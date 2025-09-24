ENHERTU® plus pertuzumab granted Priority Review in the US as 1st-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

Based on DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial results which showed ENHERTU plus pertuzumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% vs. THP with a median progression-free survival of greater than three years
If approved, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's ENHERTU-based treatment approach would move into the 1st-line HER2-positive metastatic setting with potential to become a new standard of care
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ENHERTU ® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in combination with pertuzumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the US for the 1st-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer significant improvements over available treatment options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions or enhancing patient compliance. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is anticipated during the first quarter of 2026.
ENHERTU was also recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the FDA in this setting. BTD accelerates the development and regulatory review of potential new medicines intended to treat a serious condition and address a significant unmet medical need.
HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer is an aggressive disease driven by overexpression or amplification of HER2 that affects 15% to 20% of patients with metastatic breast cancer. 1,2 Approximately 10,000 patients are treated each year in the 1st-line HER2-positive metastatic setting in the US. 3
Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "The DESTINY-Breast09 trial showed that treating patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab until progression in the first-line setting produced a new landmark of more than 40 months for progression-free survival and nearly doubled the number of patients with no evidence of disease on imaging. This marks the first major evolution in treatment in this first-line setting in more than a decade – a setting where a strong response is crucial, as up to one third of patients may not receive second-line therapy."
Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: "ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab delayed disease progression for more than three years compared to around two years with current standard of care as a first-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. Receiving Priority Review moves us closer to offering ENHERTU to patients even earlier in the metastatic treatment pathway as a potential new first-line treatment option."
The sBLA is being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program, an initiative of the FDA designed to bring safe and effective cancer treatments to patients as early as possible. RTOR allows the FDA to review components of an application before submission of the complete application.
The sBLA is based on data from the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial presented as a special late-breaking oral session at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. In the trial, ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% versus a taxane, trastuzumab and pertuzumab (THP) (based on a hazard ratio of 0.56; 95% confidence interval 0.44-0.71; p
Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 40.7 months with ENHERTU plus pertuzumab compared to 26.9 months for THP. The PFS benefit for ENHERTU plus pertuzumab versus THP was consistent across subgroups.
Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) with ENHERTU plus pertuzumab was 85.1% versus 78.6% with THP. There were 58 complete responses (CRs) with ENHERTU plus pertuzumab compared to 33 CRs with THP.
The safety profile of ENHERTU plus pertuzumab in DESTINY-Breast09 was consistent with the known profiles of each individual therapy with no new safety concerns identified.
ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.
ENHERTU is already approved in more than 85 countries as 2nd-line treatment for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast03 Phase III trial.
Indications and Important Safety Information
Indications
ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:
- Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH positive) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either:
- In the metastatic setting, or
- In the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy
- Unresectable or metastatic:
- Hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting
- HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy
- Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial
- Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen
- Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial
Important Safety Information
|WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY
|
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis
Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate
evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).
Neutropenia
Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] 38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.2% of patients.
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.
Left Ventricular Dysfunction
Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess LVEF prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVEF decrease through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of 20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVEF decrease was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.
Additional Dose Modifications
Thrombocytopenia
For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets
Adverse Reactions
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 38% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).
HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
DESTINY-Breast03
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 257 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast03. The median duration of treatment was 14 months (range: 0.7 to 30) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 19% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were vomiting, ILD, pneumonia, pyrexia, and urinary tract infection. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 0.8% of patients including COVID-19 and sudden death (1 patient each).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, leukopenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia, pneumonia, nausea, fatigue, and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions occurred in 21% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, neutropenia, and fatigue.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (74%), decreased neutrophil count (70%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (67%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), increased alanine aminotransferase (53%), decreased platelet count (52%), fatigue (49%), vomiting (49%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (49%), alopecia (37%), decreased blood potassium (35%), constipation (34%), musculoskeletal pain (31%), diarrhea (29%), decreased appetite (29%), headache (22%), respiratory infection (22%), abdominal pain (21%), increased blood bilirubin (20%), and stomatitis (20%).
HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer
DESTINY-Breast06
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 434 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast06. The median duration of treatment was 11 months (range: 0.4 to 39.6) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, COVID-19, febrile neutropenia, and hypokalemia. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 2.8% of patients including ILD (0.7%); sepsis (0.5%); and COVID-19 pneumonia, bacterial meningoencephalitis, neutropenic sepsis, peritonitis, cerebrovascular accident, general physical health deterioration (0.2% each).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients. The most frequent adverse reaction (>2%) associated with permanent discontinuation was ILD/pneumonitis. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 48% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were COVID-19, decreased neutrophil count, anemia, pyrexia, pneumonia, decreased white blood cell count, and ILD. Dose reductions occurred in 25% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, fatigue, decreased platelet count, and decreased neutrophil count.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), nausea (70%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), decreased lymphocyte count (66%), fatigue (53%), decreased platelet count (48%), alopecia (48%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (43%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (41%), decreased blood potassium (35%), diarrhea (34%), vomiting (34%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), COVID-19 (26%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).
DESTINY-Breast04
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 371 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast04. The median duration of treatment was 8 months (range: 0.2 to 33) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, pneumonia, dyspnea, musculoskeletal pain, sepsis, anemia, febrile neutropenia, hypercalcemia, nausea, pyrexia, and vomiting. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (3 patients); sepsis (2 patients); and ischemic colitis, disseminated intravascular coagulation, dyspnea, febrile neutropenia, general physical health deterioration, pleural effusion, and respiratory failure (1 patient each).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 16% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 39% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, fatigue, anemia, leukopenia, COVID-19, ILD/pneumonitis, increased transaminases, and hyperbilirubinemia. Dose reductions occurred in 23% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (70%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased neutrophil count (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), fatigue (54%), decreased platelet count (44%), alopecia (40%), vomiting (40%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (38%), increased alanine aminotransferase (36%), constipation (34%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (34%), decreased appetite (32%), musculoskeletal pain (32%), diarrhea (27%), and decreased blood potassium (25%).
HER2-Mutant Unresectable or Metastatic NSCLC (5.4 mg/kg)
DESTINY-Lung02 evaluated 2 dose levels (5.4 mg/kg [n=101] and 6.4 mg/kg [n=50]); however, only the results for the recommended dose of 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks are described below due to increased toxicity observed with the higher dose in patients with NSCLC, including ILD/pneumonitis.
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 101 patients with HER2-mutant unresectable or metastatic NSCLC who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity in DESTINY-Lung02. Nineteen percent of patients were exposed for >6 months. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, thrombocytopenia, dyspnea, nausea, pleural effusion, and increased troponin I. Fatality occurred in 1 patient with suspected ILD/pneumonitis (1%).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 8% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, diarrhea, decreased blood potassium, hypomagnesemia, myocarditis, and vomiting. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 23% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose interruption (>2%) included neutropenia and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 11% of patients.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (61%), decreased white blood cell count (60%), decreased hemoglobin (58%), decreased neutrophil count (52%), decreased lymphocyte count (43%), decreased platelet count (40%), decreased albumin (39%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (35%), increased alanine aminotransferase (34%), fatigue (32%), constipation (31%), decreased appetite (30%), vomiting (26%), increased alkaline phosphatase (22%), and alopecia (21%).
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 187 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma in DESTINY-Gastric01. Patients intravenously received at least 1 dose of either ENHERTU (N=125) 6.4 mg/kg every 3 weeks or either irinotecan (N=55) 150 mg/m2 biweekly or paclitaxel (N=7) 80 mg/m2 weekly for 3 weeks. The median duration of treatment was 4.6 months (range: 0.7 to 22.3) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients receiving ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg. Serious adverse reactions in >2% of patients who received ENHERTU were decreased appetite, ILD, anemia, dehydration, pneumonia, cholestatic jaundice, pyrexia, and tumor hemorrhage. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 2.4% of patients: disseminated intravascular coagulation, large intestine perforation, and pneumonia occurred in 1 patient each (0.8%).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 15% of patients, of which ILD accounted for 6%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 62% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, anemia, decreased appetite, leukopenia, fatigue, thrombocytopenia, ILD, pneumonia, lymphopenia, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, and decreased blood potassium. Dose reductions occurred in 32% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were neutropenia, decreased appetite, fatigue, nausea, and febrile neutropenia.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (75%), decreased white blood cell count (74%), decreased neutrophil count (72%), decreased lymphocyte count (70%), decreased platelet count (68%), nausea (63%), decreased appetite (60%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (58%), fatigue (55%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (54%), increased alanine aminotransferase (47%), diarrhea (32%), decreased blood potassium (30%), vomiting (26%), constipation (24%), increased blood bilirubin (24%), pyrexia (24%), and alopecia (22%).
