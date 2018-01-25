Data Investing

iLOOKABOUT Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issuance of Common Shares

January 25, 2018
iLOOKABOUT (TSXV:ILA) has announced it has issued 1.48 million common shares to Gary Yeoman, chairman of the board and CEO of the company following the exercise of all his Series J Warrants.

As quoted in the press release:

 The exercise price of these warrants was $0.15 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $222,150.  These warrants were issued to Mr. Yeoman in connection with a private placement completed in January 2013 when Mr. Yeoman joined the Company.  The proceeds will be used to help fund the Company’s working capital requirements.

