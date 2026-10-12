Dynatrace Achieves FedRAMP Class D "Initial Implementation" Status to Support Federal Government Customers' Most Sensitive Workloads

Achievement Advances Dynatrace's AI-Powered Observability Platform toward Federal Government's Highest Security Tier
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) , the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced it has achieved "Initial Implementation" status for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Class D (High) certification. "Initial Implementation" means Dynatrace is currently in the implementation stage of its FedRAMP journey for the Class D (High) baseline, ahead of full certification. Once complete, the certification will enable federal agencies to leverage Dynatrace's full platform to monitor, secure, and optimize mission-critical applications and infrastructure at the highest level of federal cloud security and compliance.
Federal agencies are adopting hybrid cloud architectures and accelerating AI adoption at the same time threat actors are using AI to accelerate the pace of attacks. Dynatrace's AI-powered observability platform is designed to scale across security baselines without requiring agencies to rearchitect infrastructure or switch vendors.
"The agencies running the nation's most critical missions face a compounding challenge: accelerating AI adoption and cloud modernization, all while meeting the government's most stringent security requirements," said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. "Advancing to Class D (High) 'Initial Implementation' status means federal agencies can bring Dynatrace's full AI-powered platform to their most sensitive and mission-critical workloads."
Federal agencies across civilian, defense, and intelligence sectors have run mission-critical workloads on the Dynatrace platform for years, many in air-gapped environments. Advancing to Class D (High) positions Dynatrace among a small group of observability platforms pursuing FedRAMP's highest impact level, which requires nearly 420 security controls under NIST SP 800-53, roughly 30% more than the Class C (Moderate) baseline. FedRAMP High is reserved for the government's most sensitive unclassified data, covering workloads that support the nation's most essential operations.
Once full Class D (High) certification is achieved, agencies will gain access to Dynatrace's AI-powered observability platform at the highest federal security tier, including Grail ® , Dynatrace's purpose-built data lakehouse for unified observability, security, and analytics; AI-powered anomaly detection and predictive analytics; and integrated application security monitoring from code to production, all deployable within agency-defined operational boundaries. Dynatrace is building Class D's (High) compliance requirements into its newest platform generation now, to help minimize the gap between certification and functionality.
To learn more, please visit the Dynatrace blog . For federal agencies interested in discussing Dynatrace's public sector roadmap, compliance capabilities, and observability solutions, please visit Dynatrace for U.S. Government.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Dynatrace's plan and objectives to pursue FedRAMP Class D (High) certification and other public sector security certifications and the impact and expected future benefits to organizations if Dynatrace achieves FedRAMP Class D (High) certification and other public sector security certifications. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. Learn more at www.dynatrace.com .
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