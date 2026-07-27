Fidelity Minerals Welcomes Dan Barnholden as Capital Markets Advisor

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 27, 2026 — Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dan Barnholden as a Capital Markets Advisor to the Company.
Dan brings over 20 years of senior mining investment banking experience across Toronto and Vancouver, having raised billions of dollars in debt and equity for junior, mid-tier and senior mining companies, and advised dozens of organizations on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic and governance matters.
Currently CEO of TSX-V listed Luca Mining Corp., Dan has also served as Managing Director at an international investment banking firm and as Head of Investment Banking at a Vancouver-based boutique dealer. He holds a BA with Great Distinction from McGill University and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, where he was named an Ivey Scholar.
Ryan Batros, CEO of Fidelity Minerals, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Dan to Fidelity Minerals. Having someone of his calibre in our corner as we establish Fidelity Minerals within the Canadian capital markets, and as we advance our Las Huaquillas gold-copper project in Peru, is a significant step forward for the Company."
In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Barnholden 250,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Fidelity Minerals Corp.
Fidelity Minerals Corp. is a TSX-V listed resource company. Its principal focus is the 44.5%-owned (with a right to earn 50%) brownfield Las Huaquillas project in northern Peru. The Company has a near-term objective to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling with an objective of preparing a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. In addition to the Los Socavones brownfield gold opportunity, Las Huaquillas offers copper upside potential through exploration of the two confirmed porphyry systems flanking the Los Socavones epithermal gold zone.
The Company is run by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value. Fidelity's founder John Byrne has over 50 years' experience in the minerals sector with a track record of developing brownfield sites into profitable mines.
For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com
On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.
Ryan Batros
CEO
Phone: +61-472-658-777
Email: rbatros@fidelityminerals.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Mr. Barnholden's appointment as Capital Markets Advisor; the Company's plans to establish itself within the Canadian capital markets; the Company's plans with respect to its resource projects and the timing related thereto; the merits of the Company's projects; and the Company's objectives, plans and strategies. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements which, by their nature, refer to future events.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Except as required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the risk that the anticipated benefits of Mr. Barnholden's appointment may not be realized; the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations; the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans; and risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on business that may interfere with the Company's business and prospects.
The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
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