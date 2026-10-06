G7 Releases 100 Million Barrels as Diesel Tops $6 a Gallon

Stock Preachers News Commentary
The Group of Seven has agreed to release up to 100 million barrels of emergency oil and diesel stocks over four months, with a substantial volume of diesel to be made available within the first 20 days, in a coordinated effort led through the International Energy Agency to bring down fuel prices that have reached record levels on both sides of the Atlantic. "This common decision and this unity should bring down prices," French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds the G7 presidency, said after the announcement on October 2. For the companies that turn crude oil into diesel, the next four months will test how much of this year's record margin was supply shock and how much is structural. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO).
The pressure at the pump is easy to see. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly national average for on-highway diesel peaked at $6.529 a gallon in late September before easing to $6.382 on September 28, against $3.754 a year earlier. Regular gasoline averaged $4.465. The squeeze has come from several directions at once: the conflict involving Iran, Russian restrictions on fuel exports following strikes on its refineries, and curbs on Chinese fuel exports, all landing on global distillate inventories that were already thin. The United States approved an additional 40 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve the same week to complete its share of the G7 commitment.
Washington has been testing other levers as well. In late September, lawmakers floated a temporary restriction on U.S. diesel exports, and the White House said the president was evaluating all options. No export restriction has been announced, but the discussion was enough to knock refining shares lower for a week before they recovered at the start of October.
The reason refiners are at the center of the debate is simple. An independent refiner buys crude and sells gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and its profit is the spread between the two. When product prices run ahead of crude, as diesel has this year, that spread widens, and refiners without an oil-production business capture most of the gain. The second-quarter results below show how far margins had already expanded before diesel's September spike. The G7 release is designed to narrow that spread. Whether it does, and for how long, depends on how quickly the supply disruptions behind it are resolved.
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In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) reported second quarter 2026 net income attributable to stockholders of $3.7 billion, or $12.62 per share, up from $714 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier. Refining segment operating income rose to $4.5 billion from $1.3 billion, on throughput of 3.0 million barrels per day and a refining margin of $23.62 per barrel. The company returned $2.6 billion to stockholders in the quarter, a 59% payout ratio.
"We are pleased to report a strong second quarter, driven by excellent operations and commercial execution across all three of our business segments," said Lane Riggs, Valero's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. Valero said its St. Charles FCC Unit optimization project is still expected to be completed and begin operations in the third quarter of 2026.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) reported second quarter 2026 net income attributable to MPC of $5.1 billion, or $17.73 per diluted share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $3.96 per diluted share, a year earlier, and adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 billion. Its refining and marketing margin rose to $36.33 per barrel from $17.58, with crude capacity utilization of 94% and total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day. MPC returned $2.8 billion of capital in the quarter.
"Strong planning, commercial, and operational execution enabled safe and reliable operations to meet resilient consumer demand," said Maryann Mannen, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company said yield-enhancing investments at its ElPaso and Robinson refineries came online during the quarter, and that its MPLX Natural Gas and NGL strategy is expected to support 12.5% annual distribution growth in 2026 and 2027.
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), which pairs refining with midstream and chemicals businesses, reported second quarter 2026 earnings of $3.8 billion, or $9.55 per share, up from $207 million in the first quarter. Its refining segment delivered 96% crude capacity utilization and an 86% clean product yield, with its realized margin rising to $24.08 per barrel from $10.11 in the first quarter. The company cut total debt by $6.6 billion to $20.6 billion and set records for NGLfractionation and LPG export volumes.
"Second quarter results reflect the strength of our operations and value of our integrated portfolio," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. "We remain committed to our strategic priorities and continuous improvement. Our focus on operating excellence, coupled with our commercial footprint, enables us to reliably supply energy products across the United States and to global consumers."
HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) reported second quarter 2026 net income of $892 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, up from $208 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, a year earlier. Its adjusted refinery gross margin rose to $25.95 per produced barrel sold from $16.50, on crude oil throughput of 639,680 barrels per day, and the company announced a 5% increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.525 per share.
"Looking forward, we believe the fundamentals that drove strong second quarter results across each of our business segments will persist in the third quarter, providing a positive backdrop as we move through the remainder of the year," said Franklin Myers, Chief Executive Officer. HF Sinclair returned $265 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.
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Information in this article was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, including company news releases and filings, U.S. Energy Information Administration data, and public reporting on government announcements, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of some or all of your investment.
References to the companies named in this article are provided solely as market and sector context and as summaries of each company's own public news releases. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied, and nothing in this article is a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Quotations attributed to company executives are reproduced from those companies' own news releases. Financial results cited are for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as reported by each company, and predate the fuel-price movements and policy announcements described in this article. Refining margins are volatile, and the effect of the G7 release, any change in U.S. export policy, or the resolution of the supply disruptions described above on any company named in this article cannot be predicted.
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