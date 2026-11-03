Elanco to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will attend the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on November 9, 2026. Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, and Bobby Modi, executive vice president U.S. Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 9 at 1:15 p.m. EST.

Elanco logo

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. A replay will be available for a limited time at the conclusion of the event.

ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With more than 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 tiffany.kanaga@elancoah.com
Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 colleen.dekker@elancoah.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elanco-to-participate-in-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-302927056.html

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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