HER2-Positive (IHC 3+) Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 347 adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01, and DESTINY-CRC02. The median duration of treatment was 8.3 months (range 0.7 to 30.2).
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 34% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were sepsis, pneumonia, vomiting, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain, nausea, pneumonitis, pleural effusion, hemorrhage, COVID-19, fatigue, acute kidney injury, anemia, cellulitis, and dyspnea. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 6.3% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (2.3%), cardiac arrest (0.6%), COVID-19 (0.6%), and sepsis (0.6%). The following events occurred in 1 patient each (0.3%): acute kidney injury, cerebrovascular accident, general physical health deterioration, pneumonia, and hemorrhagic shock.
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 15% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 10%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 48% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were decreased neutrophil count, anemia, COVID-19, fatigue, decreased white blood cell count, and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions occurred in 27% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, decreased neutrophil count, ILD/pneumonitis, and diarrhea.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (75%), nausea (69%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (66%), fatigue (59%), decreased lymphocyte count (58%), decreased platelet count (51%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (45%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (36%), vomiting (35%), decreased appetite (34%), alopecia (34%), diarrhea (31%), decreased blood potassium (29%), constipation (28%), decreased sodium (22%), stomatitis (20%), and upper respiratory tract infection (20%).
Use in Specific Populations
- Pregnancy: ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. There are clinical considerations if ENHERTU is used in pregnant women, or if a patient becomes pregnant within 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.
- Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of ENHERTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose.
- Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy testing : Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of ENHERTU. Contraception : Females : ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose. Males : Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose. Infertility : ENHERTU may impair male reproductive function and fertility.
- Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of ENHERTU have not been established in pediatric patients.
- Geriatric Use: Of the 1741 patients with HER2-positive, HER2-low, or HER2-ultralow breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, 24% were ≥65 years and 4.9% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy within clinical studies were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. There was a higher incidence of Grade 3-4 adverse reactions observed in patients aged ≥65 years (61%) as compared to younger patients (52%). Of the 101 patients with HER2-mutant unresectable or metastatic NSCLC treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, 40% were ≥65 years and 8% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy or safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. Of the 125 patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg in DESTINY-Gastric01, 56% were ≥65 years and 14% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy or safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. Of the 192 patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+) unresectable or metastatic solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01, or DESTINY-CRC02, 39% were ≥65 years and 9% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy or safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients.
- Renal Impairment: A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Monitor patients with moderate renal impairment more frequently. The recommended dosage of ENHERTU has not been established for patients with severe renal impairment (CLcr
- Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, due to potentially increased exposure, closely monitor for increased toxicities related to the topoisomerase inhibitor, DXd. The recommended dosage of ENHERTU has not been established for patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >3 times ULN and any AST).
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNINGS, and Medication Guide .
Notes
HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer and one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. 4 More than two million breast cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022, with more than 665,000 deaths globally. 4 In the US, more than 300,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed annually with more than 42,000 deaths. 5 While survival rates are high for those diagnosed with early breast cancer, only about 30% of patients diagnosed with or who progress to metastatic disease are expected to live five years following diagnosis. 6
HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor growth-promoting protein expressed on the surface of many types of tumors including breast cancer. 7,8 HER2 protein overexpression may occur as a result of HER2 gene amplification. 9 Approximately one in five cases of breast cancer are considered HER2-positive. 1
While HER2-targeted therapies have improved outcomes, prognosis remains poor with most patients experiencing disease progression within two years of 1st-line treatment with THP, which has been the standard of care for more than a decade. 9-12 Further, approximately 25-30% of patients do not go on to receive treatment following 1st-line therapy due to discontinuation or death. 13-15
DESTINY-Breast09
DESTINY-Breast09 is a global, multicenter, randomized, open-label, Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) either alone or in combination with pertuzumab versus standard of care THP (a taxane [docetaxel or paclitaxel], trastuzumab and pertuzumab) as a 1st-line treatment in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
Patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive either ENHERTU monotherapy with a pertuzumab matching placebo; ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab; or THP. Randomization was stratified by prior treatment ( de novo metastatic disease versus progression from early-stage disease), hormone receptor status and PIK3CA mutation status.
The primary endpoint of DESTINY-Breast09 is PFS as assessed by blinded independent central review in both the ENHERTU monotherapy and ENHERTU combination arms. Secondary endpoints include investigator-assessed PFS, overall survival, ORR, duration of response, pharmacokinetics and safety. The investigational arm assessing ENHERTU monotherapy versus THP remains blinded to patients and investigators and will continue to the final PFS analysis.
DESTINY-Breast09 enrolled 1,157 patients across multiple sites in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America. For more information about the trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov .
ENHERTU
ENHERTU is a HER2-directed ADC. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC Technology, ENHERTU is the lead ADC in the oncology portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo and the most advanced program in AstraZeneca's ADC scientific platform. ENHERTU consists of a HER2 monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.
ENHERTU (5.4mg/kg) is approved in more than 85 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (immunohistochemistry [IHC 3+ or in-situ hybridization [ISH]+) breast cancer who have received a (or one or more) prior anti-HER2-based regimen, either in the metastatic setting or in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting, and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast03 trial.
ENHERTU (5.4mg/kg) is approved in more than 85 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ ISH-) breast cancer who have received a prior systemic therapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast04 trial.
ENHERTU (5.4mg/kg) is approved in more than 40 countries for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by a locally or regionally approved test, that have progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast06 trial.
ENHERTU (5.4mg/kg) is approved in more than 60 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 ( ERBB2 ) mutations, as detected by a locally or regionally approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy based on the results from the DESTINY-Lung02 and/or DESTINY-Lung05 trials. Continued approval in China and the US for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
ENHERTU (6.4mg/kg) is approved in more than 70 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or 2+/ISH+) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen based on the results from the DESTINY-Gastric01 , DESTINY-Gastric02 and/or DESTINY-Gastric06 trials. Continued approval in China for this indication will depend on whether a randomized controlled confirmatory clinical trial can demonstrate clinical benefit in this population.
ENHERTU (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in more than 10 countries worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options based on efficacy results from the DESTINY-PanTumor02 , DESTINY-Lung01 and DESTINY-CRC02 trials. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
ENHERTU clinical development program
A comprehensive global clinical development program is underway evaluating the efficacy and safety of ENHERTU as a monotherapy, in combination or sequentially with other cancer medicines across multiple HER2-targetable cancers.
Daiichi Sankyo collaboration
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize ENHERTU in March 2019 and datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk in July 2020 , except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights for each ADC. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of ENHERTU and datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk.
AstraZeneca in breast cancer
Driven by a growing understanding of breast cancer biology, AstraZeneca is challenging, and redefining, the current clinical paradigm for how breast cancer is classified and treated to deliver even more effective treatments to patients in need – with the bold ambition to one day eliminate breast cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and promising compounds in development that leverage different mechanisms of action to address the biologically diverse breast cancer tumor environment.
With ENHERTU, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are aiming to improve outcomes in previously treated HER2-positive, HER2-low and HER2-ultralow metastatic breast cancer, and are exploring its potential in earlier lines of treatment and in new breast cancer settings.
In HR-positive breast cancer, AstraZeneca continues to improve outcomes with foundational medicines fulvestrant and goserelin and aims to reshape the HR-positive space with first-in-class AKT inhibitor, capivasertib, the TROP-2-directed ADC, datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk, and next-generation oral SERD and potential new medicine camizestrant.
PARP inhibitor olaparib is a targeted treatment option that has been studied in early and metastatic breast cancer patients with an inherited BRCA mutation. AstraZeneca with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) continue to research olaparib in these settings. AstraZeneca is also exploring the potential of saruparib, a potent and selective inhibitor of PARP1, in combination with camizestrant in BRCA -mutated, HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.
To bring much-needed treatment options to patients with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer, AstraZeneca is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate the potential of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk alone and in combination with immunotherapy durvalumab.
AstraZeneca in oncology
AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.
The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.
AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca .
