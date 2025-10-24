General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Revenue $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from year-ago quarter
- Diluted EPS $3.88, up 15.8% from year-ago quarter
- $2.1 billion cash from operating activities, 199% of net earnings
- Very strong order activity in all four segments
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.3 billion, or $3.88 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $12.9 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 10.6%, operating earnings increased 12.7%, and diluted EPS increased 15.8%. Operating margin of 10.3% was a 20-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter and a 30-basis-point expansion sequentially.
"Each of our four segments grew earnings and backlog in the quarter, reflecting solid execution coupled with growing demand," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "The Aerospace segment in particular performed impressively, growing revenue 30.3% and expanding margins by 100 basis points from the same period a year ago, with order activity for business jets remaining very strong."
Cash and Capital Deployment
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2.1 billion, or 199% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $403 million in dividends and invested $212 million in capital expenditures, ending the quarter with $8 billion in total debt and $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.
Orders and Backlog
Orders totaled $19.3 billion in the quarter on a companywide basis. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.5-to-1 for the quarter. Book-to-bill was 1.6-to-1 for the defense segments and 1.3-to-1 for the Aerospace segment.
Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $167.7 billion at the end of the quarter. This includes backlog of $109.9 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $57.8 billion.
About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com.
|
EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 28, 2025
|
September 29, 2024
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue
|
$ 12,907
|
$ 11,671
|
$ 1,236
|
10.6 %
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
(11,576)
|
(10,490)
|
(1,086)
|
Operating earnings
|
1,331
|
1,181
|
150
|
12.7 %
|
Other, net
|
15
|
15
|
—
|
Interest, net
|
(74)
|
(82)
|
8
|
Earnings before income tax
|
1,272
|
1,114
|
158
|
14.2 %
|
Provision for income tax, net
|
(213)
|
(184)
|
(29)
|
Net earnings
|
$ 1,059
|
$ 930
|
$ 129
|
13.9 %
|
Earnings per share—basic
|
$ 3.93
|
$ 3.39
|
$ 0.54
|
15.9 %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
269.2
|
274.4
|
Earnings per share—diluted
|
$ 3.88
|
$ 3.35
|
$ 0.53
|
15.8 %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
272.6
|
277.9
|
EXHIBIT B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 28, 2025
|
September 29, 2024
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue
|
$ 38,171
|
$ 34,378
|
$ 3,793
|
11.0 %
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
(34,267)
|
(31,005)
|
(3,262)
|
Operating earnings
|
3,904
|
3,373
|
531
|
15.7 %
|
Other, net
|
51
|
47
|
4
|
Interest, net
|
(251)
|
(248)
|
(3)
|
Earnings before income tax
|
3,704
|
3,172
|
532
|
16.8 %
|
Provision for income tax, net
|
(637)
|
(538)
|
(99)
|
Net earnings
|
$ 3,067
|
$ 2,634
|
$ 433
|
16.4 %
|
Earnings per share—basic
|
$ 11.41
|
$ 9.61
|
$ 1.80
|
18.7 %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
268.8
|
274.0
|
Earnings per share—diluted
|
$ 11.29
|
$ 9.49
|
$ 1.80
|
19.0 %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
271.8
|
277.5
|
EXHIBIT C
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 28, 2025
|
September 29, 2024
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 3,234
|
$ 2,482
|
$ 752
|
30.3 %
|
Marine Systems
|
4,096
|
3,599
|
497
|
13.8 %
|
Combat Systems
|
2,252
|
2,212
|
40
|
1.8 %
|
Technologies
|
3,325
|
3,378
|
(53)
|
(1.6) %
|
Total
|
$ 12,907
|
$ 11,671
|
$ 1,236
|
10.6 %
|
Operating earnings:
|
Aerospace
|
$430
|
$ 305
|
$ 125
|
41.0 %
|
Marine Systems
|
291
|
258
|
33
|
12.8 %
|
Combat Systems
|
335
|
325
|
10
|
3.1 %
|
Technologies
|
327
|
326
|
1
|
0.3 %
|
Corporate
|
(52)
|
(33)
|
(19)
|
(57.6) %
|
Total
|
$ 1,331
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 150
|
12.7 %
|
Operating margin:
|
Aerospace
|
13.3 %
|
12.3 %
|
Marine Systems
|
7.1 %
|
7.2 %
|
Combat Systems
|
14.9 %
|
14.7 %
|
Technologies
|
9.8 %
|
9.7 %
|
Total
|
10.3 %
|
10.1 %
|
EXHIBIT D
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Variance
|
September 28, 2025
|
September 29, 2024
|
$
|
%
|
Revenue:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 9,322
|
$ 7,506
|
$ 1,816
|
24.2 %
|
Marine Systems
|
11,905
|
10,383
|
1,522
|
14.7 %
|
Combat Systems
|
6,711
|
6,602
|
109
|
1.7 %
|
Technologies
|
10,233
|
9,887
|
346
|
3.5 %
|
Total
|
$ 38,171
|
$ 34,378
|
$ 3,793
|
11.0 %
|
Operating earnings:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 1,265
|
$ 879
|
$ 386
|
43.9 %
|
Marine Systems
|
832
|
735
|
97
|
13.2 %
|
Combat Systems
|
950
|
920
|
30
|
3.3 %
|
Technologies
|
987
|
941
|
46
|
4.9 %
|
Corporate
|
(130)
|
(102)
|
(28)
|
(27.5) %
|
Total
|
$ 3,904
|
$ 3,373
|
$ 531
|
15.7 %
|
Operating margin:
|
Aerospace
|
13.6 %
|
11.7 %
|
Marine Systems
|
7.0 %
|
7.1 %
|
Combat Systems
|
14.2 %
|
13.9 %
|
Technologies
|
9.6 %
|
9.5 %
|
Total
|
10.2 %
|
9.8 %
|
EXHIBIT E
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
September 28, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$ 2,520
|
$ 1,697
|
Accounts receivable
|
3,303
|
2,977
|
Unbilled receivables
|
8,641
|
8,248
|
Inventories
|
9,813
|
9,724
|
Other current assets
|
1,575
|
1,740
|
Total current assets
|
25,852
|
24,386
|
Noncurrent assets:
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
6,602
|
6,467
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,402
|
1,520
|
Goodwill
|
20,871
|
20,556
|
Other assets
|
2,872
|
2,951
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
31,747
|
31,494
|
Total assets
|
$ 57,599
|
$ 55,880
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 1,006
|
$ 1,502
|
Accounts payable
|
3,459
|
3,344
|
Customer advances and deposits
|
10,462
|
9,491
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,537
|
3,487
|
Total current liabilities
|
18,464
|
17,824
|
Noncurrent liabilities:
|
Long-term debt
|
7,008
|
7,260
|
Other liabilities
|
7,693
|
8,733
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
14,701
|
15,993
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
482
|
482
|
Surplus
|
4,323
|
4,062
|
Retained earnings
|
43,345
|
41,487
|
Treasury stock
|
(22,856)
|
(22,450)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(860)
|
(1,518)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
24,434
|
22,063
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 57,599
|
$ 55,880
|
EXHIBIT F
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 28, 2025
|
September 29, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:
|
Net earnings
|
$ 3,067
|
$ 2,634
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
490
|
469
|
Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets
|
182
|
177
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
146
|
137
|
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
|
151
|
(107)
|
(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(314)
|
(172)
|
Unbilled receivables
|
(415)
|
(874)
|
Inventories
|
(131)
|
(1,612)
|
Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|
Accounts payable
|
119
|
193
|
Customer advances and deposits
|
45
|
628
|
Other, net
|
219
|
479
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
3,559
|
1,952
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(552)
|
(561)
|
Other, net
|
130
|
(27)
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
(422)
|
(588)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of fixed-rate notes
|
(1,500)
|
—
|
Proceeds from fixed-rate notes
|
747
|
—
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,188)
|
(1,140)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
(600)
|
(183)
|
Other, net
|
235
|
150
