Australia

Investing News
.

Magnus Energy Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Director

- February 24th, 2020
magnis energy logo

Mr. Subhas DeGarnia has resigned from Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Board.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) announced that AL Capital’s nominated representative, Mr. Subhas DeGarnia, resigned from the Board of Directors. According to the press release, Magnis Energy has not yet received any nominations for the replacement.

For the full press release, click here.

Click here to connect with Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) for an Investor Presentation.

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Canada Carbon Takes the Lead
Resignation of Interim Managing Director
A.I.S. Resources Chairman Martyn Element: Manganese to Emerge Among Battery Metals
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Orca Exploration Up 60 Percent

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply