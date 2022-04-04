Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has commenced litigation in the Province of Ontario against Mr. Joel Wright and Mr. Tom Jessiman (the "Defendants"), the two former Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders, of Hashoff, LLC. ("Hashoff"). DGTL Holdings Inc. alleges that the Defendants made several material misrepresentations during the due diligence stage of DGTL's purchase of Hashoff as well as breaching several material contracts with DGTL. On behalf of the DGTL shareholders, DGTL Holdings Inc. seeks the recovery of all amounts owing as a result of the Defendants' misconduct.

ABOUT DGTL

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth stage in the categories of digital content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

CONTACT

John Belfontaine,

Chief Executive Officer
Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

