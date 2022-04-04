DGTL Holdings Inc. reports that it has commenced litigation in the Province of Ontario against Mr. Joel Wright and Mr. Tom Jessiman the two former Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders, of Hashoff, LLC. . DGTL Holdings Inc. alleges that the Defendants made several material misrepresentations during the due diligence stage of DGTL's purchase of Hashoff as well as breaching several material contracts with DGTL. ...

DGTL:CA