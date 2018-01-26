Katipult Announces Addition of Karim Teja as CFO

With a reputation for creative, high-energy leadership focused on the growth of dynamic companies, Mr Teja regularly draws upon his broad global experience and sophisticated knowledge of capital markets, finance, accounting and regulatory matters to deliver unique solutions to complex issues. With more than 15 years of diversified financial business experience, Mr Teja has held senior positions in rapidly growing technology companies in the medical, environmental and financial sectors. Recognized for his integrity, financial expertise, strong negotiating skills, and meeting fiduciary obligations to Board of Directors and shareholders, Mr Teja is a strong addition to the Company management.

“Karim is a tremendous addition to the Katipult team and we are excited to work closely with him,” says Brock Murray CEO, Katipult. “His wide-ranging experience in both public and private capital markets, proven track record, and transformational vision will be an asset to the company as we experience an expected period of high growth”.

“I am excited to be joining Katiput at an opportune time for the company. Katipult’s product fills a significant void in fintech compliance, and there is a great need for that capability in the burgeoning crypto and blockchain space,” stated Mr. Teja “I am convinced that regulations around these financings will tighten resulting in a large opportunity and rapid adoption of Katipult’s compelling offering.”