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
(2,306)
|
(1,173)
|
Net cash used by discontinued operations
|
(8)
|
(3)
|
Net increase in cash and equivalents
|
823
|
188
|
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
|
1,697
|
1,913
|
Cash and equivalents at end of period
|
$ 2,520
|
$ 2,101
|
EXHIBIT G
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
|
Other Financial Information:
|
September 28, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Debt-to-equity (a)
|
32.8 %
|
39.7 %
|
Book value per share (b)
|
$ 90.46
|
$ 81.61
|
Shares outstanding
|
270,120,442
|
270,340,502
|
Third Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Income tax payments, net
|
$ 27
|
$ 173
|
$ 263
|
$ 125
|
Company-sponsored research and development (c)
|
$ 119
|
$ 137
|
$ 339
|
$ 421
|
Return on sales (d)
|
8.2 %
|
8.0 %
|
8.0 %
|
7.7 %
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
Third Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Free cash flow:
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 2,109
|
$ 1,416
|
$ 3,559
|
$ 1,952
|
Capital expenditures
|
(212)
|
(201)
|
(552)
|
(561)
|
Free cash flow (e)
|
$ 1,897
|
$ 1,215
|
$ 3,007
|
$ 1,391
|
September 28, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Net debt:
|
Total debt
|
$ 8,014
|
$ 8,762
|
Less cash and equivalents
|
2,520
|
1,697
|
Net debt (f)
|
$ 5,494
|
$ 7,065
|
(a)
|
Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.
|
(b)
|
Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.
|
(c)
|
Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.
|
(d)
|
Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.
|
(e)
|
We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors
because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing
our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in
evaluating management.
|
(f)
|
We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because
it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and
financial position.
|
EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
Funded
|
Unfunded
|
Total
Backlog
|
Estimated
Potential
Contract Value*
|
Total
Estimated
Contract Value
|
Third Quarter 2025:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 19,476
|
$ 1,131
|
$ 20,607
|
$ 1,147
|
$ 21,754
|
Marine Systems
|
38,757
|
14,854
|
53,611
|
14,839
|
68,450
|
Combat Systems
|
17,232
|
1,470
|
18,702
|
9,553
|
28,255
|
Technologies
|
10,269
|
6,668
|
16,937
|
32,341
|
49,278
|
Total
|
$ 85,734
|
$ 24,123
|
$ 109,857
|
$ 57,880
|
$ 167,737
|
Second Quarter 2025:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 18,676
|
$ 1,227
|
$ 19,903
|
$ 1,165
|
$ 21,068
|
Marine Systems
|
39,298
|
13,674
|
52,972
|
14,708
|
67,680
|
Combat Systems
|
15,961
|
616
|
16,577
|
9,592
|
26,169
|
Technologies
|
9,945
|
4,285
|
14,230
|
32,011
|
46,241
|
Total
|
$ 83,880
|
$ 19,802
|
$ 103,682
|
$ 57,476
|
$ 161,158
|
Third Quarter 2024:
|
Aerospace
|
$ 18,859
|
$ 937
|
$ 19,796
|
$ 254
|
$ 20,050
|
Marine Systems
|
29,008
|
11,463
|
40,471
|
9,578
|
50,049
|
Combat Systems
|
17,289
|
682
|
17,971
|
8,016
|
25,987
|
Technologies
|
9,794
|
4,602
|
14,396
|
27,093
|
41,489
|
Total
|
$ 74,950
|
$ 17,684
|
$ 92,634
|
$ 44,941
|
$ 137,575
|
*
|
The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity
(IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other
agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog
when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount
of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual
amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.
|
EXHIBIT H-1
|
EXHIBIT H-2
|
EXHIBIT I
AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS
|
Third Quarter
|
Nine Months
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):
|
Large-cabin aircraft
|
33
|
24
|
95
|
76
|
Mid-cabin aircraft
|
6
|
4
|
18
|
13
|
Total
|
39
|
28
|
113
|
89
|
Aerospace Book-to-Bill:
|
Orders*
|
$ 4,053
|
$ 2,365
|
$ 10,417
|
$ 7,464
|
Revenue
|
3,234
|
2,482
|
9,322
|
7,506
|
Book-to-Bill Ratio
|
1.3x
|
1.0x
|
1.1x
|
1.0x
|
* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other
backlog adjustments.
