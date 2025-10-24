General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from year-ago quarter
  • Diluted EPS $3.88, up 15.8% from year-ago quarter
  • $2.1 billion cash from operating activities, 199% of net earnings
  • Very strong order activity in all four segments

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.3 billion, or $3.88 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $12.9 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 10.6%, operating earnings increased 12.7%, and diluted EPS increased 15.8%. Operating margin of 10.3% was a 20-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter and a 30-basis-point expansion sequentially.

"Each of our four segments grew earnings and backlog in the quarter, reflecting solid execution coupled with growing demand," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "The Aerospace segment in particular performed impressively, growing revenue 30.3% and expanding margins by 100 basis points from the same period a year ago, with order activity for business jets remaining very strong."

Cash and Capital Deployment
Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2.1 billion, or 199% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $403 million in dividends and invested $212 million in capital expenditures, ending the quarter with $8 billion in total debt and $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog
Orders totaled $19.3 billion in the quarter on a companywide basis. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.5-to-1 for the quarter. Book-to-bill was 1.6-to-1 for the defense segments and 1.3-to-1 for the Aerospace segment.

Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $167.7 billion at the end of the quarter. This includes backlog of $109.9 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $57.8 billion.

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2025 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 24, 2025. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through October 31, 2025, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended


Variance



September 28, 2025


September 29, 2024


$

%

Revenue

$                    12,907

$                 11,671

$        1,236


10.6 %

Operating costs and expenses

(11,576)

(10,490)

(1,086)




Operating earnings

1,331

1,181

150


12.7 %

Other, net

15

15






Interest, net

(74)

(82)

8




Earnings before income tax

1,272

1,114

158


14.2 %

Provision for income tax, net

(213)

(184)

(29)




Net earnings

$                    1,059

$                     930

$          129


13.9 %

Earnings per share—basic

$                      3.93

$                    3.39

$         0.54


15.9 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

269.2

274.4






Earnings per share—diluted

$                      3.88

$                    3.35

$         0.53


15.8 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

272.6

277.9






 

EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Nine Months Ended


Variance



September 28, 2025


September 29, 2024


$

%

Revenue

$                    38,171

$                    34,378

$      3,793


11.0 %

Operating costs and expenses

(34,267)

(31,005)

(3,262)




Operating earnings

3,904

3,373

531


15.7 %

Other, net

51

47

4




Interest, net

(251)

(248)

(3)




Earnings before income tax

3,704

3,172

532


16.8 %

Provision for income tax, net

(637)

(538)

(99)




Net earnings

$                    3,067

$                    2,634

$         433


16.4 %

Earnings per share—basic

$                    11.41

$                      9.61

$        1.80


18.7 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

268.8

274.0






Earnings per share—diluted

$                    11.29

$                      9.49

$        1.80


19.0 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

271.8

277.5






 

EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended


Variance



September 28, 2025


September 29, 2024


$

%

Revenue:











Aerospace

$                    3,234

$                    2,482

$             752


30.3 %

Marine Systems

4,096

3,599

497


13.8 %

Combat Systems

2,252

2,212

40


1.8 %

Technologies

3,325

3,378

(53)


(1.6) %

Total

$                  12,907

$                  11,671

$          1,236


10.6 %

Operating earnings:                       











Aerospace

$430

$                       305

$             125


41.0 %

Marine Systems

291

258

33


12.8 %

Combat Systems

335

325

10


3.1 %

Technologies

327

326

1


0.3 %

Corporate

(52)

(33)

(19)


(57.6) %

Total

$                    1,331

$                    1,181

$             150


12.7 %

Operating margin:











Aerospace

13.3 %

12.3 %






Marine Systems

7.1 %

7.2 %






Combat Systems

14.9 %

14.7 %






Technologies

9.8 %

9.7 %






Total

10.3 %

10.1 %






 

EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Nine Months Ended


Variance



September 28, 2025


September 29, 2024


$

%

Revenue:











Aerospace

$                    9,322

$                    7,506

$          1,816


24.2 %

Marine Systems

11,905

10,383

1,522


14.7 %

Combat Systems

6,711

6,602

109


1.7 %

Technologies

10,233

9,887

346


3.5 %

Total

$                  38,171

$                  34,378

$          3,793


11.0 %

Operating earnings:                        











Aerospace

$                    1,265

$                       879

$             386


43.9 %

Marine Systems

832

735

97


13.2 %

Combat Systems

950

920

30


3.3 %

Technologies

987

941

46


4.9 %

Corporate

(130)

(102)

(28)


(27.5) %

Total

$                    3,904

$                    3,373

$             531


15.7 %

Operating margin:











Aerospace

13.6 %

11.7 %






Marine Systems

7.0 %

7.1 %






Combat Systems

14.2 %

13.9 %






Technologies

9.6 %

9.5 %






Total

10.2 %

9.8 %






 

EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS  



(Unaudited)




September 28, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and equivalents

$                      2,520

$                      1,697

Accounts receivable

3,303

2,977

Unbilled receivables

8,641

8,248

Inventories

9,813

9,724

Other current assets

1,575

1,740

Total current assets

25,852

24,386

Noncurrent assets:




