Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Amendment of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 3,011,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on May 14, 2021.

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the Warrants from May 14, 2023, to May 14, 2024 and amend the exercise price from $0.65 to $0.50. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to exercise the Warrants.

None of the warrant holders are related parties to the Company. In accordance with the policies of the CSE, no compensation warrants issued in connection with the prior financing are being extended.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the amendment of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) announces that it is being featured at the Money Show "Money, Markets, and Monetary Policy" Virtual Expo Event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Mike Sieb will present for Getchell Gold, and the session will feature a 20 minute presentation titled "Building a Major Asset in Nevada." The session will start at 4pm ET and will feature a live Question & Answer session.

This online event is free to both accredited and retail investors, with registration available at https://online.moneyshow.com/2023/april/virtual-expo/registration

Getchell Gold Corp Exhibiting at Booth 2341, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Getchell Gold Corp Exhibiting at Booth 2341, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) invites all shareholders and precious metals investors to visit us at Booth #2341 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. President Mike Sieb will lead a contingent exhibiting in the Investor Exchange that includes our senior exploration team that will gladly address any technical or investment questions.

This will mark the first major global conference attended since the Fondaway Canyon Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Technical Report was published on February 1, 2023. That report models both an open pit and underground operation, similar to existing Nevada gold producers.

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") technical report for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resource Estimate Key Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 135

Getchell Gold Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 135

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023. All attending investors are cordially invited to visit the Getchell Gold team at Booth #135.

Notable VRIC keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone Along Strike with Two Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization over a 200m Drill Length Including 1.1 g/t Au over 83.8m, 1.3 g/t Au over 58.0, and 0.8 g/t Au over 98.0m, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone Along Strike with Two Holes Intersecting Gold Mineralization over a 200m Drill Length Including 1.1 g/t Au over 83.8m, 1.3 g/t Au over 58.0, and 0.8 g/t Au over 98.0m, at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for drill holes FCG22-26 to FCG22-28 that continue to demonstrate significant intervals of gold mineralization and have extended the Colorado SW zone towards the southeast in the Central Area of the Fondaway Canyon project, Nevada.

Key Highlights Colorado SW Gold Zone

Siren Gold Limited

Big River Maiden Mineral Resource Increases Siren To 1.1Moz

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Big River Gold Project in New Zealand.

Beroni Group Limited Enters Into Convertible Loans With Investors

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG) advises that it has entered into unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreements with two investors for an aggregate principal loan amount of US$291,545.

The loan is convertible at US$1.50 per share upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchanger prior to the repayment date. The loans are repayable on 18 April 2024 unless converted earlier.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Beroni Group Limited

NOVAGOLD Announces Date of its 2023 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nomination of Three New Directors

  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PST

  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting and vote, and may submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email

  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation centered on Donlin Gold, a premier Tier 1 gold development project 1 located in a Tier 1 gold jurisdiction 2 , uniquely positioned to be the right asset at the right time

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually on May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST). On this occasion, Shareholders will elect Directors for the ensuing year, including three new nominees: Hume Kyle, Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla, and Dawn Whittaker. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2022 achievements and share their outlook on the year ahead. Topics to be covered will range from the significance of the latest Donlin Gold drill results (some of which stand among the best in the entire gold industry) to the promising outlook for NOVAGOLD amidst a confluence of supportive trends — in particular: the scarcity of high quality, high volume gold projects; a possible new "long wave" for a higher in gold price; and the ever-increasing geopolitical risk and resource nationalism that will redefine the ultimate meaning of what constitutes Tier 1 assets going forward.

Element79 Gold Appoints Zara Kanji to Board of Directors

Element79 Gold Appoints Zara Kanji to Board of Directors

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ( "Element79 Gold" , the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Zara Kanji, CPA, CGA, as a director of the Company. In addition to helping support the Board in strategic decision making and guidance, Zara will also support the Company as head of the Audit Committee.

Zara is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates (established in 2004). Zara is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed resource companies, personal and corporate taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added operational consulting services for individuals, private and public companies. Prior to starting her accounting practice, Zara served as a controller for a marketing company, as an accountant in public practice for a CA firm, a CGA firm and as an analyst for a pension fund. In addition to providing accounting and financial compliance services to private and public entities, Zara has served as director and officer for several listed issuers.

B2Gold Completes Acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE MKT: BTG, NSX: B2G) (" B2Gold ") is pleased to announce today that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (" Sabina ").

The Arrangement results in B2Gold acquiring Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometre belt. The most advanced project in the district, Goose, is fully permitted, construction ready, and has been de-risked with significant infrastructure currently in place. B2Gold's management team has strong northern construction expertise and experience to deliver the fully permitted Goose project and the financial resources to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex.

Breaker Resources

Despatch of Target’s Statement: Takeover Bid for Breaker Resources NL

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) advises it has today completed the despatch of its Target’s Statement dated 11 April 2023 which contains a response to the off-market takeover bid by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX: RMS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ramelius Kalgoorlie Pty Ltd to acquire all of your shares in Breaker Resources NL.

