Fobi AI Launches AgenticBrain, Bringing Conversational Agentic AI to the Fobi Flywheel

Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF) (Pink: FOBIF) ("Fobi" or the "Company"), an enterprise technology company delivering artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and data intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of AgenticBrain, an agentic conversational platform designed to transform how customers interact with businesses through natural language.
AgenticBrain represents the latest component of the Fobi Flywheel, following the Company's recent introductions of FIXYR, FORTRESS and AltID 3.0.
Together, these technologies are designed to create an interconnected sovereign technology ecosystem spanning AI, intelligent orchestration, identity, cybersecurity, quantum secured trust and conversational customer interaction.
From Navigation to Conversation
For decades, businesses have required customers to navigate websites, applications, portals and support systems.
AgenticBrain is designed to replace much of that complexity with a conversation.
The platform connects natural language to an organization's existing systems and capabilities, enabling customers to search, book, modify, authenticate, track, request service and complete authorized actions through familiar messaging channels including WhatsApp, iMessage and other supported environments.
Rather than replacing existing enterprise infrastructure, AgenticBrain is designed to make that infrastructure conversational.
Persistent memory enables customer history, preferences and previous interactions to carry forward across conversations, creating increasingly personalized experiences without requiring customers to continually repeat themselves.
Understood. Authorized. Completed.
Sovereign Agentic Intelligence
AgenticBrain is designed to operate with FORTRESS, Fobi's sovereign enterprise AI platform, enabling intelligence and proprietary business logic to operate within an organization's controlled environment.
This is particularly important for enterprises and governments seeking to deploy agentic AI while maintaining greater control over proprietary data, customer information and AI infrastructure.
AgenticBrain creates an important connection across Fobi's recently launched technologies:
FORTRESS: Sovereign enterprise AI and intelligence.
FIXYR: Intelligent communication and orchestration.
AltID 3.0: Sovereign identity, continuous authentication, verified presence and quantum secured trust.
AgenticBrain: Conversational agentic interaction across the channels customers already use.
Fobi's planned next generation wallet: The intended user layer connecting identity, credentials, tickets, memberships and digital experiences.
Together, these technologies form the Fobi Flywheel.
Rob Anson, President and CEO of Fobi, stated:
"AgenticBrain is where the Fobi Flywheel really starts to come together.
FORTRESS provides the sovereign intelligence. FIXYR provides the communication and orchestration. AltID 3.0 provides identity and quantum secured trust. AgenticBrain provides the conversational layer that enables customers to access all of it simply by asking.
These are not standalone products. They are interconnected technologies designed to strengthen each other, expand our addressable markets and create multiple recurring revenue opportunities from each customer relationship.
We believe the future of customer experience will move from navigating websites and applications to simply having a conversation. AgenticBrain positions Fobi directly in front of that shift."
Commercial Opportunity
AgenticBrain is designed for organizations where customers transact, manage bookings, request service, authenticate or access entitlements, including travel and hospitality, ticketing and live events, retail and ecommerce, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, utilities and government services.
The platform is designed to support multiple potential recurring revenue opportunities including enterprise licensing, deployments, conversational usage, integrations and transaction enabled services.
Importantly, every AgenticBrain deployment can also create opportunities for additional Fobi technologies.
A customer conversation could use AgenticBrain for interaction, FIXYR for communication and orchestration, FORTRESS for sovereign intelligence, AltID 3.0 for authentication and trust, and Fobi wallet technology for delivery of tickets, credentials, memberships or other digital assets.
This interconnected model is designed to increase the number of potential Fobi products deployed within each customer environment and expand the potential lifetime value of those relationships.
Built for the Agentic AI Era
The opportunity extends beyond conversations between people and businesses.
As consumers increasingly delegate tasks to personal AI assistants, businesses will need infrastructure that allows autonomous systems to securely discover, communicate and transact with them.
Can it understand? Can it act? Is it authorized? Can it be trusted?
AgenticBrain is designed to provide that interaction layer for customers today and for the autonomous AI systems that may increasingly act on their behalf.
Uddeshya Agrawal, CTO of Fobi, stated:
"The next evolution of customer experience is not another interface. It is an intelligent agent that understands what a business can do and can securely act on behalf of the customer.
AgenticBrain combines persistent memory, agentic reasoning and controlled system access to move beyond answering questions to actually completing work.
When connected with FORTRESS, FIXYR and AltID 3.0, we bring together sovereign intelligence, communication, identity and trust into a single conversational layer built for both people today and the autonomous AI systems that will increasingly act on their behalf."
Strategic Significance for Fobi
AgenticBrain expands Fobi into conversational enterprise infrastructure while providing another commercial layer across the Fobi Flywheel.
Following the recent launches of FIXYR, FORTRESS and AltID 3.0, AgenticBrain further demonstrates Fobi's evolution from individual technology solutions toward an interconnected sovereign technology ecosystem.
Each component is designed to operate independently while also creating additional value when connected across the Flywheel, creating multiple entry points for customers and opportunities for Fobi to expand those relationships across additional products and recurring revenue streams.
Sovereign. Intelligent. Trusted. Connected.
About Fobi AI
Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI,OTC:FOBIF, Pink: FOBIF) is an enterprise technology company delivering artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and data intelligence solutions. Fobi helps organizations securely connect data, systems and workflows to improve decision making, automate business processes and create more intelligent digital experiences. By combining AI, data intelligence, mobile wallet technology and digital infrastructure, Fobi enables organizations across multiple industries to modernize operations, improve customer engagement and unlock greater value from their data.
For more information, visit www.fobi.ai
Fobi AI Inc.
Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai
Rob Anson, CEO
rob@fobi.ai
Facebook: @Fobiinc
T: +1 877 754 5336 Ext. 3
Twitter: @Fobi_inc
E: ir@fobi.ai
LinkedIn: @Fobiinc
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This release contains forward looking information regarding, among other things, the development, commercialization, capabilities and potential applications of AgenticBrain; its integration with FORTRESS, FIXYR, AltID 3.0, Fobi's wallet technologies and future products; the continued development of the Fobi Flywheel; potential recurring revenue opportunities; customer adoption; autonomous AI interactions; and the Company's expansion into conversational enterprise infrastructure and agentic customer experience.
Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that anticipated product capabilities, integrations, commercialization opportunities, customer adoption, revenues or future products will develop as currently contemplated.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.
Fobi AI Inc. | AgenticBrain | September 1, 2026