Duos Technologies to Participate at the 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Duos Technologies to Participate at the 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT), a provider of modular, colocation Edge and AI data centers and technology infrastructure solutions, today announced that Company management will be participating at the upcoming 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

Duos management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Duos management should contact their Craig-Hallum representative or the investor relations contact listed below.

For more information, please visit the Craig-Hallum conference website.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc., the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the "Edge" designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.

For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com


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