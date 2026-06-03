Ford Bronco Filson: Specs, Features, and Everything You Need to Know

Originally published on Ford From the Road .
Ford and Filson have introduced the first-ever Bronco Filson — a new rugged premium 4x4 SUV that unites Bronco's Built Wild™ capability with Filson's promise of Unfailing Goods. Designed to take you to the most remote places on Earth in refined comfort and convenience, it's the newest member of the Bronco lineup and goes on sale early 2027.
"Bronco buyers don't just want a vehicle — they want a partner for wherever they're headed," said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Ford Model e. "Filson has spent more than a century making gear people trust and putting their products to the test in extreme conditions. That's exactly the standard we had in mind when we built this vehicle, and it's why our customers love Bronco."
What is the Ford Bronco Filson?
The Bronco Filson is the newest member of the Bronco lineup — designed with Built Wild extreme durability and the heirloom-quality craftsmanship of a Filson Tin Cloth short-lined cruiser jacket. It retains Bronco's original "Goes Over Any Type of Terrain" DNA while delivering premium features that elevate the comfort and functionality of a rugged SUV.
"For nearly 130 years, Filson has built products for people who depend on their gear in the harshest conditions imaginable," said Alex Carleton, chief creative officer at Filson. "The Bronco Filson is a natural extension of that legacy, combining uncompromising capability with thoughtful craftsmanship and utility-driven design. This vehicle was created for people who see the outdoors not as an escape, but as a way of life."
How capable is the Bronco Filson off-road?
Just like the gear Filson has supplied to pioneers and the U.S. Forest Service for more than a century, the Bronco Filson is built to deliver confidence and performance in harsh trail conditions.
The proven 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 — shared with Bronco Raptor and refined with application-specific tuning — gives Bronco Filson the power and torque to handle a wide range of conditions. Every Bronco Filson comes standard with the Sasquatch package , which includes:
- Front and rear electronic locking differentials
- High-performance Fox shocks with internal bypass technology to improve off-road durability and reduce harshness over rocky terrain
- 35-inch rugged-terrain tires — the largest of any premium 4x4 SUV — that help reduce road noise without sacrificing off-road grip
Standard Trail Turn Assist tightens off-road turning radius, and Trail 1-Pedal Drive enables precise, confident slow-mode rock crawling. The Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Modes offers seven driver-selectable modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Baja, Off-Road, and Rock Crawl. Fast 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity plus SYNC 4 infotainment with a standard 12-inch screen provide access to the standard 360-degree camera system and apps like onX off-road trail maps via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The backbone of every Bronco Filson is a high-strength steel ladder frame — built for this, not borrowed from elsewhere.
What makes the Bronco Filson cabin different?
Filson designers worked side-by-side with the Bronco team to curate a premium cabin — one where every material had to earn its place.
"There is a massive difference between premium and precious," said Paul Wraith, global design director, Sport Utility Vehicles. "If you're hesitating because you're afraid to get the cabin dirty, it doesn't belong in a Bronco. Every material we chose with Filson had to be honest, tactile, and relentlessly durable. And like a great piece of gear, this interior isn't meant to wear down, it's designed to wear in, aging beautifully alongside you and your adventures."
Colors and materials are inspired by Filson's legendary outdoor palettes and textures. The interior features perforated, quilted leather and durable woven fabric seat trim inspired by Filson's rugged twill, a leather-wrapped instrument panel and steering wheel , and brass accents on the steering wheel bezel and G.O.A.T. Modes dial.
The Bronco Filson is also the quietest Bronco cabin ever built . Improved airflow, acoustic glass, and enhanced seals reduce wind and road noise — including nearly 20% less perceived wind noise versus the 2021 Bronco. Paired with new ventilated front seats , heated rear seats , and an upgraded B&O audio system , it's a quiet, climate-controlled retreat when conditions outside turn harsh.
What storage and utility features does the Bronco Filson offer?
The Bronco Filson's utility-first philosophy shows up in the details. Filson-inspired removable saddlebags are integrated throughout the interior — including door-mounted bags and optional cargo-area bags made from water- and dirt-resistant materials. The detachable bags feature customizable compartments for everything from fly boxes and first-aid kits to camera lenses, and carry easily from vehicle to campsite.
A digital rearview mirror with washer ensures clear sightlines even when the cargo area is fully loaded. New power running boards deploy automatically for easier entry and exit given the vehicle's high ground clearance.
Outside, the Bronco Filson features a unique front grille with distinct BRONCO lettering, heritage-painted wheel arches , painted mirror caps, and exclusive trail sight tie-downs designed to secure longer items like canoes. Available colors include Bronco Filson exclusive Field Green Metallic , Marsh Gray, Avalanche Gray, Desert Sand, Shadow Black, and Oxford White.
What is the Bronco Filson First Edition?
To commemorate the launch of this historic collaboration, Ford will offer an exclusive Bronco Filson First Edition for North America, featuring:
- Exclusive Iron Sands Copper Metallic exterior paint color
- Unique fender badge
- Custom serialized console badge commemorating the Ford x Filson collaboration
- Filson-inspired cargo storage bags
Where is the Bronco Filson built?
The Bronco Filson is assembled at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, the same factory that has assembled Bronco SUVs since the vehicle's return in 2021.
When can you buy the Bronco Filson?
Orders open fall 2026 , with vehicles arriving in showrooms early 2027 . Interested customers can sign up now for updates and early access.
Beginning in July 2026 , customers can experience the vehicle firsthand through the Bronco Filson Tour , a multi-city immersive showcase highlighting its design, materials, and capability.
To complement the vehicle, a limited-edition Bronco x Filson collection will be available beginning June 4 exclusively at Filson stores and Filson.com.
What does the Bronco Filson cost?
Bronco Filson has a targeted starting manufacturer's suggested retail price in the mid $70,000s.
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Dan Barbossa
dbarbo21@ford.com
Mike Levine
mlevine5@ford.com