Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the 2022 exploration program conducted on its ATTY Property (" ATTY ") which included trenching at the Attycelley Target, and mapping and rock sampling at the KEM Target

Highlights included Trench 2 on the Attycelley Target assaying 32.4 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.34 % copper ("Cu"), 1.07 % lead ("Pb"), 2.98 % zinc ("Zn"), and 0.04 g/t gold ("Au") over 11 metres, ("m") including 1 metre grading 198 g/t Ag, 1.62 % Cu, 8.23 % Pb, 0.88 % Zn, and 0.18 g/t Au.

Robert F. Brown , President & CEO of Finlay Minerals states:

" The 2022 ATTY exploration advanced the KEM porphyry and Attycelley epithermal vein targets to drill-ready status. Favorable alteration, widespread mineralization and coincident geophysical anomalies at both these adjacent occurrences suggests the presence of a significant mineralizing system underlying the western portion of the ATTY Property.  F inlay is pleased with the results and target sizes and will be planning further exploration for 2023."

Attycelley Target –

The Attycelley target is an east-northeast-trending, steeply south-dipping, low-sulphidation epithermal vein system along a similar trending fault/shear. The structure exhibits intense oxidation and clay alteration associated with meter-scale quartz-carbonate-galena-sphalerite-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins.

The Attycelley target is east-northeast of the KEM target.  ( Click HERE to view the Zn Soil and Rocks map for Attycelley and KEM .)  Mapping and sampling have demonstrated mineralization over 500 m in length striking to the east and dipping steeply to the south. Based on past and 2022 geological mapping, the Attycelley target coincides with a structure mapped for 2,200 m along strike, with potential for mineralization along its entire length. The structure appears to extend west-southwest to the KEM target.

In 2022, mineralization along the shear zone was exposed and sampled in three (3) hand-dug trenches, the extents of which were limited by overburden cover; mineralization in all three trenches is open laterally.

Attycelley Trench Assay Results:

Trench ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Au

(g/t)

Ag

(g/t)

Cu

(%)

Pb

(%)

Zn

(%)

Trench 1

0

2

2

0.38

11.3

0.07

0.21

0.70

Trench 2

0

11

11

0.04

32.4

0.34

1.07

2.98

including

0

6

6

0.02

3.0

0.16

0.36

4.11

including

6

11

5

0.06

67.8

0.55

1.92

1.63

including

7

8

1

0.18

198.0

1.62

8.23

0.88

Trench 3

0

2

2

0.11

9.3

0.11

0.48

0.35

Trench 1 was sampled across 5 m , and the first two (0- 2 m ) samples were mineralized within sheared, chloritized, and oxidized volcanic rocks and averaged 11.3 g/t Ag, 0.07 % Cu, 0.21 % Pb, 0.70 % Zn, and 0.38 g/t Au. Mineralization in quartz-carbonate veins included malachite stains, blebby chalcopyrite, and pods of galena.

Trench 2 was the western and longest trench.  The trench was 11 m long.  Sampling was done on 1 m intervals and included 1 m (7- 8 m ) grading 198 g/t Ag, 1.62 % Cu, 8.23 % Pb, 0.88 % Zn, and 0.18 g/t Au, within 11 m grading 32.4 g/t Ag, 0.34 % Cu, 1.07 % Pb, 2.98 % Zn, and 0.04 g/t Au.

Trench 3 was sampled across 2 m of sheared, chloritized oxidized volcanic rock, with calcite-quartz veining mineralized by pyrite, malachite, chalcopyrite, and blebby galena.  The 2 m interval averaged 9.3 g/t Ag, 0.11 % Cu, 0.48 % Pb, 0.35 % Zn, and 0.11 g/t Au.

Trenches 1 and 3 were sampled using a typical channel saw along the desired length with 1 m continuous sample intervals. Trench 2 was channel sampled by chipping the heavily altered and oxidized rock with a shovel and hammer and sampling composite 1 m sample intervals.

