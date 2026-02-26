EVSX Enters Into A Joint Venture With Voltrinov To Expand EV And Micromobility Battery Processing Capacity

(TheNewswire)
Montréal, February 26, 2026 - TheNewswire St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) ) announces that EVSX Corp., its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a joint venture with Voltrinov, a re-generative energy company, to jointly evaluate end-of-life electric vehicle and micromobility batteries for repurposing or for processing and recycling.
Voltrinov will provide technical expertise to assess batteries for repurposing and will discharge and dismantle end-of-life batteries at its St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Québec facility. EVSX will process end-of-life batteries at its Thorold, Ontario facility, thereby producing black mass, through shredding and material separation, enabling the recovery and resale of components back into the supply chain in Ontario and Québec.
The black mass will be processed at Voltrinov's hydrometallurgical refining facility in Québec to produce battery-grade minerals, which will subsequently be reintroduced into the battery manufacturing supply chain, supporting a closed-loop circular economy model.
The joint venture is expected to create new full-time positions in Québec, expand repurposing evaluation and processing capacity, and strengthen participation in Québec's battery ecosystem. The contribution of technical expertise by St-Georges Metallurgy allows for continued research and innovation with access to government support programs aimed at advancing circular battery value chains and critical minerals recovery.
Ian C. Peres, President and CEO of EVSX commented: "The battery recycling market has seen a recent reduction in processing capacity serving Québec and Eastern Canada. This joint venture combines the processing strength of EVSX with the solid technical expertise of Voltrinov in the evaluation of repurposing and second-life deployment opportunities and ultimate processing of end-of-life batteries".
Jean Jacques Le Roy, President of Voltrinov commented: "This joint venture is a concrete step to strengthen Québec's circular economy in battery processing. By combining Voltrinov's expertise with EVSX's processing capacity, we can keep more end-of-life batteries managed locally and responsibly, while supporting Québec objectives, with volumes continually growing".
The joint venture addresses regional capacity constraints following the withdrawal of recent battery processors serving Québec and Eastern Canada. This shift creates an opportunity for specialized operators to jointly manage the increasing volumes of EV and micromobility batteries to be repurposed and/or end-of-life processing, while maintaining regional processing capacity and advancing Québec's circular economy objectives.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
‘Neha Tally'
NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary
About EVSX
EVSX operates a state-of-the-art multi chemistry battery processing line, with a capacity of ten thousand metric ton per year, that efficiently sorts and fully recovers critical battery metals, aluminium, steel, copper and other materials used in batteries and repurposes the materials downstream back into the supply chain with nothing to landfill. EVSX holds relevant regulatory permits and a three-year battery supply agreement with its primary supplier and is continually expanding its battery supply partners.
The EVSX plant is ideally situated in Thorold, Ontario (Niagara) within one of the most populated hubs for battery collection and is centrally located covering the largest automotive cluster in North America including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).
About Voltrinov
Voltrinov is a Québec-based company founded in 2021 that develops technological solutions aimed at supporting sustainable electric mobility. It operates a 16,000 sq. ft. facility in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, where it implements advanced techniques for the repair, refurbishment, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries within a circular economy framework. The company has designed fast, reliable, and high-performance diagnostic tools to assess battery state of health, enabling optimized decision-making and guiding subsequent treatment pathways.
In 2025, it achieved several laboratory validation milestones for its industrial process train and is continuing in 2026 with the industrial scale-up of its operational capabilities. Developed through a $1.35 million Réseau MCS grant from the Québec Metal Transformation Research and Innovation Consortium, its comprehensive battery lifecycle management approach enables the recovery and reintegration of critical and strategic minerals into the local value chain.
Visit the Company website at www.voltrinov.com
About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing and recycling initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the flagship Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.
Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com
For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or
the accuracy of the contents of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.