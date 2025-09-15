Defence Therapeutics Completes Fully Subscribed Debenture Units Financing of $2,000,000

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC,OTC:DTCFF) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company specialized in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of debenture units (the "Units") at a price of $1,000 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of (i) one $1,000 principal amount 8.0% convertible debenture (a "Debenture"), and (ii) 1,666 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Further to the previous announcement on August 22, 2025, the Company has obtained the approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to upsize the Offering from the aggregate proceeds of $1,200,000 to $2,000,000.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 8.0% per annum and mature on September 15, 2027, subject to early redemption by the Company. The Debentures are unsecured and rank pari passu in right of payment of principal and interest with all the existing and future unsecured indebtedness of the Company. The principal amount of each Debenture is convertible at the option of the holder into common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at the conversion price of $0.60 per Share (the "Conversion Price"). The accrued interest of the Debentures will be paid annually in Shares at the Conversion Price or in cash at the Company's election.

Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.75 per Warrant Share on or before September 15, 2027.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees totalling $160,000 and issued 266,667 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to qualified arm's length finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Share (a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.75 per Finder's Warrant Share on or before September 15, 2027.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance its science programs and for general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from their date of issue in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States (U.S.) Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Defence:
Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266520

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Defence Therapeutics Class ADTC:CCCSE:DTCLife Science Investing
DTC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Sector Consolidation Ramps Up with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals

Gold Investing

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Gold Investing

Zijin Gold Eyes US$40 Billion Valuation in Hong Kong IPO Amid Record Gold Rally

Gold Investing

Gold Market Dynamics Shifting as China-US Trade Tensions Ramp Up

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

×