KEM Target

The KEM target consists of a multi-oriented mineralized vein/breccia swarm underlain by a deep high chargeability anomaly as indicated by induced polarization (IP) surveys. KEM is considered a porphyry Cu-Au target due to its characteristic alteration and vein assemblages. The occurrence lies 1.8 km north of the Kemess North Trend which hosts Centerra Gold's Kemess Underground and Kemess East porphyry deposits. The Kemess East deposit is truncated at its eastern margin by a northwest-trending fault which extends onto the ATTY property and west of the KEM target area.

The 2022 exploration program expanded the extent of the known mineralization and further supports the potential for a porphyry system at the KEM Target. Alteration mapping north of historic drilling showed a gradational increase in the intensity of propylitic alteration northward, with exposures of weak potassic alteration assemblages in the far north. Multiphase quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite-malachite-pyrite veins range in thickness from 5 cm – 2.0 m , and trend subparallel to topography for > 1 kilometre.

The 2022 KEM rock samples, of which there were 31 samples, consisted of mineralized veins, breccias and altered country rock. Samples yielded up to 0.61 g/t Au, 49.5 g/t Ag, and 1.10 % Cu.  Average assay values for the rock samples were 0.11 g/t Au, 0.29 % Cu and 14.9 g/t Ag.

Selected Rock Sample Highlights from the KEM Target:

Sample Description

Sample
ID

Easting

Northing

Au

(g/t)

Cu

(%)

Ag

(g/t)

Composite 1 m chip sample over chloritized and
brecciated basalt with quartz and calcite matrix

F927467

637361

6329178

0.24

0.5

44.1

Quartz-carbonate oxidized vein with malachite

F927466

637368

6329182

0.09

1.08

36.7

Augite phyric basalt cut by quartz and calcite veining
and pervasively chlorite and epidote altered

F927482

637843

6328962

0.61

0.29

3.7

Crystalline epidote-hematite-quartz-chalcopyrite-
magnetite veins cross-cutting propylitic altered basalt

F927483

637838

6328958

0.47

0.24

1.4

Multiple parallel stages of quartz-chalcopyrite, quartz-
calcite-hematite-chalcopyrite and vein breccia

F927464

637388

6329240

0.04

0.85

49.5

Quartz-calcite-chalcopyrite matrix within a brecciated
propylitic altered augite phyric basalt

F927462

637430

6329243

0.07

0.64

31.2

Vuggy quartz breccia and parallel wide coxcomb
quartz-chalcopyrite vein

F927461

637413

6329227

0.01

0.74

33.5

Cross cutting oxidized quartz-chlorite-malachite vein
and oxidized quartz-calcite-chalcopyrite breccia vein

F927484

637803

6328973

0.32

0.23

18.3

These KEM rock samples are from outcrops and the field sampling was selective.

The 2022 ATTY program included a total of 71 rock, 18 channel/chip, and 162 soil samples. Additionally, numerous mapping points, structural measurements, and alteration chips for spectral analysis were collected.  Further maps, details and photos from the 2022 ATTY exploration program are available on the Finlay website at www.finlayminerals.com under the ATTY Property Mineralization page.

The ATTY Property is located within the Toodoggone Mining District of northern British Columbia.  It is situated north of Centerra Gold Inc.'s former Kemess South Mine, the fully permitted Kemess Underground Cu-Au porphyry deposit, and the Kemess East Cu-Au porphyry deposit, and to the south of Amarc Resources' and Freeport McMoRan's joint venture Joy property hosting the Pine and Mex Cu-Au porphyry targets.

Conclusions & Next Steps –

The KEM represents a Cu-Ag porphyry target and combined with the Attycelley low-sulphidation epithermal vein target, both now have drill-ready targets for discovery.  With the purchase of the adjacent ATG Property, the ATTY also now includes the Wrich target which is south of the South Takla target which hosts a large Cu-Au surface geochemical anomaly on the Joy Property. ( Click HERE to view the complete ATTY Property Map .)

The ATTY property contains intriguing targets with great potential for near-term discovery.

