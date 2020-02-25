Magnus Energy Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Mr. Subhas DeGarnia has resigned from Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Board.









Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) announced that AL Capital’s nominated representative, Mr. Subhas DeGarnia, resigned from the Board of Directors. According to the press release, Magnis Energy has not yet received any nominations for the replacement.

