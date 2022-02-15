Fourth quarter and full-year 2021 revenue grew 11% Fourth quarter GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.47, and fourth quarter Adjusted EPS increased 19% to $1.92 Full-year 2021 GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.67, and full-year 2021 Adjusted EPS increased 20% to $6.55 Acquired Payrix to accelerate our eCommerce offering for platforms that primarily serve SMBs Announced first quarter and full-year 2022 guidance FIS ™ a global leader in ...