Sample Collection, Laboratory Procedures, and Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) –

All samples were shipped to ALS Global Laboratories for analysis. The rock and trench samples were sampled, photographed and geological information was taken in the field. The samples were placed in sample bags with a sample tag and securely sealed with zap straps and then placed in rice bags that were sealed with security tags and then shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Kamloops, BC . Rock and trench samples were crushed to 70% less than 2 millimetres, rotary split off 250 grams ("g"), and pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed for 48 elements by four-acid digestion on a 0.25 g sample (method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay using a 30 g sample with an AAS finish (method Au-AA23). Over limit silver assays greater than 100 ppm were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish using a 30 g sample. Assays for copper, lead and zinc that were greater than 10,000 ppm were re-analyzed by four-acid digestion and an ICP finish using a 0.4 g sample for overlimit values.

Soil samples were placed within rice bags, securely sealed with security tags, and shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Kamloops, BC . The soil samples were dry screened to 180 micron (80 mesh) and analyzed by Aqua Regia (AuME-TL43) using a 25 g sample.

In addition to the ALS Global Laboratory QA/QC protocols, Finlay Minerals implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream accounting for 4% of the total samples.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia .

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown , P. Eng.
President & CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the ATTY Property.  Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Finlay Minerals

Overview

Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL, OTCQB:FYMNF) is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and delineating economic precious and base metals projects in the province of British Columbia. The PIL-Gold, Silver Hope and ATTY properties are all located in northern British Columbia and benefit from the region’s stable government and mining-friendly policies.

Finlay Minerals has explored the PIL property for nearly two decades, revealing nine distinct zones of mineralization on the property. In March 2022, Finlay announced that it had entered into a definitive option agreement for the option of a 70 percent interest in its wholly owned PIL Property to ATAC Resources Ltd. (“ATAC”) exercisable for consideration totaling $1.9 million and $12 million of work. ATAC’s 2022 exploration plans will focus on the Copper Ridge target with detailed geological and alteration studies, and IP geophysics to develop drill targets.

Finlay Mineral’s ATTY property is located in the Toodoggone River area of the Stikine Terrane in north-central British Columbia. The property comprises 3,393 ha located immediately north of the Kemess East and Kemess Underground deposits and six kilometres north of the Kemess South Mine and Mill of Centerra Gold. The Kemess Underground Deposit is currently under construction.

Finlay Mineral’s Silver Hope project is located in central British Columbia. The project claims surround the former Equity Silver Mine, which produced 33.8 million tonnes averaging 0.4 percent copper, 64.9 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold between 1981 and 1994. 2020 exploration work has included a property-wide airborne magnetic survey, expanded soil and till geochemistry, and compilation of past geological, geophysical, and geochemical data to define targets similar to the Equity Silver Mine.

Finlay Minerals

Finlay Minerals boasts an experienced management team with a lengthy history of exploration and discovery in British Columbia. Leveraging this experience and technical excellence, Finlay Minerals prefers to target large-scale copper porphyry deposits with the belief that these mineralized systems have the potential to host district-scale resources.

Company Highlights

  • Developing a portfolio of copper porphyry and epithermal gold resources in British Columbia
  • Management team has significant experience in resources exploration and development, specifically in British Columbia
  • British Columbia has long been recognized as a reliable mining jurisdiction with a safe and supportive government
  • PIL project is comprised of 13,967 hectares in the Toodoggone River area made up of 39 mineral claims
  • Silver Hope project comprises 38 mineral tenures totaling 14,165 hectares in central British Columbia
  • Silver Hope claims surround the former Equity Silver Mine, which produced 33.8 million tonnes averaging 0.4 percent copper, 64.9 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold
  • Management and insiders hold approximately 45 percent of Finlay Minerals.

Key Projects

PIL Project

PIL Project

Finlay Minerals’ flagship PIL project comprises 13,965 hectares located in north-central British Columbia and is neighboured by TDG Gold Corporation’s Sable/Baker Property, Canasil Resources’ Brenda Property, AMARC Resources Joy Property and Skeena Resources’ Sofia Property. The PIL Property is also 25km northwest of the former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Benchmark Metal’s Lawyer’s Project.

The PIL property is within the Toodoggone mining district, a mineral-rich belt that hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold-silver deposits.

