Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Technology NewsInvesting News

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with Global One Media effective April 5th, 2023 to manage its social media channels including brand promotion, social media strategy and planning, monthly content calendar creation and lead generation

Under the terms of the agreement, Global One Media will receive $110,922.00 in cash from FWTC which will be paid in a single payment on November 30th, 2023 in exchange for their social media services. The contract is expected to be completed by December 31st, 2023.

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One's business address is located at Unit 1603, The L. Plaza, 367 - 375 Queen's Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, and their website is www.globalonemedia.com. Global One Media may provide additional services in the future and does not provide investor relations services as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is an innovative investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of small and mid-cap listed companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for brand positioning and strategic communications across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using their global network, they help public companies dominate their sector amid the web and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
416-451-8155

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding expansion and uptake of the Company's technology and the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749489/Forward-Water-Technologies-Announces-Cash-for-Contract-with-Global-One-Media

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water TechnologiesFWTC:CATSXV:FWTCTech Investing
FWTC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Announces Change of Auditor to RSM Canada LLP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce it has changed its auditors from KPMG ("Former Auditor") to RSM Canada LLP ("Successor Auditor

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Q3 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Renewal of Contract with Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Renewal of Contract with Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) wishes to announce that it has renewed its agreement (the "Renewal Agreement") with Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") to provide online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services") as of January 1, 2023. The Company is paying nothing in cash for the program due to AGORA'S shares for services program

Agoracom Renewal
Pursuant to the terms of the Renewal Agreement the Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 620,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.085 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 9, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 9th 2024 and the final third on January 9th, 2025

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 588,739 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), today announced the production of 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents (LCE) at Project Kachi, a world-class lithium pilot plant located in Argentina. Based on this successful result, Lilac has increased its ownership of the Kachi Project from 10% to 20%. The project is now on track to move from its pilot phase into commercial-scale development, which will make it the first lithium brine project in South America to produce lithium at commercial scale without the use of evaporation ponds for lithium concentration.

The achievement at the Kachi Project represents a historic advancement in lithium production technology. This is the first successful implementation of ion exchange for lithium production in South America, home to most of the world's lithium brine resources.

The 2,500 kg of LCEs was extracted at Kachi with 80% lithium recovery, 90% plant uptime, 1,000x less land compared with evaporation ponds, and 10x less water compared with conventional aluminum-based absorbents. The results speak for themselves:

- Speed to Production: Lake and Lilac commissioned the plant on-site in under a month, more than 10x faster than conventional processes, and immediately began continuous production of lithium chloride;

- High Lithium Recoveries: Lake and Lilac are achieving 80% lithium recovery from a brine with 200-300 mg/L of lithium, roughly double the lithium recoveries of most brine production despite having a lithium grade 2x-7x lower;

- High Water Efficiency: This technology is extremely water efficient, enabling production of lithium chloride with 10x less water compared to conventional aluminum-based absorbents;

- Product Purity: The lithium chloride being produced is low in impurities, enabling efficient production of high-purity lithium carbonate for battery manufacturers. Rejection of boron, a troublesome impurity for brine projects, is greater than 99.9%;

- Continuous Operations: The plant has been operating 24/7, with 90% uptime; this is a reliable automated plant designed for scalable manufacturing and operations;

- No Evaporation Ponds: Lilac's ion exchange technology does not require evaporation ponds for brine concentration, unlike other so-called "direct extraction" technologies which rely on evaporation ponds to concentrate the lithium;

- Validated Performance: An independent engineer has visited the plant and analyzed more than one hundred samples from across the plant to validate performance and confirm consistency with engineering work.

When fully developed by Lake and Lilac, the Kachi project is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium products.

In a joint statement from Lilac and Lake, the company CEOs commented: "Today's announcement marks a new era in scalable lithium production. Lithium is a cornerstone of the energy transition - but limitations in production technology have led to increased costs, scarcity, and extreme price volatility. Today, we've proven that it is possible to produce high-purity lithium faster and without evaporation ponds - all while protecting surrounding communities and ecosystems. We are grateful for the strong partnership between our companies in developing this project, and we look forward to our continued success as we chart a new path in lithium production."

