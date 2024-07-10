First Patient Dosed with PD-L1 Nanobody in Phase 1 Therapeutic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Radiopharm Theranostics

First Patient Dosed with PD-L1 Nanobody in Phase 1 Therapeutic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Trial

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the therapeutic dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial of RAD 204, a proprietary nanobody which targets Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive expression in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer.

  • First patient dosed with RAD 204 (PD-L1 nanobody) in a Phase 1 therapeutic trial at Wollongong Hospital, New South Wales.
  • Phase 11 First-In-Human study designed to assess safety and tolerability of 177Lu-RAD204 in PD-L1-positive individuals with metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).
  • 16 patients previously dosed in Phase 1 diagnostic study demonstrated safety and effective biodistribution, and validate the strong potential for 177Lu-RAD204 for the treatment of advanced NSCLC.
  • First patient dosed with RAD 204 marks a significant milestone in Radiopharm’s commitment to developing transformative oncology radiotherapeutics.

The open-label Phase 1 study, entitled “Study of the Safety and Tolerability of 177Lu-RAD 204, a Lutetium-177 Radiolabelled Single Domain Antibody Against Programmed Cell Death-Ligand 1 in Patients with Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer”, is a First-In-Human dose escalation trial of 177Lu-RAD 2041, and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of this novel radiotherapeutic in eligible individuals with advanced NSCLC. Previously published2 Phase I data of 16 NSCLC patients imaged with RAD 204 have demonstrated that the diagnostic is safe and associated with acceptable dosimetry.

The study is currently being conducted in Australia at Wollongong Hospital (NSW), Princess Alexandra Hospital (QLD), and Hollywood Private Hospital (WA), with the support of GenesisCare CRO.

“Radiopharm is delighted to announce this important milestone in our evolution to a clinical-stage company,” said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm. “Despite progressive improvements in the first-line setting for metastatic NSCLC, the majority of patients will progress and require further therapeutic options in the second-line setting. Current options following progression offer modest activity, making this setting an area of unmet need. With RAD 204, we hope to provide an alternative strategy that can improve clinical outcomes for NSCLC patients, while preserving quality of life.”

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world’s leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first-to-market or best-in-class. Learn more at Radiopharmtheranostics.com.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Radiopharm Theranostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

life science investingasx:radbiotech investingBiotech Investing
The Conversation (0)
Test tubes.

Can AI Help Detect Cancer? Data Analysis Could Open Up Possibilities for Healthcare Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a valuable tool for solving complex societal issues, and although it's a new industry, its impact is already being felt in key areas of the life science sector.

AI models in healthcare are quickly advancing beyond basic tasks like medical transcription and administrative streamlining; many systems can now effectively analyze extensive genetic data.

By harnessing AI models' ability to identify patterns and make predictions, medical professionals can institute more effective, personalized treatments and develop precision tests to catch diseases earlier.

Keep reading...Show less
Biotech therapy capsule containing DNA strand surrounded by cells.

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2024

Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advancements and innovation in healthcare.

According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market was worth US$1.55 trillion in 2023, and the firm expects it to grow at a CAGR of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.

In Canada, the biotech industry is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies, and the Investing News Network has identified the top three biotech stocks based on their year-on-year gains.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Investor Webinar – 3pm AEST Tuesday 2 July

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that CEO and Managing Director Riccardo Canevari and Executive Chairman Paul Hopper will conduct an investor webinar to provide an update following announcement of the Company’s $70 million capital raising.

When: 3pm AEST, Tuesday 2 July 2024

Keep reading...Show less
Researcher in medical lab looking at sample with microscope.

Oncology Stocks: 8 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2024

The wide-ranging oncology market covers every area of cancer care, from diagnosis to treatment.

Coming in only after cardiovascular disease, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide; unsurprisingly, oncology is one of the biggest sectors in the life science space. With that in mind, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies alike are working to develop best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers, including lung, breast and prostate cancer.

At this point, their work is far from finished — Fortune Business Insights projects that the global oncology market will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 11.3 percent to reach US$518.25 billion in 2032.

As the global oncology market grows, investors who want exposure to companies working to treat cancer should consider taking a look at biotech and pharma companies with a focus on oncology drugs and testing.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (‘RAD’) will be lifted immediately following the release by RAD of an announcement regarding its capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$70.0 million (before costs) by way of a placement (the Placement) comprised of international and Australian institutional and industry investors, including Lantheus Holdings (“Lantheus”) and specialist US healthcare investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

Resignation of CEO

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Related News

Lithium Investing

IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake

Gold Investing

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

rare earth investing

Resignation of CEO

Lithium Investing

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Gold Investing

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

Copper Investing

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Uranium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

×