Finlay Minerals has been exploring the property for over 20 years, making several porphyry copper and epithermal silver-gold discoveries. Exploration at PIL has revealed nine distinct zones of mineralization on the property: the NW, Silver Ridge, NE, WG, Central, Gold, Atlas East, Atlas West, Pillar East and PIL South Zones.

In March 2022, Finlay announced that it had entered into a definitive option agreement for the option of a 70 percent interest in its wholly owned PIL Property to ATAC Resources Ltd. (“ATAC”) exercisable for consideration totaling $1.9 million and $12 million of exploration work in staged amounts on or before December 31, 2026. Following the exercise of the option, ATAC and Finlay will hold interests in the Property of 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively, and a joint venture will be formed.

ATAC’s 2022 exploration plans will focus on the Copper Ridge target with detailed geological and alteration studies, and IP geophysics to develop drill targets. A drilling permit application was submitted in the spring of 2022 by ATAC and is being processed for the PIL.

The exploration program will focus on detailed geological and alteration studies, in addition to IP geophysics to develop drill targets. Permitting for future drilling has been submitted to the Ministry of Mines & Energy and Low Carbon Innovation. Follow-up mapping and sampling are also planned at the Copper Cliff target which hosts a 25m continuous talus sample that assayed 1.04 percent Cu. Other targets will be investigated depending on time and budget.

Silver Hope Project

Silver Hope Project

Finlay Minerals’ Silver Hope copper-silver-gold project is located approximately 70 km southeast of the town of Houston in central British Columbia. The property benefits from nearby infrastructure including year-round access via a service road to the former Equity Silver Mine. The project comprises 41 mineral tenures covering approximately 15,900 hectares. The claims that make up the Silver Hope project surround the past producing Equity Silver Mine which operated from 1981 until 1994. Equity produced 33.8 million tonnes averaging 0.4 percent copper, 64.9 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold.

In 2018, Finlay Minerals conducted a deep induced polarization survey on the Silver Hope property. The focus of the survey was to target the suspected source of the copper-silver-gold occurrences along a geological trend that extends south from the former Equity Silver Mine deposits. The company identified prominent chargeability and resistivity anomalies from near the Equity Silver property boundary down through the West Horizon, Hope, Superstition and Gaul Zones found at Silver Hope.

In 2019, Finlay Minerals conducted follow-up exploration work at the Silver Hope project including 3D induced polarization (IP), magnetotelluric surveys and soil geochemical surveys. The deep Volterra 3D IP, resistivity and associated MT survey revealed deep targets that extended over 600 meters below the Main and Deep Horizon stock-work and vein mineralization. Additional chargeability and resistivity anomalies were identified near the Equity Silver property boundary at the north end of the property that continued south through the West Horizon, Hope, Superstition and Gaul Zones. Two Finlay drill holes cut to 400 meters deep have encountered mineralization.

In May 2020, Finlay completed a property-wide detailed airborne magnetic survey in order to detect structural features, rock types, and alteration associated systems of mineralization. The company also did follow-up on this work with a comprehensive program of till and rock sampling and deep IP surveys over priority targets.

In 2021, Finlay completed 1,968m of drilling in nine holes on the Main Trend with all holes intersecting significant mineralization.

The Company also conducted 23.4 line kilometers (km) of IP surveys over the newly discovered Equity East and Allin Zones that lay east of the former Equity Silver Mine. In addition to the rock and soil sampling completed, Finlay identified a 3.5km by 3.5km soil anomaly in the Equity East Zone that is coincident with a magnetic high signature from the 2020 airborne magnetic survey.

In 2022, Finlay will conduct a 2,000m drill program with seven to nine drill holes planned for the Equity East, Allin, and Gaul Zones (MAIN Trend), in addition to in-fill Induced Polarization (IP) surveys on the Equity East and Allin Zones.

The planned 2,000m drill program will evaluate some of the high-priority, undrilled targets within the Equity East and Allin Zones. The Equity East and Allin targets are combined geochemical, and geophysical anomalies strongly associated with the Goosly Intrusive Complex (GIC).

