Conservative Asset
Allocation ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.03500

TSX

HEQL

Global X Enhanced All-Equity
Asset Allocation ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.06000

TSX

HEQT

Global X All-Equity Asset
Allocation ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.03500

TSX

HFR

Global X Active Ultra-Short Term
Investment Grade Bond ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.02940

TSX

HGRW

Global X Growth Asset
Allocation ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.05000

TSX

HGY

Global X Gold Yield ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.09500

TSX

HMP

Global X Active Canadian
Municipal Bond ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.02540

TSX

HPR

Global X Active Preferred Share ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.04420

TSX

HYBR

Global X Active Hybrid Bond and
Preferred Share ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.04620

TSX

LPAY

Global X Long-Term U.S.
Treasury Premium Yield ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

USD

$0.14500

TSX

LPAY.U

USD

$0.14500

TSX

MPAY

Global X Mid-Term U.S.
Treasury Premium Yield ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

USD

$0.12200

TSX

MPAY.U

USD

$0.12200

TSX

NRGY

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Oil & Gas Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.07500

TSX

PAYL

Global X Long-Term Government
Bond Premium Yield ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.12500

TSX

PAYM

Global X Mid-Term Government
Bond Premium Yield ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.10500

TSX

PAYS

Global X Short-Term
Government Bond Premium Yield
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.08000

TSX

PPLN

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Pipelines Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.05000

TSX

QQCC

Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered
Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.13000

TSX

QQCC.U

CAD

$0.13000

TSX

QQCL

Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.31000

TSX

REIT

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
REITs Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.08500

TSX

RING

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Telecommunications Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.09000

TSX

RNCC

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Telecommunications Covered
Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.20000

TSX

RNCL

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight
Canadian Telecommunications
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.24000

TSX

RSCC

Global X Russell 2000 Covered
Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.21000

CBOE

RSCC.U

CAD

$0.21000

CBOE

RSCL

Global X Enhanced Russell 2000
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.34500

CBOE

SAFE

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Insurance Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.06500

TSX

SPAY

Global X Short-Term U.S.
Treasury Premium Yield ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

USD

$0.09500

TSX

SPAY.U

USD

$0.09500

TSX

SVCC

Global X Silver Miners Covered
Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.20000

TSX

TLTX

Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury
Bond Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.19200

TSX

TLTX.F

CAD

$0.19200

TSX

TLTX.U

USD

$0.19500

TSX

TSTX

Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury
Bond Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.16000

TSX

TSTX.F

CAD

$0.16100

TSX

TSTX.U

USD

$0.16300

TSX

UBIL.U

Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill
ETF(1)

05/28/2026

06/05/2026

USD

$0.14500

TSX

UCSH.U

Global X USD High Interest
Savings ETF(1)

05/28/2026

06/05/2026

USD

$0.12000

TSX

URCC

Global X Uranium Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.22500

TSX

USCC

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

USD

$0.12000

TSX

USCC.U

USD

$0.12000

TSX

USCL

Global X Enhanced S&P 500
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.23500

TSX

UTIL

Global X Equal Weight Canadian
Utilities Index ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.08000

TSX

1)

Ex‑date conventions for CASH, UCSH.U, CBIL, and UBIL.U are unique. When month‑end falls on a Friday, the ex‑date is one business day earlier.

Table II – Semi-Monthly Distributions

Ticker
Symbol

ETF Name

Ex-Date
and Record
Date

Pay Date

Currency

Cash
Distribution
per Security

Exchange

BCCC

Global X Bitcoin Covered Call
ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.15000

CBOE

BCCC.U

CAD

$0.15000

CBOE

BCCC

Global X Bitcoin Covered Call
ETF

06/15/2026

06/22/2026

CAD

$0.15000

CBOE

BCCC.U

CAD

$0.15000

CBOE

BCCL

Global X Enhanced Bitcoin
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.17000

CBOE

BCCL.U

CAD

$0.17000

CBOE

BCCL

Global X Enhanced Bitcoin
Covered Call ETF

06/15/2026

06/22/2026

CAD

$0.17000

CBOE

BCCL.U

CAD

$0.17000

CBOE

CMCL

Global X Enhanced All-In-One
Commodity Producers Equity
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.11600

TSX

CMCL

Global X Enhanced All-In-One
Commodity Producers Equity
Covered Call ETF

06/15/2026

06/22/2026

CAD

$0.11600

TSX

SVCL

Global X Enhanced Silver Miners
Covered Call ETF

05/29/2026

06/05/2026

CAD

$0.12500

TSX

SVCL

Global X Enhanced Silver Miners
Covered Call ETF

06/15/2026

06/22/2026

CAD

$0.12500

TSX

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $50 billion of assets under management and more than 150 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.  Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease.  A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements.  Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.

The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by S&P, TSX, NASDAQ MX Group, or Morningstar and their affiliated companies and none of these parties make any representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units shares in the Global X ETFs. All trademarks/service marks are registered by their respective owners. None of the owners thereof or any of their affiliates sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X ETFs. Complete trademark and service-mark information are available at https://www.globalx.ca/disclaimers

Standard & Poor's®" and "S&P®" are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have been licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") The Global X ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P, and S&P makes no representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units/shares in the Global X ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trademarks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF and the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (in this disclaimer, the "Russell 2000 Funds") have been developed solely by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Russell 2000 Funds are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. All rights in the Russell 2000 RIC Capped Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. The Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Russell 2000 Funds. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Russell 2000 Funds or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put by Global X Investments Canada Inc.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") and any related funds.

The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group.  Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2026 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/22/c7430.html

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