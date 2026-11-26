GPI-supported program expected to produce approximately 6 tonnes of representative graphite concentrate from Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca for downstream purification, characterization and customer qualification
Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS,OTC:FCSMF) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive metallurgical and pilot-scale processing program (the "Program") with COREM, a Quebec-based centre of expertise and innovation in mineral processing, using material from the Company's 100%-owned Lac Knife Graphite Project ("Lac Knife") and Lac Tetepisca Graphite Project ("Lac Tetepisca" or the "Project"), both located in Quebec.
Program Highlights
GPI Execution: Produce and characterize approximately 6 tonnes of representative graphite concentrate to support downstream thermal purification and advanced-material development.
Customer Qualification: Generate graphite samples for characterization, product evaluation and qualification with prospective customers and strategic partners.
Lac Tetepisca Advancement: Generate metallurgical and engineering data to support the planned Preliminary Economical Assessment ("PEA") under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), refine and optimize the Project's processing flowsheet and establish a technical foundation for future feasibility studies.
Processing Innovation: Evaluate emerging comminution and fine-flotation technologies against conventional processing methods to assess potential improvements in energy efficiency, graphite flake preservation, recovery, and concentrate quality.
The Program is expected to process approximately sixty (60) tonnes of graphite-bearing material and produce approximately 6 tonnes of representative graphite concentrate for downstream purification, product characterization, and customer qualification, while generating metallurgical and engineering data to support the advancement of the Lac Tetepisca Graphite Project.
The Program forms part of the work being advanced under Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") Global Partnerships Initiative ("GPI"), under which the Company previously secured up to approximately C$14.1 million in non-repayable funding to support the transformation of Canadian natural flake graphite into ultra-high-purity energy, defence, and advanced-material applications. Eligible activities under the GPI include feedstock preparation, pilot-scale metallurgical processing, thermal purification trials, feasibility work, and the design, construction and demonstration of an electrothermal graphite purification unit in Canada.
"Economic sovereignty means building a graphite supply that North American industries can afford to choose," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "Through the GPI, we are connecting our high-grade Canadian graphite resources with downstream purification, customer qualification and the development of an electrothermal demonstration unit in Canada. By structuring our work with COREM to serve multiple objectives, we are able to maximize the value of the Program, generating material for downstream development and customer qualification while simultaneously advancing the economic studies at Lac Tetepisca. We are also actively evaluating technologies that could unlock additional value through lower energy consumption, improved graphite recovery and enhanced product quality. We believe this combination of resource quality, capital efficiency and continuous technological improvement can become an important competitive advantage as we work to establish a commercially competitive North American graphite supply chain."
Producing 6 Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for GPI and Customer Qualification
The pilot-scale campaign will process mineralized samples from Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca to produce coarse and fine graphite concentrates. The resulting material will be dried, characterized and screened into six size fractions ranging from +50 mesh to -200 mesh, with representative samples prepared for subsequent testing and product evaluation.
The anticipated concentrate production is expected to support thermal purification trials, advanced-material characterization and product-validation activities under the GPI, while expanding the Company's inventory of representative graphite material available for evaluation by prospective customers and strategic partners across battery, defence, aerospace and industrial markets.
For Lac Tetepisca in particular, the production of representative pilot-scale concentrate will enable Focus to pursue customer qualification activities in parallel with the Project's technical and economic studies, providing an opportunity to better understand prospective end-user requirements ahead of future engineering and development decisions.
Advancing the Lac Tetepisca PEA
The Program represents an important step in the advancement of Lac Tetepisca following the expansion of its mineral resource. The Project's Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), effective April 30, 2026, comprises 120.2 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 10.27% graphitic carbon ("Cg") and 24.1 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 9.88% Cg, at a 3.5% Cg cut-off.
Further details regarding the MRE are provided in the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Lac Tetepisca Project," dated June 18, 2026, with an effective date of April 30, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Bench-scale and continuous pilot-scale testing will evaluate grinding requirements, flotation performance, graphite recovery, concentrate quality and variability across representative composite samples. Five locked-cycle tests and detailed mineralogical characterization will provide additional data on steady-state metallurgical performance, reagent consumption, graphite liberation and flake-size distribution.
The results are expected to support the design and optimization of the Lac Tetepisca processing flowsheet and provide metallurgical and engineering inputs for the planned PEA. The Program is also expected to establish a technical foundation for future NI 43-101 feasibility studies, informing subsequent work programs covering mineralogy, comminution, flotation, tailings thickening and filtration, wet screening, drying, product classification and packaging.
By integrating this work into the GPI-supported Program, Focus is maximizing the value of its metallurgical and pilot-scale activities, advancing the technical and economic development of Lac Tetepisca while simultaneously generating representative graphite concentrate for downstream processing and customer qualification.
Evaluating Innovative Graphite Processing Technologies
As an additional benefit of its collaboration with COREM, Focus will leverage the centre's pilot-scale facilities to evaluate innovative mineral-processing technologies with the potential to improve energy efficiency, graphite recovery and concentrate quality compared with conventional processing methods.