Property, plant and equipment, net

6,602

6,467

Intangible assets, net

1,402

1,520

Goodwill

20,871

20,556

Other assets

2,872

2,951

Total noncurrent assets

31,747

31,494

Total assets

$                    57,599

$                    55,880

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt                                     

$                      1,006

$                      1,502

Accounts payable

3,459

3,344

Customer advances and deposits

10,462

9,491

Other current liabilities

3,537

3,487

Total current liabilities

18,464

17,824

Noncurrent liabilities:




Long-term debt

7,008

7,260

Other liabilities

7,693

8,733

Total noncurrent liabilities

14,701

15,993

Shareholders' equity:




Common stock

482

482

Surplus

4,323

4,062

Retained earnings

43,345

41,487

Treasury stock

(22,856)

(22,450)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(860)

(1,518)

Total shareholders' equity

24,434

22,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                    57,599

$                    55,880

 

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Nine Months Ended


September 28, 2025


September 29, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:




      Net earnings

$                    3,067

$                    2,634

      Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:      


           Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

490

469

           Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

182

177

           Equity-based compensation expense

146

137

           Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

151

(107)

      (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:




           Accounts receivable

(314)

(172)

           Unbilled receivables

(415)

(874)

           Inventories

(131)

(1,612)

      Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:




           Accounts payable

119

193

           Customer advances and deposits

45

628

      Other, net

219

479

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,559

1,952

Cash flows from investing activities:




      Capital expenditures

(552)

(561)

      Other, net

130

(27)

Net cash used by investing activities

(422)

(588)

Cash flows from financing activities:




      Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(1,500)

      Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

747

      Dividends paid

(1,188)

(1,140)

      Purchases of common stock

(600)

(183)

      Other, net

235

150

Net cash used by financing activities

(2,306)

(1,173)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(8)

(3)

Net increase in cash and equivalents

823

188

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

1,697

1,913

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$                    2,520

$                    2,101

 

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS  


Other Financial Information:









September 28, 2025


December 31, 2024





Debt-to-equity (a)

32.8 %

39.7 %



Book value per share (b)

$                90.46

$                 81.61



Shares outstanding

270,120,442

270,340,502












Third Quarter


Nine Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Income tax payments, net

$                     27

$                   173

$               263

$              125

Company-sponsored research and development (c)                     

$                   119

$                   137

$               339

$              421

Return on sales (d)

8.2 %

8.0 %

8.0 %

7.7 %








Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Third Quarter


Nine Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Free cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$               2,109

$               1,416

$           3,559

$          1,952

Capital expenditures

(212)

(201)

(552)

(561)

      Free cash flow (e)

$               1,897

$               1,215

$           3,007

$          1,391









September 28, 2025


December 31, 2024





Net debt:








Total debt

$               8,014

$               8,762



Less cash and equivalents

2,520

1,697



      Net debt (f)

$               5,494

$               7,065



(a)  

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.

(b)  

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.

(c)  

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)  

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)  

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors

because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing

our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in

evaluating management.

(f)  

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because

it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and

financial position.

 

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS  




Funded


Unfunded


Total

Backlog


Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*


Total

 Estimated

Contract Value

Third Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$          19,476

$            1,131

$          20,607

$              1,147

$          21,754

Marine Systems


38,757

14,854

53,611

14,839

68,450

Combat Systems


17,232

1,470

18,702

9,553

28,255

Technologies


10,269

6,668

16,937

32,341

49,278

Total


$          85,734

$          24,123

$        109,857

$           57,880

$        167,737

Second Quarter 2025:          











Aerospace


$          18,676

$            1,227

$          19,903

$             1,165

$          21,068

Marine Systems


39,298

13,674

52,972

14,708

67,680

Combat Systems


15,961

616

16,577

9,592

26,169

Technologies


9,945

4,285

14,230

32,011

46,241

Total


$          83,880

$          19,802

$        103,682

$          57,476

$        161,158

Third Quarter 2024:











Aerospace


$          18,859

$               937

$          19,796

$               254

$          20,050

Marine Systems


29,008

11,463

40,471

9,578

50,049

Combat Systems


17,289

682

17,971

8,016

25,987

Technologies


9,794

4,602

14,396

27,093

41,489

Total


$          74,950

$          17,684

$          92,634

$          44,941

$        137,575

*     

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity

(IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other

agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog

when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount

of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual

amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

 

EXHIBIT H-1
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) 
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Exhibit H-1

EXHIBIT H-2
BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) 
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Exhibit H-2

EXHIBIT I

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Third Quarter

Nine Months



2025

2024

2025

2024

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):









Large-cabin aircraft


33

24

95

76

Mid-cabin aircraft


6

4

18

13

Total


39

28

113

89









Aerospace Book-to-Bill:









Orders*


$               4,053

$               2,365

$               10,417

$               7,464

Revenue


3,234

2,482

9,322

7,506

Book-to-Bill Ratio


1.3x


1.0x


1.1x


1.0x


*     Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other

       backlog adjustments.

 

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

