EarthLabs Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2026

EarthLabs Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2026

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT,OTC:SPOFF) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026:

  • Completed the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $78,752,220 as compared to $80,200,152 as at December 31, 2025;
  • 67.3% increase in Advertising revenue to $2,663,695 as compared to $1,592,565 for the three months ended March 31, 2025;
  • 12.6% increase in Subscription revenue to $350,322 as compared to $311,092 for the three months ended March 31, 2025;
  • 61.1% increase in Sales of exploration maps to $67,527 as compared to $41,928 for the three months ended March 31, 2025;
  • Net investment gains of $564,169 from the Company's investment portfolio as compared to $2,022,093 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, marking the fifth consecutive quarter in which the Company reported net investment gains;
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss of $114,044 (basic loss per share of $0.00) as compared to net income and comprehensive income of $221,974 (basic earnings per share of $0.00) for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

"With commodity prices remaining near record highs, we believe the long-term opportunity across the resource sector is as strong as we've seen in a generation," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "While parts of the junior mining market slowed in early 2026, EarthLabs kept building. We expanded our media reach, grew key subsidiary divisions, and continued to strengthen our position across mining media, data, and investments. Advertising revenue climbed 67% year-over-year, demonstrating the resilience and value of our platform even in a softer financing environment. We remain highly convicted in both our investment portfolio and the broader commodity cycle, and believe EarthLabs is exceptionally positioned as capital and investor attention continue to return to hard assets."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected consolidated financial results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2026, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) highlights
Three months ended
March 31,


2026

2025
Advertising revenue $ 2,663,695
$ 1,592,565
Subscription revenue
350,322

311,092
Sales of exploration maps
67,527

41,928
Net investment gains
564,169

2,022,093
Other income
174,883

400,673
Operating, general and administrative
(3,283,025 )
(3,235,765 )
Research and development expenses
(500,000 )
(859,261 )
Total expenses
(3,804,230 )
(4,126,764 )
Loss from equity investment
(111,015 )
(14,228 )
Income tax expense
(19,395 )
(5,385 )
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(114,044 )
221,974
Earnings (loss) per common share for the period - basic and diluted
0.00

0.00

 

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights
March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,325,729
$ 3,516,515
Due from brokers
6,408,205

861,833
Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses
371,470

305,458
Investments, at fair value
68,099,605

73,792,108
Equity investment
1,918,681

2,029,696
Sales tax recoverable
191,817

54,326
Right-of-use assets, net
769,227

813,865
Intangible assets
2,679,227

2,708,333
Goodwill
624,290

624,290
Total assets
84,096,892

85,465,211
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,054,834

2,663,928
Deferred revenue
6,458,010

6,488,475
Total lease liabilities
850,623

889,552
Deferred tax liabilities
3,137,440

3,207,821
Total liabilities
11,692,571

13,410,824
Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants
53,282,070

52,818,092
Retained earnings
19,122,251

19,236,295

 

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT,OTC:SPOFF) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette
Executive Chairman and CEO
EarthLabs Inc.
Tel: 647-345-7720
Email: investors@earthlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299103

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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