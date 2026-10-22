Fireweed Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF
OTCQX: FWEDF
FSE: M0G
Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF) (OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the TSX.
Final approval of the TSX listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX on or before January 19, 2027. The Company expects that it will satisfy all conditions in due course and will issue further communication upon final approval from the TSX. Upon satisfaction of these final listing requirements, the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV and commence trading on the TSX. The Common Shares will continue to trade under the stock symbol "FWZ". Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the CUSIP for the common shares.
About Fireweed Metals Corp.
Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.
Fireweed trades on the TSXV under the trading symbol "FWZ", on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FWEDF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "M0G".
Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com
ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.
"Ian Gibbs"
President, CEO, and Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the completion TSX listing, the satisfaction of the final listing requirements, if at all, the receipt of final approval from the TSX, the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV, and the timing of each of the foregoing are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the inability to enter into definitive agreements, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.
SOURCE Fireweed Metals Corp.
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