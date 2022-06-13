Base MetalsInvesting News

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE)(OTCMKTS:PGEZF)(FRA:5D32).

Group Ten Metals Announces Name Change to Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that, effective at market opening on June 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name "Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp." to better reflect the commodity suite of battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA. The project hosts a total of eight metals (nickel, cobalt, chromium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium) designated as critical by the United States government with a mandate to secure domestic supplies based on economic and national security concerns. Stillwater West also hosts significant copper resources.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110673/pge



About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.:

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.



Source:
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.



Contact:
T: +1 (604) 357-4790
Toll Free: 1-888-432-0075
E: info@grouptenmetals.com
www.criticalminerals.com
Chris Ackerman
chris@criticalminerals.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Group Ten MetalsTSXV:PGECobalt Investing
PGE:CC
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

This Press Release Includes Images Not Included with the Earlier Publication

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a third tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB: PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a third tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling in the DR-Hybrid deposit area at Chrome Mountain (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Drilling in 2021 focused on resource expansion in three of the five deposit areas delineated by the 2021 estimates. Similar wide and well-mineralized intervals have now been reported from all three deposit areas as announced December 20, 2021, and March 7, 2022. Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all five deposit areas, that are in the 12-kilometer-long resource area within the broader 32-kilometer-long land package in the lower Stillwater Igneous Complex (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports partial results from four drill holes in a second tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates, with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling at three deposit areas that span seven kilometers of the 12-kilometer core project area (see Figure 1). Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all deposit areas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16 th , 2022
TIME: 2:30 ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Expands IP Geophysical Anomalies to 12 Kilometers in Length at Stillwater West Critical Metals Project in Montana USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") reports results from the Induced Polarization geophysical ("IP") survey completed in 2021 at its 100%-owned Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. The 2021 survey was completed as an expansion off the west end of the 2020 survey, covering the area between the Hybrid and DR deposits at Chrome Mountain and drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine target area (see Figure 1). The size and strength of the resulting geophysical signatures demonstrate additional potential for large bodies of sulphide mineralization

2021 Survey Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals Announces Name Change to Stillwater Critical Minerals

Group Ten Metals Announces Name Change to Stillwater Critical Minerals

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that, effective at market opening on June 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name "Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp." to better reflect the commodity suite of battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA. The project hosts a total of eight metals (nickel, cobalt, chromium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium) designated as critical by the United States government with a mandate to secure domestic supplies based on economic and national security concerns. Stillwater West also hosts significant copper resources

Group Ten Metals Inc. , Thursday, June 9, 2022, Press release picture

President and CEO Michael Rowley commented "Rebranding Group Ten Metals to Stillwater Critical Minerals reflects our increasing focus on our flagship project and the great potential we see in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to our team we are well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from the district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by our neighbor, Sibanye-Stillwater. Our Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth. We look forward to further announcements including assay results from our 2021 resource expansion drill campaign and our 2022 exploration plans in the near term."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Austral Resources Australia Ltd Complementary Exploration Earn-in Agreements with Glencore

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into reciprocal non-binding exploration earn-in agreements ("Earn-in Agreements") with MIM, a subsidiary of one of the world's largest mining companies, Glencore.

The reciprocal nature of the Earn-in Agreements is value generating for both parties. For Austral, this will involve expanding its oxide exploration activity in both the Exploration Area and within MIM's prospective Russell Fault EPM. Under the Earn-in Agreements, the parties agree to share exploration data and certain resources.

Under the Earn-in Agreements, MIM will have the rights to earn-in up to a 65% interest of Austral's JV EPM's by spending A$6.3m over four years. Austral retains the right to explore for and commercially exploit oxide copper ore within the Exploration Area. Additionally, under the Earn-in Agreement with MIM, Austral is entitled to earn-in up to 65% interest within MIM's Russell Fault EPM by spending A$2.0m over four years, effectively increasing our copper exploration area by 116km2.

The Earn-in Agreements are non-binding and subject to formal documentation being entered into.

Austral will keep the market updated on its status as required.

