Fiserv Completes StoneCastle Acquisition, Extending Insured Deposit, Liquidity and Digital Asset Solutions to Financial Institutions and Introducing Deposit Liquidity Options for Merchants

Fiserv Completes StoneCastle Acquisition, Extending Insured Deposit, Liquidity and Digital Asset Solutions to Financial Institutions and Introducing Deposit Liquidity Options for Merchants

Helping merchants access new FDIC-insured liquidity solutions and financial institutions access secure, technology-driven funding options including FIUSD stablecoin

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a global leader in payments and financial technology, has completed its acquisition of StoneCastle Cash Management, expanding its ability to deliver innovative insured deposit funding solutions. By integrating StoneCastle's institutional deposit network with the Fiserv ecosystem, including core account processing, digital banking, and payments platforms, Fiserv is creating a differentiated offering that helps financial institutions optimize liquidity and strengthen balance sheets and merchants expand their investment alternatives.

For financial institutions, this expanded capability empowers banks to access a broader suite of secure, technology-driven funding options, including managing reserves linked to digital assets and FIUSD stablecoin issuance. For merchants, this integration introduces enhanced cash management solutions that will help optimize their cash management needs while offsetting acquiring costs, improving financial flexibility and overall growth. Existing StoneCastle clients, including wealth managers, will also benefit from the expanded reach that Fiserv's banking relationships will provide.

"This acquisition highlights Fiserv's unique position at the intersection of banking and commerce: for banks, it provides a new, stable deposit source; for Merchant clients, including our Clover merchants, it provides a safe, high-yielding alternative to manage their operating cash," said Takis Georgakopoulos, Co-President at Fiserv. "Looking to the future, StoneCastle brings unique liquidity benefits to our FIUSD stablecoin solution. Together, we are focused on unlocking new revenue opportunities, deepening client relationships and accelerating innovation across the financial ecosystem."

The transaction closed following receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover ® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 ® Index and one of Fortune ® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit Fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

For more information contact:
Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, External Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
+1.516.410.1188
melissa.mortiz@fiserv.com

Investor Relations:
Walter Pritchard
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Fiserv, Inc.
Walter.pritchard@fiserv.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FiservFISVNYSE:FISV
FISV
The Conversation (0)

Fiserv Selected to Provide ZA Bank with Payment Technology

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) announced that virtual bank ZA Bank is leveraging technology from Fiserv to improve the banking experience for its customers. As quoted in the press release: With its “Community-Driven” approach, ZA Bank has prioritized the rapid launch of innovative capabilities that align... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Inside West Africa’s Expanding Gold Exploration and Investment Landscape

Gold Investing

Mount Hope Mining Eyes Maiden Resource at Mount Solitary Prospect in the New Year

Silver Investing

John Rubino: Silver's Breakout is Real, Price to Go "Much Higher"

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update