An approximately five-tonne subsample is planned to be processed using the Conjugate Anvil Hammer Mill ("CAHM") and MonoRoll technologies developed by ReThink Milling. These technologies are designed to offer a more energy-efficient alternative to conventional comminution methods. The comparative testing, supported by dedicated mineralogical characterization, will assess energy consumption and the potential to minimize graphite flake degradation during crushing, preserving larger flake sizes that may command premium pricing in certain graphite markets.
COREM will also evaluate Jameson Cell technology, developed by Glencore Technology, within a portion of the fine graphite flotation circuit to assess its potential to enhance fine graphite recovery while maintaining or improving concentrate quality relative to conventional flotation.
If successful, these technology evaluations could identify opportunities to reduce processing energy requirements, improve graphite recovery, preserve higher-value flake sizes and enhance overall concentrate quality. The results may inform future flowsheet design and contribute to more efficient and commercially competitive graphite production.
Corporate Update
Amended Equity Incentive Plan
The Company also announces that it has amended its 20% fixed Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan" or "EIP") to ensure compliance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 and to increase the number of common shares reserved for issuance pursuant to Stock Options ("Options") and Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") granted under the EIP.
The amended EIP was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on July 20, 2026. Under the amended EIP, a maximum of 22,128,345 common shares are reserved for issuance pursuant to awards granted under the plan, representing 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of the management information circular prepared in connection with the meeting. Certain additional amendments were also made to the EIP to align the plan with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4.
As of October 22, 2026, 20,543,322 Options and 649,444 RSUs were outstanding under the EIP. Based on these figures, 935,579 Options and/or RSUs remain available for future awards under the EIP.
Correction to Previously Announced Option Grant
The Company wishes to correct the grant and expiry dates of 963,084 incentive stock Options, exercisable at $0.09 per common share, as previously disclosed in its news release dated May 14, 2025. The grant and expiry dates were incorrectly reported as May 13, 2025 and May 13, 2030, respectively. The correct grant date is June 2, 2025, and the correct expiry date is June 2, 2030. All other terms of the Options remain unchanged.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101.
About COREM
COREM is a Quebec-based centre of expertise and innovation specializing in mineral processing. With more than 25 years of experience in mineral-processing innovation, COREM provides research, development and testing capabilities in comminution, flotation, mineralogy, magnetic separation, agglomeration, thermal processing and extractive metallurgy, supported by laboratory and pilot-scale facilities.
For more information on COREM please visit https://www.corem.qc.ca/en/
About Focus Graphite Inc.
Focus Graphite is building an integrated graphite platform to supply the industries shaping the future. Through the development of world-class graphite resources, advanced processing technologies and higher-value advanced materials, the Company is positioning itself to support battery, defence, advanced manufacturing and other strategic industries across North America and allied markets.
The platform is anchored by the Company's two 100%-owned graphite assets in Quebec. Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage graphite deposits, while Lac Tetepisca is one of the largest identified graphite resources globally. Together with strategic technology partnerships and government-supported innovation initiatives, these assets provide the foundation for a secure, scalable and increasingly integrated graphite supply chain.
For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/focusgraphite
X: https://x.com/focusgraphite
Investors Contact:
Dean Hanisch
CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.
dhanisch@focusgraphite.com
+1 (613) 612-6060
Jason Latkowcer
VP Corporate Development
jlatkowcer@focusgraphite.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.
In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the scope, timing, execution and anticipated completion of the COREM metallurgical and pilot-scale processing Program; the anticipated processing of approximately 60 tonnes of graphite-bearing material from Lac Tetepisca and Lac Knife and the production of approximately 6 tonnes of representative graphite concentrate and size-classified samples; the anticipated characteristics and use of such material for downstream purification, advanced-material characterization, product validation, customer evaluation and qualification activities; the continued advancement of activities supported under NRCan's GPI, including feedstock preparation, pilot-scale metallurgical processing, thermal purification trials, feasibility work and the design, construction and demonstration of an electrothermal purification unit in Canada; the Company's ability to satisfy the terms and conditions of the GPI funding agreement and receive the full amount of committed government support; the anticipated use of metallurgical, mineralogical and engineering data generated through the Program to advance the planned Lac Tetepisca PEA, refine the Project's processing flowsheet and establish a technical foundation for future NI 43-101 feasibility studies; the anticipated contribution of the Program to subsequent work programs covering mineralogy, comminution, flotation, tailings thickening and filtration, wet screening, drying, product classification and packaging; the anticipated results and potential benefits of bench-scale testing, pilot-scale processing, locked-cycle testing and mineralogical characterization; the evaluation and potential performance of CAHM, MonoRoll and Jameson Cell technologies, including their potential to reduce energy consumption, preserve larger and potentially higher-value graphite flake sizes, improve fine graphite recovery, enhance concentrate quality and inform future processing flowsheet design; the potential economic and operational advantages associated with the Company's high-grade graphite deposits, advanced processing technologies and commitment to continuous improvement; the anticipated benefits of integrating multiple development objectives within the GPI-supported Program, including improved capital efficiency and the concurrent advancement of downstream development, customer qualification and economic studies at Lac Tetepisca; the Company's ability to establish strategic partnerships, customer relationships and product qualification pathways; and the Company's broader strategy to develop an integrated and commercially competitive North American graphite supply chain serving battery, defence, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and other strategic markets.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326015