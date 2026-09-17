Fabric.AI Appoints Haynes Boone as Counsel to Support Joint Intellectual Property with Kopin

Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) ("Fabric.AI" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announced that it has retained Haynes and Boone, LLP ("Haynes Boone") as intellectual property counsel to support development and protection of Neural Io™ intellectual property jointly owned with its partner Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq:KOPN). Through their partnership, Fabric.AI and Kopin are jointly developing MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology designed to address bandwidth and energy-efficiency constraints in next-generation AI data centers.
"Establishing a strong and defensible intellectual property portfolio with Kopin is an important component of our strategy as we continue advancing Neural I/o™ toward commercialization," said Josh Silverman, Fabric.AI Chief Executive Officer. "The engagement comes as we have entered into non-disclosure agreements with multiple major AI companies in connection with technical discussions regarding Neural I/o™. As those discussions progress, we believe a rigorously protected patent portfolio is essential to preserving the value of the jointly developed technology for both partners and their shareholders."
Haynes Boone will advise Fabric.AI on patent strategy, technology licensing and other intellectual property matters related to the jointly owned Neural I/o™ technology roadmap. Haynes Boone's Intellectual Property Practice Group is one of the largest and most comprehensive IP practices in the United States, with more than 120 IP lawyers located in offices across the country. The patent practice's capability is reflected in both scale and recognition: the firm has filed more than 23,000 patent applications in the last five years and is ranked No. 2 nationally for both overall patent prosecution performance and high-tech patent work in LexDana's 2026 Patent Prosecution Report.
The appointment also supports Fabric.AI's continued collaboration with Kopin on Neural I/o™, an optical interconnect architecture designed to address the increasing data-movement, bandwidth and energy-efficiency demands of next-generation AI infrastructure.
About Fabric.AI
Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) is an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, including its Neural I/o TM MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.
About Kopin Corporation
Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepieces and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on Kopin's liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplay™ architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing, demonstration and capabilities of the Neural I/o TM platform, the formation and expected functions of the JSC, the Company's plans to participate in industry conferences, and the expected expansion of industry engagement. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including development, integration and manufacturing risks — that could cause actual results to differ materially. Market and industry data are derived from third-party sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified by the Company. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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