About Lilac Solutions:

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company based in Oakland, California. In the coming years, the electric vehicle industry will require a 20-fold increase in lithium supply. To meet this demand, Lilac has developed a patented ion exchange technology that facilitates production of lithium from brine resources with high efficiency, minimal cost, and ultra-low environmental footprint.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

SAP

According to IEA's Net Zero by 2050 report, transport accounts for one-fifth of the world's carbon emissions and is expected to increase roughly 20% by 2050. With transport accounting for a significant amount of carbon emissions, it is high time to switch to sustainable modes of transport such as electric vehicles (EVs).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EY and IBM expand strategic alliance into quantum computing

  • Provides EY teams access to IBM quantum systems and furthers their engagement in the quantum ecosystem as part of the IBM Quantum Network
  • Presents opportunity to create quantum computing programs for organizations and develop applications to solve complex business challenges

The EY organization and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that EY Global Services Limited will be joining the IBM Quantum Network, further enabling EY teams to explore solutions with IBM that could help resolve some of today's most complex business challenges. The EY organization will gain access to IBM's fleet of quantum computers over the cloud, and will become part of the IBM Quantum Network's community of organizations working to advance quantum computing.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY)

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that today's most powerful supercomputers cannot practically solve. EY teams will leverage their access to the world's largest fleet of quantum computers to explore solutions to enterprise challenges across finance, oil and gas, healthcare, and government.

The EY organization established its own Global Quantum Lab last year with a mission to harness quantum value in the domains of trust, transformation and sustainability. Using IBM quantum technology, EY teams plan to conduct leading-class practice research to uncover transformative use cases, including: the reduction of CO2 emissions from classical computing, the improvement of safety and accuracy of self-driving cars, and most critically, integrate quantum benefits into organizations' mainstream systems for data processing and enterprise decision making.

Andy Baldwin , EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"Quantum, in terms of importance to business, society and the EY organization, is akin to what AI represented years ago. This alliance puts the EY organization at the forefront of technology. As we invest in this level of quantum computing access, we accelerate our own position and depth of knowledge and capabilities in this space and deepen the rich relationship with our IBM alliance teams."

Jeff Wong , EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, says:

"As we navigate this period of technology-led change, which is accelerating at unprecedented speed, companies must have a full understanding of how to maximize breakthrough innovations in order to keep pace. Through this collaboration with IBM, the EY organization will now have the ability to take advantage of quantum computing to propel its innovation journey."

Jay Gambetta , Vice President IBM Quantum, says:

"IBM's vision is to deliver useful quantum computing to the world. We value partners like the EY organization that can introduce the emerging technology to a wide ecosystem of public and private industry. This will help EY facilitate the exploration of quantum computing's potential for use cases that matter in its industry."

Membership in the IBM Quantum Network is part of a broader effort by the EY organization to invest and develop robust capabilities in emerging technologies, which already include artificial intelligence, blockchain, and metaverse development. Beyond the increased investment of the EY-IBM Alliance, the EY organization is investing $10 billion in technology initiatives over three years, including investment in the organization's own quantum function.

More information on the EY-IBM Alliance, here .

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/quantum

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-and-ibm-expand-strategic-alliance-into-quantum-computing-301797237.html

SOURCE EY

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FLYHT Names Captain Mary I. McMillan as Non-Executive Board Chair

Nina Jonsson and Jack Olcott Not Seeking Re-Election

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that the Board of Directors has named Captain Mary I. McMillan, a current independent director on the Board, to non-executive Chairman of the Board. Captain McMillan succeeds Nina Jonsson, who will not seek re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of FLYHT on May 11, 2023 (the "AGM") and will leave the Board after four years of service at the conclusion of the AGM. Nina Jonsson notes "I am delighted to hand over the chairmanship to my esteemed long-time colleague Mary McMillan. Mary's competent leadership and extensive expertise in our space will help guide FLYHT to even greater heights. I wish her much success in her new role

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playtika Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FLYHT Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Company Delivers Record Revenue and Positive EBITDA for the Quarter and Year

FLYHT AerospaceSolutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022"). All figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Copper Investing

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Two Warrant Amendments

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces Agreement with ZEG Biogas to Establish Industrial Scale Volume Production Locally in Brazil

×