Key details of the Earn-in Agreements are contained in the balance of this announcement. The Earn-in Agreements with MIM are the culmination of negotiations held with several parties eager to joint venture into portions of Austral's highly prospective exploration tenure and obtain an option to participate in the Company's future growth potential.

Austral's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Tambanis, commented:

"We are excited to collaborate with Glencore on this exploration JV in Queensland's Northwest Minerals Province. Both parties hold a significant tenure position within the region, and it makes absolute sense to combine the tenure for an intensive exploration programme. Glencore are our offtake partners for 40,000t of our Anthill copper cathode and we look forward to working together from an exploration perspective.

This is a win-win transaction for both Austral and Glencore with the potential to discover new orebodies that can extend operations of both companies in the region. Glencore is focussed on discovering new base/precious metal orebodies in this metal-rich area and Austral believes there is excellent potential to define additional oxide copper resources to be processed at its nearby Mt Kelly SXEW plant.

The prospectivity of the area has been significantly enhanced by two new geophysical datasets (Heli-VTEM and a separate fixed wing Falcon Gravity survey) flown by Glencore in late 2021 and processed earlier this year. This new data has generated a number of priority targets for the JV and drilling is expected to commence within months.

Of note, Austral has retained its rights to explore for oxide copper mineralisation on its own tenure and has negotiated the right to explore MIM's tenure for oxide copper mineralisation. We believe that the increased drilling activity in this area will yield more shallow copper oxide mineralisation.

Of Austral's 2,100km2 of EPM tenure, this Earn-in agreement applies to a 330km2 portion immediately about the Lady Loretta Mine (Figure 1*). Austral retains 1,800km2 of EPMs for other exploration initiatives.

Austral recently commenced processing ore from its Anthill Copper Mine - building to rate of 10,000tpa of copper cathode from mid-2022 for a four-year period. This will now allow the Company to increase the pace of its exploration and development activities.

We look forward to further updating shareholders as we build copper production from Anthill and scale-up exploration and development activities."

*To view full details of the transaction, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/037YMZ16



About Austral Resources Australia Ltd:

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.

Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.



Source:
Austral Resources Australia Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
wooden blocks with portions of blue arrows on them, placed in four increasing stacks

Cobalt Supply Growth to Come from These 5 Key Assets

According to a Cobalt Institute report, supply growth is likely to lag behind demand in the medium term, with the market expected to shift into a deficit by 2024.

“Rising prices over the last 12 months have incentivized further supply side investments but these are currently insufficient to meet the rate of demand growth,” the document states. “Mined supply will continue to see healthy increases year-on-year in 2022 and 2023 before starting to fall away from 2024 onwards.”

After falling in 2020, cobalt mine supply rose 12 percent year-on-year to reach 160,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remained the top producer of the commodity, accounting for 74 percent of global output and 87 percent of annual growth.

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Results of Modified Dutch Auction to Purchase Secured Notes and Fixed Price Tender Offer to Purchase Junior Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S) announced today the results of its offers to purchase (i) its outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due 2026 (the " Secured Notes ") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction process (the " Secured Notes Dutch Auction ") and (ii) its outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 (the " Junior Notes ", and collectively with the Secured Notes, the " Notes ") pursuant to a fixed price tender offer process (the " Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer " and, together with the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, the " Offers " or the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Cobalt

How to Invest in Cobalt

Cobalt has been used as a blue coloring agent in pottery, glass and ceramics for thousands of years.

However, more recently, demand from high-tech sectors has overshadowed traditional cobalt uses. Today, this critical metal is an essential ingredient in electric car batteries, energy storage systems, metal alloys and more.

The battery sector in particular has become a major sector of cobalt demand. Demand for lithium-ion batteries, which require cobalt, is escalating, and analysts expect that this sector will drive the cobalt market going forward. At the same time, cobalt supply could tighten substantially due to human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where most cobalt is produced.

Keep reading...Show less

Li-Cycle and Glencore Enter into Long-Term Commercial Agreements and Close Glencore $200 Million Investment in Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle and Glencore strategic commercial partnership creates an integrated platform supplying a global customer base with both primary and recycled critical battery materials

Glencore designated Li-Cycle as a preferred global lithium-ion battery recycling partner

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×