ATTY Property

ATTY Property

Finlay Minerals’ ATTY property is in the Toodoggone River area of the Stikine Terrane. Both the Stikine and Quesnel Terranes are known to host calc-alkaline to alkaline porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver-gold occurrences and mines, in addition to porphyry-related gold veins. The ATTY project comprises 12 mineral tenures covering a total of 3,393 hectares which adjoin Centerra Gold’s Kemess project. Centerra Gold’s Kemess Project is comprised of three components: the Environmental Assessment approved Kemess Underground Deposit which is currently under construction, the Kemess East Deposit which is contiguous with the ATTY Property and the former Kemess South copper-gold mine which is approximately 10km south of the ATTY.

In 2022 Finlay conducted geological work focused primarily in the KEM and Attycelley areas, with soil sampling and prospecting also completed north of the Valley Target and in the Fog/Mess area. KEM represents a Cu-Au porphyry target 1.8 km north of the Kemess North Trend which hosts the Kemess Underground and Kemess East porphyry deposits.

On July 11, 2022, Finlay announced the enlargement of its ATTY Property with the purchase of the contiguous and adjacent ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay will acquire the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay. This transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Management Team

Robert Brown - President, CEO and Director

Mr. Brown is a Professional Engineer with a degree in Engineering Geology from Queen’s University. His 40 years of experience in the mining industry includes 15 years with Lac Minerals Canada, and culminating in the position of VP Exploration for 12 years with Great Panther Silver Ltd. overseeing and directing exploration efforts at three mines sites and various exploration projects. Mr. Brown has also held senior management positions in the junior mining sector working on projects throughout the Americas, Eastern Europe and Indonesia, primarily with porphyry copper and epithermal gold deposits. He is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Richard T. Dauphinee - CFO and Director

Mr. Dauphinee is a retired Chartered Accountant after 32 years of public practice; for 28 years he was a partner of Rick Dauphinee Ltd., Chartered Accountants and previously, he was a founding partner of Watson Dauphinee & Masuch, Chartered Accountants in Vancouver.

Alvin Jackson - Independent Director

Mr. Jackson has over 40 years of worldwide experience in mineral exploration and development. During his career, he has been directly involved with the exploration drilling and pre-feasibility studies on two major gold deposits (Detour Lake, Ontario and Golden Cross in New Zealand) and one porphyry copper deposit (Huckleberry, British Columbia), all of which subsequently became producers. Currently, Mr. Jackson serves as Director and Vice President, Exploration and Development of Freegold Ventures as well as a director of Canasil Resources and International Samuel Exploration.

Ilona Barakso Lindsay - Vice President, Corporate Relations and Director

Ms. Lindsay has a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of British Columbia and has 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration field. She has been with the Company for 10 years and has been responsible for tenure management, accounting, corporate administration and recently, financings. Ms. Lindsay is also a director in the Barakso family companies.

David Schwartz - Corporate Secretary and Director

Mr. Schwartz has Bachelor of Commerce and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of British Columbia. He is a retired Barrister, Solicitor, Arbitrator and Notary with over 40 years of experience in corporate and securities law predominantly with junior natural resource companies.

John A. Barakso - Director

Dr. John Barakso is a retired dentist. He is also a director in the Barakso family companies.

Kristina Walcott - Independent Director

Kristina Walcott has worked in various capacities in the mining and mineral exploration industry over the past 20 years. Prior to her appointment as President and CEO of Freegold Ventures Limited in 2009, and a director in 2010, Ms. Walcott was Freegold Venture’s Vice President, Business Development from March, 2005 where she was responsible for identifying and acquiring new business opportunities in the mining sector.

Wade Barnes - Vice President, Exploration and QP

Wade Barnes is a principal of Tripoint Geological Services and was instrumental in the discovery and delineation of the Kemess East deposit and moving the Kemess Underground deposit towards pre-feasibility for AuRico Metals. For his efforts in the Toodoggone, Mr. Barnes was co-recipient of the AMEBC’s H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award in 2016 for excellence in Prospecting and Mineral Exploration.


