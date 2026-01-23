Engineer Gold to Showcase Exhibit at VRIC 2026 | January 25-26, Vancouver

January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: EAU,OTC:EGMLF) is pleased to advise shareholders and commodities-focused investors that the Company will exhibit at Jay Martin's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) on January 25-26, 2026, 8:30am-6:00pm (PST).

 

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1019 to meet the team and learn more about Engineer's exploration activities near British Columbia's historic Atlin Gold District.

 

"VRIC is one of the most important resource investment conferences in North America, and we are excited to participate in this year's event," said Andrew H. Rees, Director of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. "The conference provides an excellent opportunity for us to engage directly with shareholders, potential investors, and industry peers. We invite attendees to stop by Booth 1019 to learn more about our projects, review recent progress, and discuss our growth strategy as we continue to advance Engineer's exploration and development initiatives."

 

About VRIC

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is an annual two-day event organized by Cambridge House International that has become one of North America's premier gatherings for investors, industry professionals, and companies in the commodities and natural resource sectors. Scheduled for January 25–26, 2026 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building in Vancouver, British Columbia, VRIC brings together a large and diverse audience—typically thousands of investors, analysts, executives, and deal-makers—from around the world to explore emerging trends and investment opportunities in mining, precious metals, critical minerals, and related hard commodities.

 

At the heart of the conference is a rich agenda featuring over 120 keynote speakers comprising mining CEOs, legendary investors, macroeconomic thinkers, and sector specialists who share actionable insights into market forces such as de-dollarization, geopolitical shifts, technological transformation, and supply-demand dynamics. Register HERE

 

Event Details

  • Conference:Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 

  • Dates:January 25-26, 2026 

  • Exhibit Location:Booth 1019 

  • Venue:Vancouver Convention Centre West Building 

 

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd

Engineer Gold Mines is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%- owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and, the 2020 acquired, TAG, 7 km to the north of the historical Engineer Mine.

 

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

 		   

Corporate Inquiries:                                      

 

"Andrew H. Rees"  

604-669-6463

Mr. Andrew H. Rees

 

Director

 
  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

